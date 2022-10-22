 Skip to content
(Daily Record (UK))   RAF jet pilots, worrying about WWII buzz bombs all over again, now practicing shooting down drones in mid-air off Scots coast   (dailyrecord.co.uk) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Given that it is probably very easy to adapt bottom tier drone tech to carry and release flechettes with suitable speed and accuracy, it would not surprise me at all to see such tech deployed in the near future with catastrophic outcomes likely for anyone in the drop zone.  Even if hits are rare, the psychological impact will be devastating.  Neutralizing such a threat will be no easy task.

Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Clearly preparing for Scottish independence. Once they leave we'll have to defend our borders and skies against invading Scots, pissed that they now need a passport to enter England.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: Given that it is probably very easy to adapt bottom tier drone tech to carry and release flechettes with suitable speed and accuracy, it would not surprise me at all to see such tech deployed in the near future with catastrophic outcomes likely for anyone in the drop zone.  Even if hits are rare, the psychological impact will be devastating.  Neutralizing such a threat will be no easy task.

Yeah, you can buy kids toys off ebay for $50 today that would have been science fiction fantasy military tech in WWII.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Die Ruzzky Menace knows no bounds; but Murphy might help keep Persian flying bombs out of the UK!  That's a long haul for those little rc planes!

The real cruise missiles, not so much!

Everybody is going to have to come up with new ways/ systems/ layers to protect against all the new aerial threats!  Different sizes, weights of ordnance, speed/ duration, etc!
 
