Governor Gavin poops on SF idea for a $1.7 million toilet
35
388 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Oct 2022 at 3:05 AM



Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
I'm more impressed with the two year toilet build time. It sounds like the 'Taj Mahal' of toilets, exciting.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Governor Gavin only poops in $1.7 million dollar restaurants. Then he lies about it. Then someone shows a phone video of him doing it. Then he changes the subject.
/Farking DINO!
//California deserves a Democrat in the Governor's Mansion.
///We got Little Lord Fauntleroy!
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
after it received huge backlash over its $1.7 million cost and 2-year construction time.

The problem isn't the specific toilet, it's how much time and money it takes to build any goddam thing at all.  It's the reason why even California can't do anything substantive with rail expansion, before 2030 or so, at least.
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why can't they just rent a few of these??

andygump.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Show us on the doll where the democrat touched you
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

tse4.mm.bing.netView Full Size

Just that 1 slimey DINO, not a Democrat, an autocrat!
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

is he that bad?
I don't know a lot.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

He bought you an empty wallet? That bastard.

I'll see him swing for this
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

I live in California. I will never vote Repugnican but I won't vote for Elitist/liar Newsom either.
I'll vote Green first.
He took office and immediately executive ordered to things that California voted for turned over. (Death Sentence and light rail). Doesn't matter if you agree or don't, THE VOTERS PASSED IT! He was elected to make it happen, not throw out our votes!
Then he got caught eating at a 5 star restaurant after telling us to stay home, lied about his party at least 'eating at an outside table' and ignored video proof of them eating inside. Turned his back on low income seniors and disabled with his $600 stimuli ("It's going to the people who need it most" NOT!) and again with his gas relief checks, going to tax roles (no way to file in California if you are low income SSI only, in Cali) instead of DMV role (the people who drive and buy gas AND PAY STATE GAS TAX).
He is full of himself. I want someone to represent everyone, especially those of us whom have lived here all our lives like our parents did.
Newsom has failed to take the revolutionary actions necessary to produce viable water usage practices in the state. A 10-year veteran of the California State Water Resources Control Board, Max Gomberg, the board's climate and conservation manager called it quits in 2022. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gomberg said he went public with his criticisms after encountering resistance to a "long list" of proposals, including assistance for low-income ratepayers, ways of bolstering water conservation, new water agency permit requirements related to climate preparedness, and the addition of climate requirements to strengthen water regulation and management. (https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-07-28/california-drought-official-blasts-newsom-administration)
I'm 64 and this is the first 'Democrat' I have ever regretted supporting in the primary.
I am disappoint.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I once read him described as "Bill Clinton's sleaziness with none of the charm."  Cheated on his wife to bang an employee.  Was married to Kim Guilfoyle.  Took this pic:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Then there was this:

https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2020-11-18/newsom-french-laundry-dinner-explanation-photos-jason-kinney-california-medical-association-covid-19

With health care lobbyists, for Pete's sake.  Anyone but a well connected guy in a single party state, or Trump, would be finished by now.  But it looks like he wants to run for President.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"....This includes an architect drawing up plans for the city which receive feedback and a "multi-phase review" by five commissioners, before going to the Rec and Park Commission and the board of supervisors."


johnlocke.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And by now multiple people are already scrambling to book SF gallery space for their upcoming Pooping Gavin collection.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I remember the time that Seattle wasted a large amount on public toilets that became havens for hoes and junkies.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


$2600, and family friendly, and wheel chair accessible.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

And in SF it will be smeared with human feces and full of dirty needles in a day.
 
Decorus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I live in California. I will never vote Repugnican but I won't vote for Elitist/liar Newsom either.
I'll vote Green first.
He took office and immediately executive ordered to things that California voted for turned over. (Death Sentence and light rail). Doesn't matter if you agree or don't, THE VOTERS PASSED IT! He was elected to make it happen, not throw out our votes!
Then he got caught eating at a 5 star restaurant after telling us to stay home, lied about his party at least 'eating at an outside table' and ignored video proof of them eating inside. Turned his back on low income seniors and disabled with his $600 stimuli ("It's going to the people who need it most" NOT!) and again with his gas relief checks, going to tax roles (no way to file in California if you are low income SSI only, in Cali) instead of DMV role (the people who drive and buy gas AND PAY STATE GAS TAX).
He is full of himself. I want someone to represent everyone, especially those of us whom have lived here all our lives like our parents did.
Newsom has failed to take the revolutionary actions necessary to produce viable water usage practices in the state. A 10-year veteran of the California State Water Resources Control Board, Max Gomberg, the board's climate and conservation manager called it quits in 2022. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gomberg said he went public with his criticisms after encountering resistance to a "long list" of proposals, including assistance for low-income ratepayers, ways of bolstering water conservation, new water agency permit requirements related to climate preparedness, and the addition of climate requirements to strengthen wa ...


Voters also passed Ban on Gay marriage and Racist anti Hispanic legislation should we have left those in place?
Voters also deregulated our utilities that smart move almost bankrupted California.
Should I list all the dumb fark props passed over the years, because anyone with enough cash can get anything on the ballot and then dump a few million dollars into passing it?

