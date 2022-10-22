 Skip to content
(CNN)   Grand Theft Gondola   (cnn.com) divider line
18
18 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Can a story get any more Venice then this?
 
Hubris Boy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*pleaseletthemnotbeAmericans pleaseletthemnotbeAmericans*
Whew.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, that kind. I was thinking of the ones which go up a mountain on a cable.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Came expecting a ski gondola. That would almost be impressive re: the logistics.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The chase reached miles per hour.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Oh, that kind. I was thinking of the ones which go up a mountain on a cable.


I was thinking the railroad freight car.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: That would almost be impressive re: the logistics.


So would stealing the one I was thinking of.
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Oh, that kind. I was thinking of the ones which go up a mountain on a cable.


Somaticasual: Came expecting a ski gondola. That would almost be impressive re: the logistics.


Unobtanium: I was thinking the railroad freight car.


Let's just rename everything to "gondola" and get it over with.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Gondolas are very fragile, like violins, and very very expensive.    Offer to keel haul them under a vaporetti.
 
Azz
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Isn't this a repeat? I could have sworn there was a similar story a few months back
 
dennysgod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Gondolas are very fragile, like violins, and very very expensive.


If you lose a gondola it's gone dollar.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark thieves to death
 
IDisME
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline is accurate.  There isn't anything cheap about hot air ballooning
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The original "Italian Job" remains the best.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The most surprising thing about this story is that the thieves weren't British drunks.
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: *pleaseletthemnotbeAmericans pleaseletthemnotbeAmericans*
Whew.


How sad is it that its the one thing we are happy for?
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Hubris Boy: *pleaseletthemnotbeAmericans pleaseletthemnotbeAmericans*
Whew.


My thoughts exactly.
 
