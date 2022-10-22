 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Man sentenced for killing wife over refusal to make sandwich   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Fort Worth, Texas, Tarrant County, Texas, Abuse, Child abuse, Psychological abuse, Physical abuse, Bullying, death of Mary Baxter  
•       •       •

409 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 6:02 PM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ok, after reading TFA, life in prison is WAY to good for him. Short rope, tall tree. There's no fixing that, he needs to be executed, the body burned, and the ashes scattered.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
What a senseless waste of human life. Should've just used sudo instead.

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I guess the Bonnie Reed and her Sister Susan Reed saved me life in prison and the life of my wife?
Interesting.  Injustice saved two lives.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
That's a thumb.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Ok, after reading TFA, life in prison is WAY to good for him. Short rope, tall tree. There's no fixing that, he needs to be executed, the body burned, and the ashes scattered.


Not sure a rope would do it. He has no neck!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He was upset she wasn't "making sandwiches" for other guys for money.

A serial abuser who wasn't already in prison says a lot about women's standing in society.
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Private_Citizen: Ok, after reading TFA, life in prison is WAY to good for him. Short rope, tall tree. There's no fixing that, he needs to be executed, the body burned, and the ashes scattered.

Not sure a rope would do it. He has no neck!


Just screw a couple of lag bolts into his ears and tie the rope to them.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My ex once told me that she would postpone making lunch because she knew I would eventually make it and I made better sandwiches.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess she didn't come back with a goddamn sandwich.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"serial abuser" so they knew he was dangerous, but didn't do anything to save the woman.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I really don't like sandwiches and I know how to cook.  In fact, a real man, needing to feel superior, would simply learn to outcook his wife and then share his skills with her.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: In fact, a real man, needing to feel superior, would simply learn to outcook his wife and then share his skills with her.


A smart man would do no such thing.  Whenever I can do something better than my wife (outside of IT where I'm a professional and lifting stuff because I'm a guy with the testosterone advantage) she takes it personally.

Yes, I CAN clean and in some (but not many) cases cook better, and I did a better job on baby duty when our kids were tiny.  You know what?  I STFU about that or I have an unhappy wife.
 
covfefe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NotARocketScientist: "serial abuser" so they knew he was dangerous, but didn't do anything to save the woman.


She didn't leave him, despite knowing what a huge problem this was, so how can you blame society?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.