Beat up on Newsome all you want, but I hate to break it to you he's the good guy in this story...
 
Decorus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: I remember the time that Seattle wasted a large amount on public toilets that became havens for hoes and junkies.


Roflmao if only this was multiple, sadly and even more stupidly its only one.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

skybird659: I am disappoint.


He ain't my favorite martian either, but he's also far from the worst thing we could have ended up with.  Same old corprats are still an improvement over Gilead humpers - and Green ain't happening.  Stein's tainted the hell out of them in the public eye, and with some pretty good reasons.  She's also a "Russia attacking Ukraine is bad, but no being confrontational with them stop doing stuff that might provoke war!" goofball.  Whether she's representative of the Green party right now or not, she's farked the Greens for ages to come in the eyes of a whole shiatload of voters.  Newsom's a hold my nose situation until something better comes along
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This includes an architect drawing up plans for the city which receive feedback and a "multi-phase review" by five commissioners, before going to the Rec and Park Commission and the board of supervisors. It would then be reviewed under the California Environmental Quality Act, before finally being put to a bidding process.

It's absolutely nuts how plan checkers have legalized their own highway robbery. Their original purpose was to make sure you built something that wasn't going to kill people, and now they're fiefdoms that will shake millions of dollars out of developers and not provide a single piece of valuable feedback. Newsom needs to hammer down some of these commissions rather than whining about the price tag and schedule.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I live in California. I will never vote Repugnican but I won't vote for Elitist/liar Newsom either.
I'll vote Green first.
He took office and immediately executive ordered to things that California voted for turned over. (Death Sentence and light rail). Doesn't matter if you agree or don't, THE VOTERS PASSED IT! He was elected to make it happen, not throw out our votes!
Then he got caught eating at a 5 star restaurant after telling us to stay home, lied about his party at least 'eating at an outside table' and ignored video proof of them eating inside. Turned his back on low income seniors and disabled with his $600 stimuli ("It's going to the people who need it most" NOT!) and again with his gas relief checks, going to tax roles (no way to file in California if you are low income SSI only, in Cali) instead of DMV role (the people who drive and buy gas AND PAY STATE GAS TAX).
He is full of himself. I want someone to represent everyone, especially those of us whom have lived here all our lives like our parents did.
Newsom has failed to take the revolutionary actions necessary to produce viable water usage practices in the state. A 10-year veteran of the California State Water Resources Control Board, Max Gomberg, the board's climate and conservation manager called it quits in 2022. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gomberg said he went public with his criticisms after encountering resistance to a "long list" of proposals, including assistance for low-income ratepayers, ways of bolstering water conservation, new water agency permit requirements related to climate preparedness, and the addition of climate requirements to strengthen water regulation and management. (https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-07-28/california-drought-official-blasts-newsom-administration)
I'm 64 and this is the first 'Democrat' I have ever regretted supporting in the primary.
I am disappoint.


media.tenor.comView Full Size


I'm one short on my "I'm a Democrat but..." Fox News talking points bingo. Could you please say "Crime is getting out of control under this guy!"? It would really help me out.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

skybird659: I'll vote Green first.


You don't like him for being a liar & hypocrite, so your solution is to support the liberal arm of Russian propaganda?
 
Decorus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
According to the public policy institute of California in 2021, aggravated assaults were 67% of reported violent crimes; 24% were robberies, 8% were rape, and 1% were homicides in the state of California. Overall, violent crime is much lower than its 1992 peak, with rates staying fairly stable over the last decade.California has Crime under control...Wanna look at Red States its not pretty....
 
mistahtom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This *boondoggle* is just some corrupt garbage meant to detract from election coverage and test Gov Newsom.

The timing of it during the election cycle is too convenient.
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I live in California. I will never vote Repugnican but I won't vote for Elitist/liar Newsom either.
I'll vote Green first.
He took office and immediately executive ordered to things that California voted for turned over. (Death Sentence and light rail). Doesn't matter if you agree or don't, THE VOTERS PASSED IT! He was elected to make it happen, not throw out our votes!
Then he got caught eating at a 5 star restaurant after telling us to stay home, lied about his party at least 'eating at an outside table' and ignored video proof of them eating inside. Turned his back on low income seniors and disabled with his $600 stimuli ("It's going to the people who need it most" NOT!) and again with his gas relief checks, going to tax roles (no way to file in California if you are low income SSI only, in Cali) instead of DMV role (the people who drive and buy gas AND PAY STATE GAS TAX).
He is full of himself. I want someone to represent everyone, especially those of us whom have lived here all our lives like our parents did.
Newsom has failed to take the revolutionary actions necessary to produce viable water usage practices in the state. A 10-year veteran of the California State Water Resources Control Board, Max Gomberg, the board's climate and conservation manager called it quits in 2022. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gomberg said he went public with his criticisms after encountering resistance to a "long list" of proposals, including assistance for low-income ratepayers, ways of bolstering water conservation, new water agency permit requirements related to climate preparedness, and the addition of climate requirements to s ...


