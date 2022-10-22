 Skip to content
(CNN)   Wafers gonna waver   (cnn.com) divider line
11
11 Comments     (+0 »)
Hinged
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks good to me.
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ostie piene, or "filled hosts" -- a mouthwatering mix of almonds and honey stuffed between two wafers -- are one of Italy's most delicious cookies.

And they could also be one of its most sacrilegious if not for the fact that the two translucently thin wafers intended to tantalize tastebuds with their sublime filling have not, of course, been consecrated by a priest.

Oh, so THAT'S why these things don't repel demons or vampires. Now I just feel silly.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The convent next to our Dublin house makes communion wafers and breads.  It is how the nuns fund themselves.  To my knowledge, they don't make delicious treats out of them.

But they should.
 
peachpicker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm embarrassed for anyone who believes in magic crackers.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Vegas a "filled host" is what you call an escort at the end of her shift.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I'm embarrassed for anyone who believes in magic crackers.


When the priest says the magic words, they're not crackers anymore, but zombie flesh. Since Jesus was middle eastern, I bet he tasted like shwarma.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
And they could also be one of its most sacrilegious if not for the fact that the two translucently thin wafers intended to tantalize tastebuds with their sublime filling have not, of course, been consecrated by a priest.

Fark, I would hope not. I would hope anything I ever eat would not be consecrated by a priest, or anyone for that matter.

Oh...wait, I was thinking of the word consummate.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I'm embarrassed for anyone who believes in magic crackers.


chick.comView Full Size

chick.comView Full Size

chick.comView Full Size


Jack Chick certainly didn't.  He didn't much care for Catholics.

/he did believe in all the other magic sky man stuff though.
 
E.S.Q.
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
startpage.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I told my dad next time I'm forced to take communion at some family event in a church I'm bringing some squeeze jam for the bread - and there's no way I'm putting my lips on the same cup 400 others have. This was all before covid.

/born and raised catholic, stopped it about 30 years ago.
 
