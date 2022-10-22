 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   Chief Mouser of No. 10 Downing Street claims the King has asked him to be England's next Prime Minister   (npr.org) divider line
25
    More: Cool, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Britain's prime ministers, prime minister, 15-year-old tabby, Downing Street, Larry's steady tenure, Chief Mouser of No., British citizens  
•       •       •

807 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Couldn't do any worse, just saying.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
At least we'd know what his priorities would be.
1. Sleeping
2. Sleeping
3. Sleeping
 
robodog
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He looks overfed to be a mouser, you feed mousers just enough to keep their strength up but you want them hungry so they'll hunt more.
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Couldn't do any worse, just saying.


Vote Larry!

- More charismatic
- More integrity
- Well groomed
- Better teeth
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Having solved all the U.S.'s problems, I can move on to sorting out the U.K.'s. FFS have a general election already! If you can't because Lord Dingleberry of the Middle Mistylands says no or whatever, just put Sunak in already. He's no prize but he's not a complete farking idiot like Truss. He seems like he'd at least be a competent place holder until you can more fully get your poop in group (and out of your waterways). And get back into the EU, even if you have to go on the Euro. It's not like the GBP is all that great anymore anyway. Oh, and end the farking monarchy already! You don't have to end it like the Romanovs, but do end it. The tourists will still come to see the palaces and shiat, I promise.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Isnt iot about time England had a female PM?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

robodog: He looks overfed to be a mouser, you feed mousers just enough to keep their strength up but you want them hungry so they'll hunt more.


Maybe he's just a really good mouser.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sadly, he turned it down.  His tenure as Chief Mouser has a higher pension than PM.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: Isnt iot about time England had a female PM?


You misspelled "feline".
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I prefer Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size


/aka "Dark Larry"
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Put Meghan Markle in as PM. Just to mess with Chuck 3.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: robodog: He looks overfed to be a mouser, you feed mousers just enough to keep their strength up but you want them hungry so they'll hunt more.

Maybe he's just a really good mouser.


Mousing?  pfft.

Larry the cat chases off fox outside No 10 downing street
Youtube YvZZyoz9Gs8


Larry's body language tells me he and the fox are more frenemies than actual enemies.
 
dbrunker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Jack Black?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/he had to gain weight for the roll of nacho libre
 
God--
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CoRrUpTeDbUdGiE
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

robodog: He looks overfed to be a mouser, you feed mousers just enough to keep their strength up but you want them hungry so they'll hunt more.


he was caught chasing a fox last week, and he famously rounded up a pigeon. he's definitely spoilt by the pressers that hang around Downing St, but it hasn't damaged his reputation. he knows he's the permanent resident, and everyone else is just another dodgy lodger. he's a very good boi.
but! let's not forget, it was David 'I f'ed a pig and I liked it' Cameron brought him to Downing St - and every single tory since then has been worse than the last - which could imply that Larry is doing his job, or it could imply he's doing their job. the footage of him dodging Liz 'pork markets' Truss shows he knows who to trust.
aslo, what the actual fark is it with tories and their obsession with pork/pigs? that's the bigger question.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His grandfather  would be proud
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
It's a sad statement on the state of British politics that I didn't automatically assume "Chief Mouser" wasn't a person.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Forget Prime Minister, make him the farkin Pharaoh!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's not hard to outlast a British Prime Minister. I've had sex that lasted longer than Liz Truss.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
s.yimg.comView Full Size

"If you want to replace the fat cats in charge with an actual fat cat, why not pick one of us?"
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

bughunter: I prefer Palmerston, the Foreign Office cat.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EdgeRunner: [s.yimg.com image 850x850]
"If you want to replace the fat cats in charge with an actual fat cat, why not pick one of us?"


Mungojerrie and Rumpleteazer have fallen on some serious hard times.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: It's a sad statement on the state of British politics that I didn't automatically assume "Chief Mouser" wasn't a person.


It's what the telephone sanitizers retrained to
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.