No, he's just the least of the bad guys. California can and has done so much better than this! Gropenegger and Pete (the Cheat) Wilson were far worse, but come on Cali, I'm tired of voting Party because Other Party sucks worse.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I live in California. I will never vote Repugnican but I won't vote for Elitist/liar Newsom either.
I'll vote Green first.
He took office and immediately executive ordered to things that California voted for turned over. (Death Sentence and light rail). Doesn't matter if you agree or don't, THE VOTERS PASSED IT! He was elected to make it happen, not throw out our votes!
Then he got caught eating at a 5 star restaurant after telling us to stay home, lied about his party at least 'eating at an outside table' and ignored video proof of them eating inside. Turned his back on low income seniors and disabled with his $600 stimuli ("It's going to the people who need it most" NOT!) and again with his gas relief checks, going to tax roles (no way to file in California if you are low income SSI only, in Cali) instead of DMV role (the people who drive and buy gas AND PAY STATE GAS TAX).
He is full of himself. I want someone to represent everyone, especially those of us whom have lived here all our lives like our parents did.
Newsom has failed to take the revolutionary actions necessary to produce viable water usage practices in the state. A 10-year veteran of the California State Water Resources Control Board, Max Gomberg, the board's climate and conservation manager called it quits in 2022. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gomberg said he went public with his criticisms after encountering resistance to a "long list" of proposals, including assistance for low-income ratepayers, ways of bolstering water conservation, new water agency permit requirements related to climate preparedness, and the addition of climate requirements to strengthen water regulation and management. (https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-07-28/california-drought-official-blasts-newsom-administration)
I'm 64 and this is the first 'Democrat' I have ever regretted supporting in the primary.
I am disappoint.

🎣
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

That's kind of my point. I just don't want to follow him blindly and see him move on to a Federal stage like he seems to be working up to. He and DeSantis just seem like the same guy with different colored shirts. I don't want him taking the spot of an excellent candidate because everyone buys into his Press Releases.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's kind of my point. I just don't want to follow him blindly and see him move on to a Federal stage like he seems to be working up to. He and DeSantis just seem like the same guy with different colored shirts. I don't want him taking the spot of an excellent candidate because everyone buys into his Press Releases.


lol wut
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I live in California. I will never vote Repugnican but I won't vote for Elitist/liar Newsom either.
I'll vote Green first.
He took office and immediately executive ordered to things that California voted for turned over. (Death Sentence and light rail). Doesn't matter if you agree or don't, THE VOTERS PASSED IT! He was elected to make it happen, not throw out our votes!
Then he got caught eating at a 5 star restaurant after telling us to stay home, lied about his party at least 'eating at an outside table' and ignored video proof of them eating inside. Turned his back on low income seniors and disabled with his $600 stimuli ("It's going to the people who need it most" NOT!) and again with his gas relief checks, going to tax roles (no way to file in California if you are low income SSI only, in Cali) instead of DMV role (the people who drive and buy gas AND PAY STATE GAS TAX).
He is full of himself. I want someone to represent everyone, especially those of us whom have lived here all our lives like our parents did.
Newsom has failed to take the revolutionary actions necessary to produce viable water usage practices in the state. A 10-year veteran of the California State Water Resources Control Board, Max Gomberg, the board's climate and conservation manager called it quits in 2022. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Gomberg said he went public with his criticisms after encountering resistance to a "long list" of proposals, including assistance for low-income ratepayers, ways of bolstering water conservation, new water agency permit requirements related to climate preparedness, and the addition of climate requirements to s ...


Sorry. Play your game somewhere else, sonny. The grownups are talking.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

I was thinking that. Wrap them in cedar fence posts, service frequently.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
If any public toilet costs to plan and build for over $1 million, that sounds like a lot of corruption and back scratching involved
 
xrayspx [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Gee whiz guys, remember back when companies paid taxes?  Cities had architects on staff who could handle such non-majestic structures as "a 4 stall public restroom".  Now they're hiring outside architects?  Much cost effective.  So free market.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kkinnison: If any public toilet costs to plan and build for over $1 million, that sounds like a lot of corruption and back scratching involved


That, and the fact that this comes out during the late-stages of an election cycle doesn't seem to raise suspicions...
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
This is the problem with Tribalism. NOT every Democrat is awesome and honest and NOT every Republican is a nut-c. If we can't call out the users and assholes in our own ranks, how are we different from the Republicans who don't like Trumpers either but are too intimidated to speak up? I call Shenanigans on him! NOT on the party, just him. I've been voting for governors in California since old enough in '76 and haven't vote Republican yet, nor do I see myself in the future, but this one guy is slimey. I want better for my home state!
 
fsbilly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

No. He isn't actually bad at all. The worst thing anyone seems to be able to pull on him is he ate in an (arguably) open-air restaurant with friends in a locale not under quarantine/lockdown/mask mandate... oh, and he's eskimo brothers with Half Scoop... But Newsom has been a pretty solid public servant for a couple decades. He was a supe when I was in SF and I met him a couple of times. He's a pretty good guy. Some people just prefer fascist daddies.🤷🏾‍♂
 
Senseless_drivel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There are times $1.7m sounds like a bargain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
