(National Today)   IT'S INTERNATIONAL CAPSLOCK DAY, SO--whaddya mean I have to turn it off to submit this?   (nationaltoday.com) divider line
16
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR SUBMITTING THIS.  THE ONLY THING BETTER IS NATIONAL FW: FW: FW: FW: FW: DAY.
 
pueblonative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TO BE COMMEMORATED BY PISSING ON E E CUMMINGS GRAVE
 
Peach_Fuz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
WHY ARE WE YELLING?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: WHY ARE WE YELLING?


ICE CREAM?
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Peach_Fuz: WHY ARE WE YELLING?


BECAUSE WE ALL F__KING LOVE COCAINE!!!
 
Bslim
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WHAT!?!?

I DON'T EVEN!
 
Fark on a BMX
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
LOUD NOISES!
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
GET OFF MY LAWN.
 
Bslim
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Peach_Fuz: WHY ARE WE YELLING?

BECAUSE WE ALL F__KING LOVE COCAINE!!!


MORE  COCAINE!!!
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
BRING THE FURY!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
BUTT-TWANG.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
YOUR CHILDREN WILL WEEP WHEN THEY SEE WHAT I'VE DONE TO YOU!

Oh wait, this isn't the YMCA.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Shush. I'm trying to sleep in here.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I DON'T SEE WHAT THE BIG DEAL IS. EVERY DAY IS ALL CAPS DAY IN MY DM.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I disable Caps Lock in the registry. Same with NumLock. Can't accidentally toggle those stupid keys if they don't exist.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
WHAR WHAR COCAINE!?!?
 
