 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SeattlePI)   Oregon Sheriff arrests US Forest Service manager for the crime of managing the forest   (seattlepi.com) divider line
39
    More: Asinine, Harney County, Oregon, Malheur County, Oregon, Oregon, Grant County, Oregon, Police, United States, United States Forest Service, Malheur National Forest  
•       •       •

1598 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 4:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, a whole 20 acres, huh?  No lives lost, no buildings destroyed?  This will look good when he runs for re-election - the Trumpers will love this guy for taking on the Feds.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd put money on the land owner not even being aware of the burn until Forestry agents told him.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.


Sheriff is farming votes for the next election.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

little big man: Wow, a whole 20 acres, huh?  No lives lost, no buildings destroyed?  This will look good when he runs for re-election - the Trumpers will love this guy for taking on the Feds.


Hell, the feds probably did the guy a favor by cleaning up some of his property.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.


Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"FBI, Open up!"
 
shinji3i
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again


How long did Arpaio serve in prison? I forgot.
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Well the article didn't say "constitutional sheriff" but I think it's a safe bet
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again


Heh - occurs to me I'd better be clear here - the ironclad, documented evidence had better be a video of him dancing around the forest in a tutu flinging molotovs everywhere screaming "They must all burn!  Souls for my dark lord!"  That's about what you'd need to be ok here
 
Robinfro
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Man...I wish *I* could have a bonfire get away from me and burn my neighbor's yard without being held accountable.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You think he'd know he should've brought rakes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

How long did Arpaio serve in prison? I forgot.


This kinda thing?  Isn't about prison.  It's about what the fed bureaucracy can do to you when it's sufficiently motivated.  No, they don't generally get you imprisoned - but they can make life hell for you and your town
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

olorin604: Well the article didn't say "constitutional sheriff" but I think it's a safe bet


He replaced the guy in a vote that supported Bundy. He's probably just trying to stay slightly crazy enough to represent the crazy.
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

Heh - occurs to me I'd better be clear here - the ironclad, documented evidence had better be a video of him dancing around the forest in a tutu flinging molotovs everywhere screaming "They must all burn!  Souls for my dark lord!"  That's about what you'd need to be ok here


For the last time Junkie, stop peeping in on my back yard!
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Robinfro: Man...I wish *I* could have a bonfire get away from me and burn my neighbor's yard without being held accountable.


You think the feds don't have insurance for this kind of thing?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

olorin604: Well the article didn't say "constitutional sheriff" but I think it's a safe bet


It's Grant County.  That's a given.   This is the same county that previously had the Sheriff who sided with the Bundys.  Though his corruption and other shenanigans finally cost him re-election in 2020.   Which surprised me TBH.   There like 7000 people in the whole county.

Though the Hammonds got busted for arson in Harney County just to the south, the former Sheriff  of Grant County thought that arson (which was just part of their assholery) was just dandy and that it was federal overreach to arrest the Hammonds.  So, arson is okay, but accidentally burning 20 acres is a jailin'.

Love Grant County as a beautiful place.
 
DaMoopies
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The government should sent him a bill for maintaining his land.
 
TempsSontFous [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Malheur, eh?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"One of the extremist leaders was killed by law enforcement officers at a roadblock."

He couldn't outhide the long tarp of the law.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: shinji3i: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

How long did Arpaio serve in prison? I forgot.

This kinda thing?  Isn't about prison.  It's about what the fed bureaucracy can do to you when it's sufficiently motivated.  No, they don't generally get you imprisoned - but they can make life hell for you and your town


Yeah his life must be a living hell right now doing the media circuit. Same with the Bundy folks, the feds really came down hard on that family for messing with em.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Malheur translates in French to 'misfortune'
What a weird name for a  national park.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: olorin604: Well the article didn't say "constitutional sheriff" but I think it's a safe bet

It's Grant County.  That's a given.   This is the same county that previously had the Sheriff who sided with the Bundys.  Though his corruption and other shenanigans finally cost him re-election in 2020.   Which surprised me TBH.   There like 7000 people in the whole county.

