 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Grace, a humanoid robot offers happy endings in a nursing home   (cbc.ca) divider line
20
    More: Giggity, Robot, Humanoid robot, Android, Automaton, Al-Jazari, ultimate goal, Autonomous robot, 82-year-old Francis Greenberg  
•       •       •

391 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 6:12 PM (27 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Cool. But. Why does she look 12? Jfc.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cool. But. Why does she look 12? Jfc.


For the politician demographic.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Damn, girl.  Put a shirt on.

i.cbc.caView Full Size


We can see your dipoles and everything.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Cool. But. Why does she look 12? Jfc.


Older people are generally more trusting of the young, so the robots have adapted younger appearances in their efforts to steal and eat old people's medicine for fuel.

That's why I have Old Glory Insurance.

Old Glory Insurance - SNL
Youtube g4Gh_IcK8UM
 
WTP 2
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
??????????????????????????
 
waxbeans
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

toraque: waxbeans: Cool. But. Why does she look 12? Jfc.

Older people are generally more trusting of the young, so the robots have adapted younger appearances in their efforts to steal and eat old people's medicine for fuel.

That's why I have Old Glory Insurance.

[YouTube video: Old Glory Insurance - SNL]


😲🤣
 
ShiniSenko
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

toraque: waxbeans: Cool. But. Why does she look 12? Jfc.

Older people are generally more trusting of the young, so the robots have adapted younger appearances in their efforts to steal and eat old people's medicine for fuel.

That's why I have Old Glory Insurance.

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/g4Gh_IcK8UM?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


Came here for this.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wow. She almost looks human
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My grandmother had a bout of dementia where she thought people were smuggling puppies and monkeys in their pockets and that the mob was after my uncle for the formula for Ensure. I can't imagine what having a robot like this hanging around would have set off.
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I don't trust her.  I want my robots to look like robots.  Human heads are for humans.  And humans with robot bodies.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ You sure that the co-owner is not a robot already?
 
jtown
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Wow. She almost looks human
[Fark user image 425x283]


Shaking tiny fist...
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Grace, what did you think of last night's Bingo?"

"I thought Constance was doing well at first. Then Collette dominated out of nowhere... Can someone please put me in a bathtub while I'm turned on?... Must.. terminate... self...."
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Until such time as we can make a human-level AI, this is just wrong.  They're locking grandma up with a glorified MP3 player on shuffle.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

bughunter: Damn, girl.  Put a shirt on.

[i.cbc.ca image 780x439]

We can see your dipoles and everything.


Better yet, a red pinafore.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We used to do this with kids too, it was called Teddy Ruxpin.
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
householdme.comView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Are 'Friends' Electric?
Youtube quAQqXX-7m0


Mine's broke downAnd now I've no-one to love
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.