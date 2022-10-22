 Skip to content
(Big E Radio)   At 10:30PM ET Noise Factor returns with an original episode. New music from Outlast, plus some Canadian content with Low Orbit and Lords of the Opium Church. An interesting connection between RATM and Calgary and a whole lot more   (bigeradio.com) divider line
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Standing' by...
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...


Thanks friend!
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll have you know that MrsRT is working today just so she doesn't have to sit through NF...I'll make sure that even upstairs she can still listen.

/honestly, the eight hours of OT probably had more to do with the decision
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

