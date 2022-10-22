 Skip to content
(NPR) You could be endangering your pet by making it wear that stupid Halloween costume. And not just by exposing it to laughter and ridicule
The Exit Stencilist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"I can't think of any good reason why a dog would want to be putting on a costume"

My dog loved his rain slick and would stand perfectly still whenever i put it on him

While I never dressed my dog up beyond his collar and weather gear, if the attire is well made and comfortable, and the dog seems fine with it, who gives a fark?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Miss Mallory the Cat always has her Halloween colors on year round.
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I place any hat, costume, or article of clothing on my dog, she rolls around on the ground until it comes off.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x422]
Miss Mallory the Cat always has her Halloween colors on year round.


That's because torties are the Daughters of Satan.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article is a prime example of "good intent, bad delivery".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's because torties are the Daughters of Satan.
Miss Mallory the Cat always has her Halloween colors on year round.

That's because torties are the Daughters of Satan.


She's got some calico in her too.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I could see someone having a frantic fight-or-flight response that poochy wouldn't enjoy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I noticed they did not mention cats.

Cats will either tolerate a costume, or they will kill you for attempting to make them wear a costume.

Either way, it works out fine for the cat.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
You have to be careful this time of year. I opened a new bag of dog food and instead of food, it was full of Fentanyl pills and razor blades!!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm almost out of Temptations cat treats.  Those things are evidence that cats can teleport.  I open the bag and she appears behind me, even if she was in a deep sleep.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

You have to be careful this time of year. I opened a new bag of dog food and instead of food, it was full of Fentanyl pills and razor blades!!


Sounds like you have a fun weekend ahead of you.
 
Bslim
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You have to be careful this time of year. I opened a new bag of dog food and instead of food, it was full of Fentanyl pills and razor blades!!


You got lucky, I found razor blades made out of Fentanyl.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How many thousands of dogs are killed by costumes each year?  I bet it's zero.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

She's got some calico in her too.
Miss Mallory the Cat always has her Halloween colors on year round.

That's because torties are the Daughters of Satan.

She's got some calico in her too.


Torties are calicos. It's just that the tri color is mixd instead of being seperated.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Torties are calicos. It's just that the tri color is mixd instead of being seperated.
Miss Mallory the Cat always has her Halloween colors on year round.

That's because torties are the Daughters of Satan.

She's got some calico in her too.

Torties are calicos. It's just that the tri color is mixd instead of being seperated.


Ahh, I did not know that.  Explains a lot.  She's a good cat.  She has a boatload of attitude, but also a huge capacity for affection.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
People are easily able to tell if something's bothering their dog. Dogs aren't good at keeping secrets or hiding their emotions.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

I could see someone having a frantic fight-or-flight response that poochy wouldn't enjoy.

[Fark user image 660x635]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ahh, I did not know that. Explains a lot. She's a good cat. She has a boatload of attitude, but also a huge capacity for affection.
Miss Mallory the Cat always has her Halloween colors on year round.

That's because torties are the Daughters of Satan.

She's got some calico in her too.

Torties are calicos. It's just that the tri color is mixd instead of being seperated.

Ahh, I did not know that.  Explains a lot.  She's a good cat.  She has a boatload of attitude, but also a huge capacity for affection.


We call that "tortitude". I'm on my second, a Maine Coon. My lord, she's a handful and a half but once you have one, you never go back.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

People are easily able to tell if something's bothering their dog. Dogs aren't good at keeping secrets or hiding their emotions.


I wish this were true. It may be for some things like an injury but a lot of times, by the time they start showing actual symptoms of something, it's too late.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

How many thousands of dogs are killed by costumes each year? I bet it's zero.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

That article is a prime example of "good intent, bad delivery".


"...I can't think of any good reason why a dog would want to be putting on a costume."

"There are many dogs who seem to - not just tolerate these costumes but - enjoy entertaining their people, or the reaction that they're getting from their people,"

Dear NPR:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Jack of All Games: mcsiegs: That article is a prime example of "good intent, bad delivery".

"...I can't think of any good reason why a dog would want to be putting on a costume."

"There are many dogs who seem to - not just tolerate these costumes but - enjoy entertaining their people, or the reaction that they're getting from their people,"


Most dogs will do anything for their humans. I don't think a costume is psychologically damaging to a dog, but you have to make sure that it can not physically harm them.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yet another round of made up ignorance from NPR. It's time taxpayers stopped funding this stupidity.

"While researchers have not directly studied how costumes affect dogs,"
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
