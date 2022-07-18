 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Man developed hidden apartment in shopping center, lived there in secret for four years with friends to play video games. Sorry story doesn't mention his Fark handle (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We could so this with prisons. Turn them into free housing but have a 5pm check in .
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
image.freepik.comView Full Size
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a prison escapee who did something similar in the past. I can't remember enough details to do a search.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the third time this dude has done it.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I find it extremely offensive that somebody would try to find a place to live. Clearly, this sort of thing must never be allowed and he should be homeless.
 
Fissile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He can always move to New York.

https://nypost.com/2022/07/18/inside-the-manhattan-bridge-squatters-home-peanut-butter-beer-and-pillows/
 
replacementcool
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pfft i lived in a university for a while when i was homeless 'cause i previously worked security there so i knew how lacklustre they were.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: I find it extremely offensive that somebody would try to find a place to live. Clearly, this sort of thing must never be allowed and he should be homeless.


💯
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I read this book in grade school.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I've always dreamed of doing this.
 
Mock26
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The Daily Star is way behind the times.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Neat

https://nypost.com/2022/09/27/my-husband-and-i-live-in-an-ambulance-and-saved-31k-on-rent/
 
SirMadness
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did the thieving bastards ever return his PlayStation?
 
yvmnoc
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
BREAKING NEWS!!!! Person lived in a shopping mall eighteen years ago!

Stay classy, Star.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
old news is SO exciting!
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I wish I could do this. Four years of no rent would wipe out all my other debts.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's just squatting.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

yvmnoc: BREAKING NEWS!!!! Person lived in a shopping mall eighteen years ago!

Stay classy, Star.


Playstation is that old. Weep
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I have made repeated arguments for turning old malls into transitional housing with social service offices and care services built in.

Why we never built a few floors of housing on top of malls, ill never understand
 
waxbeans
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Murflette: I have made repeated arguments for turning old malls into transitional housing with social service offices and care services built in.

Why we never built a few floors of housing on top of malls, ill never understand


💯
 
Quemapueblo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Here in Providence this man is legend.   Living Legendd.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Murflette: I have made repeated arguments for turning old malls into transitional housing with social service offices and care services built in.

Why we never built a few floors of housing on top of malls, ill never understand


THIS
Malls are now dying. We can rejuvenate them by making them cheap residential buildings, especially in places where the weather sucks (snowed here today). Keep the food court and put in a grocery store and other businesses people need. They already have the parking. Make some of the central areas playgrounds for the kids. You can even put a school in one wing.
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: We could so this with prisons. Turn them into free housing but have a 5pm check in .


It's called "work release". Ask me how I know.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Should have a 'Hero' tag.
 
scalpod
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coming home from a long day at work, dead on his feet...
 
