(Metro)   Breastfeeding mother told by museum she can't feed her baby as they don't allow food or drink inside   (metro.co.uk) divider line
    Breastfeeding, Baby bottle, Fae Church, Infant formula, Breast milk, museum volunteer, three-month-old son Reuben, five-year-old daughter Sophie  
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Considering that response

I don't believe the mother's story

Too perfect, too catty, and too wo is me
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, something's missing here. What if she was feeding it a bucket of KFC extra crispy all white meat?
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I've seen this movie before.

/Twice this morning
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't any human food if you're brave or hungry enough?
 
jmr61
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good. I don't want to see that shiat.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would try to ban shiat sprayers from my business too.
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So if you've eaten within an hour or so of arriving at the museum, please vomit outside before entering.
 
robodog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

8 inches: I've seen this movie before.

/Twice this morning


Because your SO recently have birth, or because you have a lactation fetish?

/NTTAWWT
//No kink shaming from me
///It would come back 1,000 fold
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Damn, I was hoping it was an art museum.

Guard: "Hey, lady, you can't do that in here--nobody wants to see that."
Painting behind the guard:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
There's more to the story
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baka-san: Considering that response

I don't believe the mother's story

Too perfect, too catty, and too wo is me


I agree.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Vtimlin: [Fark user image 425x246]


You're suggesting she have brought enough for everyone?
 
munko
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
baby appears to have not missed any feedings.  although no good pics of the milk supply, I can't be for sure.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I grew up thinking the brits, and europeans generally were more civilized than us Americans.  With respect to Britain at least, I am gradually being disuaded of this belief.. That museum had AMERICONIC incebility. and yes that is not a word and i don't farking care.  The idiocy of the world can deal with a few neologisms
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She didn't say "no eating or drinking", but rather "no food or drinks".

Clearly the mum should have left her boobies outside.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
She had it stored in its proper container - what's the issue?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: She didn't say "no eating or drinking", but rather "no food or drinks".

Clearly the mum should have left her boobies outside.


No food? But it's a zoology museum. All the exhibits are of food.
 
Bslim
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If it's museum policy then the volunteer knew and acted maliciously.
 
drayno76
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That baby is... uh.... British cute.
 
Snort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Other women repressing women is a tale as old as time.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She has to leave her breasts outside?
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So the old school teacher line "Did you bring enough for everyone?"
 
TheYeti
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baka-san: Considering that response

I don't believe the mother's story

Too perfect, too catty, and too wo is me


If the story is real, she sounds kind of crazy.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"OK everyone!  Big smiles!"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

foo monkey: "OK everyone!  Big smiles!"

[Fark user image 540x360]


Do you really want Brits showing off their teeth?
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The museum is being protective.  Art critics can be brutal, especially if they believe they're judging performance art.   Imagine a poor woman and an innocent, hungry baby absolutely being panned for "not doing it right."

The second protection is for the guards and museum holdings:  there's no better way to distract  attention as a plan to deface, destroy or take the valuable art.  My local museum has protections designed in that come from medieval castles.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Thread was Britoned in the Boobies.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: I grew up thinking the brits, and europeans generally were more civilized than us Americans.  With respect to Britain at least, I am gradually being disuaded of this belief.. That museum had AMERICONIC incebility. and yes that is not a word and i don't farking care.  The idiocy of the world can deal with a few neologisms


I prefer imbecels myself, but hey that works too
 
Bslim
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only on Fark will you see folks defending corporate museum interests over breasts.

Don't ever change, fellas.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
First soup on the paintings, now this...

media.vocativ.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Excelsior: Vtimlin: [Fark user image 425x246]

You're suggesting she have brought enough for everyone?


Well, now that you've mentioned it...

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Yes.
 
