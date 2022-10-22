 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 241 of WW3: Russia forces have targeted Ukraine's energy infrastructure for more than a week. President Zelensky said that 30% of Ukraine's power stations have been destroyed in the Russian bombardments. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion
27
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Ukraine, western Ukraine, Russia forces, Kiev, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Russian military forces  
•       •       •

27 Comments     (+0 »)
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"NATO standard munition"

Gotta love NATO
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Top news for October 21:

The enemy attacked Zaporozhye with S300 missiles.

APU hit Antonovsky Bridge .

In the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine liberated 88 settlements .

Ukraine received a radar station for IRIS-T. .

Ukrainians are being asked to save electricity
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
President signs law on voluntary military registration for women

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky signed Law No. 6482 "On Amendments to Article 1 of the Law of Ukraine "On Military Duty and Military Service", which allows women to voluntarily enter the military register.

On October 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the voluntary procedure for putting women on military registration. 297 people's deputies voted "For". And today, on October 21, information about the signature of the law by Vladimir Zelensky appeared on the website of the Verkhovna Rada.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
October 22

Large -scale air alert throughout Ukraine!

Stay in hiding!Ukraine is under fire. The situation in the regions:

, Zaporizhia

At night, the Russians launched 2 rocket attacks on the village of Zarechnoye Komishuvaskaiy OTG. Fortunately, there were no injuries or damage.

, Dnipropetrovsk region

Russians covered two communities with fire-Marganetskaya and Nikopolskaya. Nikopol suffered the most. The enemy hit it with MLRS and heavy artillery. More than 20 houses and several gas pipelines were damaged in the city. Previously, people were not hurt.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Preparation of Kherson before the fighting, discontent with the mobilization and looting - the main thing from the morning report of the General Staff

There are frequent cases of conflicts between the Russian and Belarusian military against the background of national identity and the defiant attitude of Russians towards Belarusians.

a significant part of the population left the city of Kherson. Russian occupiers who remain in the city change into civilian clothes and move into abandoned homes. The enemy is preparing Kherson for street battles.

Russian occupiers are clearing the premises of the Kakhovka hospital of patients and medical personnel.

In the city of Energodar, the Russian military is looting abandoned apartments and hotels where they used to live.

The Russian military leadership does not abandon attempts to attract foreign mercenaries to the war in Ukraine. In one of the countries of the Middle East, the recruitment of militants continues.

Due to the mobilization, which is still ongoing in remote regions, despite the official announcement of its completion, the level of dissatisfaction with the actions of the military leadership on the part of Russians is growing.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At night, during an air raid, the enemy attacked Cherkashchina

Details have not yet been disclosed, and all residents are asked not to post any photos and videos.!! The enemy hit an energy infrastructure facility in the Odessa region

Stay in the shelters.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russians want to blow up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam to cover their retreat-ISW

"Ukraine has no material interest in undermining the dam, which could flood 80 Ukrainian cities, force the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, and damage the already problematic electricity supply. However, Russia has every reason to try to cover its retreating forces and expand the Dnieper River, which Ukrainian troops will need to cross in order to continue the counteroffensive, " the Institute for the Study of War said in a report.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She said "Skadovsk is Ukraine", and then she was found strangled in the city center.

Tatiana Mudrenko could celebrate her 56th birthday in November, enjoy life, and spend time with her family and husband. But she would never be able to do that again.

Tatiana and her husband were abducted from their own home for their pro-Ukrainian position. The man was released, and Tatiana was hanged near the local court.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosions reported in Khmelnitsky region

Take care of yourself!
Stay in hiding!Explosions reported in Rovno and Lutsk

Previously, the light went out in the cities.
We are waiting for official information and ask you to stay in sheltersYesterday the enemy hit Kharkiv twice

Over the past day, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes, presumably from the S-300 air defense system, on an industrial infrastructure facility in Kharkiv.
As a result of these two strikes, 11 people were injured.
Khmelnitsky City Council informs that the city was left without electricity.Residents are asked to make water supplies, because in an hour it will also disappear.⚡In the Chernivtsi region, a Ukrainian plane shot down an enemy missile -Chernivtsi OVA The rocket fell into the lake. ⚡At night, the Armed Forces shot down 11 unmanned aerial vehicles"At night, during a massive attack on the southern regions, air defense forces destroyed 10 attack drones over Mykolayiv Oblast and 1 more over Kirovohrad Oblast. One of the critical infrastructure objects of Cherkasy Oblast was hiat," - OK "South".❗The lights will be turned off again todayUkrenergo informs that this morning the consumption of electricity in Kyiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions increased again. Consumption will be forced to be limited in these regions. Residents are asked to save electricity as much as possible.The enemy continues to shell our region -Khmelnytskyi OVA Details later. Until the end of the air alert, stay in shelters!Explosions are reported in Rivne and LutskPreviously, the lights went out in the cities. We are waiting for official information and ask you to stay in shelters.!!The head of Rivne OVA confirms the hit in Rivne region
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Minus 18 cruise missiles of the invaders

