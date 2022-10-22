 Skip to content
Red Bull founder Dietrich Mateschitz gets his wings
27
454 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 10:05 PM



hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too much kerosine in the mix.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn.
/
On a side note I'd love to get a bottle of the original redbull
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Churchy LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's all hoist a few vodka and redbulls in his honor.

/And then have a heart attack and die.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Let's all hoist a few vodka and redbulls in his honor.

/And then have a heart attack and die.


💯
 
NevynFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, I just had a giant 20 ouncer this morning at work. If I had known, I would have poured some out in memoriam.

Actually probably not, that shiat's expensive.
 
Pestifer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rare billionaire-death trifecta in play....
 
waxbeans
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Pestifer: Rare billionaire-death trifecta in play....


Come onnnnnnnn Musk
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Guy treated his employees well, made the world more fun with extreme sport sponsorships to promote his brand, and didn't get caught up in any scandals I ever heard of. Seems like a decent guy to me.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Let's all hoist a few vodka and redbulls in his honor.

/And then have a heart attack and die.


imageproxy.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: And nothing of value was lost.


Meh, he made his fortunes creating a whole product class that people enjoy, and funds various events. He didn't make his money selling time bomb mortgage backed securities to pensions and other retirement programs, or something equally theft with a pen.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Pestifer: Rare billionaire-death trifecta in play....

Come onnnnnnnn Musk


Not a chance.  He's one of the Hutts, like Trump.  He's going to live farking forever and just keep getting older and fatter while running his cult-like operation.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: Guy treated his employees well, made the world more fun with extreme sport sponsorships to promote his brand, and didn't get caught up in any scandals I ever heard of. Seems like a decent guy to me.


About that.  The drive to be extreme has got athletes/performers killed. Recently.  Watch some documentaries, buddy.
 
testosteronephobe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

waxbeans: testosteronephobe: Guy treated his employees well, made the world more fun with extreme sport sponsorships to promote his brand, and didn't get caught up in any scandals I ever heard of. Seems like a decent guy to me.

About that.  The drive to be extreme has got athletes/performers killed. Recently.  Watch some documentaries, buddy.


I'm not your buddy, pal.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: Guy treated his employees well, made the world more fun with extreme sport sponsorships to promote his brand, and didn't get caught up in any scandals I ever heard of. Seems like a decent guy to me.


Guy was rich so according to the groupthink here, you are supposed to hate him.
You have been warned, fall in line or else.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Teddy Brosevelt: And nothing of value was lost.

Meh, he made his fortunes creating a whole product class that people enjoy, and funds various events. He didn't make his money selling time bomb mortgage backed securities to pensions and other retirement programs, or something equally theft with a pen.


We should check back in ten years.  To see all the deaths from drinking 300+ milligrams of caffeine.  Because it's coming.  People are buying bigger and bigger drinks. There are 400 milligrams caffeine servings.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: waxbeans: Pestifer: Rare billionaire-death trifecta in play....

Come onnnnnnnn Musk

Not a chance.  He's one of the Hutts, like Trump.  He's going to live farking forever and just keep getting older and fatter while running his cult-like operation.


Hope not
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

RIP.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Redbull tastes like cough syrup.
 
COVID19
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My headline was... similar
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NevynFox
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Another Government Employee: Redbull tastes like cough syrup.


It tastes like cough syrup that's been filtered through an old car battery. That's why I like it.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FIA really bringing the hammer down for last year's budget violation. I mean, they let Max keep the win but this is a little excessive balance
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

testosteronephobe: Guy treated his employees well, made the world more fun with extreme sport sponsorships to promote his brand, and didn't get caught up in any scandals I ever heard of. Seems like a decent guy to me.

He is survived by

long-term partner Marion Feichtner

The really cool ones.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Now see, after this is would be a good weekend for max to win the drivers championship

not like last race where even RBR didn't think they had pulled off the points
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
RIP Diedrich

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
powhound
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Churchy LaFemme: Let's all hoist a few vodka and redbulls in his honor.

/And then have a heart attack and die.


Farkin' A this.

Went through a very short jagerbomb thing. Like two days. JFC that hurt my body.

/in my defense I was staying on some shiat Army base in the south visiting my sister.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Damn.
/
On a side note I'd love to get a bottle of the original redbull


lol I can look next time I'm down at my parent's home. i think I have some unopened Thai 357 magnum, redbull and m150 bottles from 2002. If I do I'll send ya one.
 