Though the Hammonds got busted for arson in Harney County just to the south, the former Sheriff  of Grant County thought that arson (which was just part of their assholery) was just dandy and that it was federal overreach to arrest the Hammonds.  So, arson is okay, but accidentally burning 20 acres is a jailin'.

Love Grant County as a beautiful place.


Arson done in order to cover up other crimes, too. Poaching, iirc.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
 

shinji3i: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

How long did Arpaio serve in prison? I forgot.


Tell the class why Arpaio never served time in prison.  We forgot.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If there is a dumber elected office than sheriff I'd like to know what it is. Bunch of worthless fascist turds.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Chances are this had to do with Holliday Ranch pushing to press charges. They draw a lot of water in Grant County.

/you don't draw shiat, Lebowski
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Iamos: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

Heh - occurs to me I'd better be clear here - the ironclad, documented evidence had better be a video of him dancing around the forest in a tutu flinging molotovs everywhere screaming "They must all burn!  Souls for my dark lord!"  That's about what you'd need to be ok here

For the last time Junkie, stop peeping in on my back yard!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Funny thing, if that DOES come out, the Holliday Ranch family may have some pushback from the people in the federal government who keep giving that family money.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
https://poracldf.org/blog/supremacy-clause-immunity-for-federal-officers/

Good luck with those charges!
 
Nosatril [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: Robinfro: Man...I wish *I* could have a bonfire get away from me and burn my neighbor's yard without being held accountable.

You think the feds don't have insurance for this kind of thing?


Around here most people sign wavers saying absolving them of liability. My dad refused to, and they won't burn around him.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoulda brought more rakes
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

shinji3i: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

How long did Arpaio serve in prison? I forgot.


Wait, is he dead yet?

Arizona has always been a few decades behind the times, ol' Joe pushed AZ back a century or more
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Uhhh, shoot the sheriff.  But do not shoot the deputy.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Actually no, subby, but that's OK, because you got the Greenlight, right?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: shinji3i: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

How long did Arpaio serve in prison? I forgot.

This kinda thing?  Isn't about prison.  It's about what the fed bureaucracy can do to you when it's sufficiently motivated.  No, they don't generally get you imprisoned - but they can make life hell for you and your town


They certainly made our lives Hell during the '16 Sobrannes Fire in the Upper Los Padres by shoving aside the local fire fighters, bringing in outsiders (at 1 point an Alaskan crew was running things) from several different states to use up their yearly funds so they wouldn't be shorted the following year, letting acres burn that should have been doused and dousing acreage that went way back beyond any habitation and should have been left to burn. (Or, 'raked') then they spent 3 weekends telling us they were going to close the only road in and out for a 'control' burn, only to reschedule on Friday afternoon (without telling us) and, of course, finally picking a windy day to do a 'controlled back burn' that got away from them and almost took our home (and several working horse ranches) again by ignoring the local firefighters. We are not allowed to clear fallen dead trees in an aging, dying oak forest for firewood per Federal Edict, and their answer is to wait until it's already burning, then Storm Trooper over the locals and screw things up. I am disgust!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Iamos: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Marcus Aurelius: Sheriff's power tripping on crazy juice.  The Federal government doesn't forget a thumb in the eye.  Ever.  It has an amazingly long memory.

Yep - there'd better be some absolutely ironclad, documented evidence that the burn master did something categorically purposefully insane or that sheriff is gonna get farked so hard he'll never walk again

Heh - occurs to me I'd better be clear here - the ironclad, documented evidence had better be a video of him dancing around the forest in a tutu flinging molotovs everywhere screaming "They must all burn!  Souls for my dark lord!"  That's about what you'd need to be ok here

For the last time Junkie, stop peeping in on my back yard!

[Fark user image image 274x184]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

little big man: Wow, a whole 20 acres, huh?  No lives lost, no buildings destroyed?  This will look good when he runs for re-election - the Trumpers will love this guy for taking on the Feds.


sheriff is almost certainly friends with the landowners.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Eastern Oregon...do we start sending dildos to the sheriff now?
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.