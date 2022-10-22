 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SFGate)   Teacher's Pet   (sfgate.com) divider line
16
    More: Scary, Police, Sacramento, California, Holga Castillo Olivares, Sacramento County, California, Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Rancho Cordova, California, public school teacher, disappearance of a teenage boy  
•       •       •

1238 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 7:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irisclara
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was his friend's mom. He was staying with a friend. This is a dumb prosecution.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So a friend's mom... and the friend didn't know?  For two years?  I'm assuming that the friend got felony level charges too...

And no bail offered?  Do they think she's going to go round up another fifteen year old if she's back in the streets? (Perhaps a no contact order with the one kid, but that shouldn't prevent bail.)
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Irisclara: It was his friend's mom. He was staying with a friend. This is a dumb prosecution.


...but nobody knew.
 
jumac
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Irisclara: It was his friend's mom. He was staying with a friend. This is a dumb prosecution.


the issue is that by law she had a duty to tell his parents.  by not doing so she was doing something illegal.  As a teacher if she though his live was in danger by returning him to his parents then she should have reported it to CPS.
 
smilingcorpse
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How is this dumb?  His family has been worried sick, probably thought he was dead, and his friends mom helped keep him hidden. You don't get to harbor a runaway minor. If there's a problem in the home child services needs to be involved.
I imagine there has been money and resources put into trying to find him. Hell yes she should be prosecuted. I don't think she needs to go to prison or anything, but she'll end up with probation and fines.
 
jtown
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Irisclara: It was his friend's mom. He was staying with a friend. This is a dumb prosecution.


No, it's not.  You don't just hide someone's kid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Recoil Therapy: So a friend's mom... and the friend didn't know?  For two years?  I'm assuming that the friend got felony level charges too...


I hope their pets got felony charges too.
Because they all knew.
Especially the dogs.
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I think this article might be missing something.... like the important part between "kid disappeared" and "this woman was his friend's mother."
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Irisclara: It was his friend's mom. He was staying with a friend. This is a dumb prosecution.


If a minor comes to stay at my house, I'm sure having a conversation with his parents before that even happens... let alone for two years.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Irisclara: It was his friend's mom. He was staying with a friend. This is a dumb prosecution.


Over 18, sure. Help out your kid's friend. A minor? Oh Hell no. And it wasn't just for an overnight. He was missing for TWO YEARS.
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She hides one kid....immediately held without bail.

Trump administration took a whole bunch of kids from their families aaaaand.........?
 
Metaluna Mutant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: She hides one kid....immediately held without bail.

Trump administration took a whole bunch of kids from their families aaaaand.........?


*offer does not apply to abducting brown people.
 
phishrace
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Irisclara: It was his friend's mom. He was staying with a friend. This is a dumb prosecution.


You sound either:

A. Single and childless
B. 15 years old or younger
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Teachers, they are like priests without the religion.
 
BraniacsDaughtr [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Teachers, they are like priests without the religion.


Pardon?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.