 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Great news, everybody. Stealing a phone might get you a home now, too   (cnbc.com) divider line
7
    More: Stupid, Apple Inc., Key, IPhone, user's Apple Watch, SIM lock, first Home Key-supported lock, Steve Jobs, Goldman Sachs  
•       •       •

192 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 4:52 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"This is TheLockpickingLawyer and what I have for you today is..,huh, it just opened.
In any case, that's all I have for you today.  If you do have any questions or comments please leave then below.
And as always, have a nice day.  Thank you.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As each day passes The Net, becomes real.
Needs a remake.
Was way ahead of it's time.
Sandra Bullock needs to sit on my face
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of those "we can" but "why" moments.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: One of those "we can" but "why" moments.


You were looking for "Yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.".
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Turbo Cojones: One of those "we can" but "why" moments.

You were looking for "Yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.".


Posting stoned again.  Thabks
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No. No.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Turbo Cojones: iheartscotch: Turbo Cojones: One of those "we can" but "why" moments.

You were looking for "Yeah, but your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.".

Posting stoned again.  Thabks


Ah. In that case...stay away from the giant purple owls. They're not as much of a "hoot" as they purport themselves to be.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.