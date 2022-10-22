 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Literally the most toxic town in the world   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, Lead poisoning, lead poisoning, giant Anglo American, dangerous legacy of high lead levels, medical experts, Dr Michael John Nicklin, parent company, toxic lead  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Not to minimalize their suffering, but why would someone with kids not leave? I mean even if you had to just walk?

Not mocking, serious question.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Washington, D.C?
 
LrdPhoenix
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pripyat called.  They want your lead.  Like, all of it.
 
KB202
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Not to minimalize their suffering, but why would someone with kids not leave? I mean even if you had to just walk?

Not mocking, serious question.


And go where, literally?

If you had you, your kids, and what you could carry, no money or assets, where would you go?
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Not to minimalize their suffering, but why would someone with kids not leave? I mean even if you had to just walk?

Not mocking, serious question.


Lack of viable options would be my first guess.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Huh, I would have guessed Norilsk, Russia.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

KB202: SpectroBoy: Not to minimalize their suffering, but why would someone with kids not leave? I mean even if you had to just walk?

Not mocking, serious question.

And go where, literally?

If you had you, your kids, and what you could carry, no money or assets, where would you go?


Flint Michigan.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Children of the Damned (2015 - Remaster)
Youtube 7SWSaJzk58U
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Chernobyl would like a word.
 
