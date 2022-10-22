 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Man who owes a billion dollars really does have the worst attorneys   (twitter.com) divider line
    Followup, shot  
posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 9:05 PM



‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Your Honor, we call to the stand... Soros!"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not gonna pay it anyways

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.
 
NeoCortex42
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Not gonna pay it anyways

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.


Yeah, but when you publicly brag about hiding assets, courts take that as a challenge.

Of course, if this dumb fark could keep his mouth shut, he wouldn't have been sued in the first place.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Does dying count?

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.


Does dying count?
 
Lee in Texas
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Not gonna pay it anyways

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.


I did see people mourning Rush on a gun site. I pointed out that he was a lying sack of shiat and the world is a better place without him.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

BeerGraduate: "Your Honor, we call to the stand... Soros!"


Wouldn't they say it "(((Soros)))"?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Not gonna pay it anyways

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.


Outside of you I don't think anyone has thought of Rush Limbaugh since he died.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Not gonna pay it anyways

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.


To his credit he did provide a steady and reliable source of income to Dominican rent boys.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Someone mentioned pissing on his grave not two days ago

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.

Outside of you I don't think anyone has thought of Rush Limbaugh since he died.


Someone mentioned pissing on his grave not two days ago
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The lawyers know his ability to keep paying them is coming to an end.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Dying,that will be the one goof thing he does.

Hidden assets
Stuff in the wife's name

Here is another guy like Rush, who when they die, no one will be able to name one good thing that they did.


Dying,that will be the one goof thing he does.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Who?


Who?
 
oldfool
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Imagine being this sorry bag of crap. All out, Thermo nuclear war, would the best thing that could happen to him.
 
Snort
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was anyone surprised that it was a clown show from start to almost finish?
 
