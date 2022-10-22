 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTVU Bay Area News)   Floridakid works to help the economy by sharing grandmother's wisdom and life savings   (ktvu.com) divider line
10
    More: Florida, Police, MARION COUNTY, Marion County Sheriff's Office, 14-year-old student, Sheriff, Coroner, Constable, Family  
•       •       •

596 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 2:22 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



10 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, a trickle down scheme that actually got spending money into the hands of consumers.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're asking for the money to be returned? PFFFT.

/ also....what's Nanna doing with $10k in cash? The cops will DEFINITELY seize that shiat
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That's very disappointing...THAT I DIDNT GET A CUT!
 
replacementcool
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Did the grandmother vote for DeSantis? If yes, fark her, and hell yeah to the kid.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Redistribution of wealth, is the kids name Robin?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
What is the cost of a lifetime subscription to TotalFark?
 
Snort
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That kid is definitely not in the will now.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She must not be in Matt Gaetz's district. A middle school girl with cash? No way he'd let that slip by.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

replacementcool: Did the grandmother vote for DeSantis? If yes, fark her, and hell yeah to the kid.


Don't know about that, but with her precocious bent to pass out other peoples' money this kid is well on her way to being a future Democrat.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
A little 'spreadin' around' money..

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 10 of 10 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.