In the morning, the Russians attacked Ukraine with at least ten Tu-160 and Tu-95 strategic aircraft, and 17 Kh-101 (Kh-555) cruise missiles were launched from the Volgodonsk district of the Rostov region.

In addition, the Russians attacked from ships in the Black Sea with Kalibr cruise missiles. A total of 16 launches.

Eighteen enemy cruise missiles were destroyed by the Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups:
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Morning rocket terrorism. What is known as of now:

📍 Volyn
the Russians hiat a critical infrastructure facility in Lutsk. Part of the city was without power, energy workers are working on restoration, the city is completely without hot water. They also report about the "arrival" in Kovel.

📍 Rivne region
Russian missiles hiat a critical infrastructure facility in Rivne. Damaged electrical substations. No victims beforehand. As a result of the strikes, there is no power supply in part of the Rivne district.

📍 Khmelnytskyi
the Russians hiat the energy facility in Khmelnytskyi with missiles. The city was left without electricity, and local residents were urged to stock up on water because of the risk of the water supply also disappearing.

📍 Kirovohrad region
the Russians hiat important energy facilities in the Kropyvnytskyi and Golovanivsky districts. Power outages have already started there.

📍 Odesa
the Russians hiat the energy facility twice. Some settlements of Odesa district remained without electricity. Communal services and emergency services are engaged in liquidation of the consequences of strikes.

In Kyiv, Lviv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Chernivtsi regions, air defense forces were activated. The Air Force of Ukraine reported the destruction of 18 enemy cruise missiles.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: ❗ Russians want to blow up the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric dam to cover their retreat-ISW

"Ukraine has no material interest in undermining the dam, which could flood 80 Ukrainian cities, force the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, and damage the already problematic electricity supply. However, Russia has every reason to try to cover its retreating forces and expand the Dnieper River, which Ukrainian troops will need to cross in order to continue the counteroffensive, " the Institute for the Study of War said in a report.


Yikes.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The scale of destruction may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12 - Ukrenergo

"Ukrenergo" reported that the scale of damage after morning missile attacks on infrastructure may exceed the consequences of the attack on October 10-12. Repair crews will begin restoration as soon as rescuers of the State Emergency Service eliminate the consequences of rocket hits.

Consumers are asked to consume electricity sparingly throughout the day and especially during the peak consumption hours - from 6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Germany handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine

Ukraine received five armored evacuation vehicles, seven heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand cartridges for firearms, 100 tents, 183 generators, 116 thousand winter jackets, 80 thousand winter pants and 240 thousand winter hats.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

fasahd: Germany handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine

Ukraine received five armored evacuation vehicles, seven heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand cartridges for firearms, 100 tents, 183 generators, 116 thousand winter jackets, 80 thousand winter pants and 240 thousand winter hats.


And the Russian troops have what, again?
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Germany handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine

Ukraine received five armored evacuation vehicles, seven heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand cartridges for firearms, 100 tents, 183 generators, 116 thousand winter jackets, 80 thousand winter pants and 240 thousand winter hats.

And the Russian troops have what, again?


Paper, probably
 
misantropo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
All maga/trump/russia supporters please go fark yourselves with a red hot poker then jump into a volcano.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Launch an airstrike on Putin's nutsack right now. And a shoulder-fired rocket to his short shriveled peen for every day the war has lasted.

A curse upon this fark-knuckle in particular.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

misantropo: All maga/trump/russia supporters please go fark yourselves with a red hot poker then jump into a volcano.


Too kind
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Germany handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine

Ukraine received five armored evacuation vehicles, seven heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand cartridges for firearms, 100 tents, 183 generators, 116 thousand winter jackets, 80 thousand winter pants and 240 thousand winter hats.

And the Russian troops have what, again?


We've had fun, if you can call it that, biatching about Germany's mediocre contributions. The weather gear might be surplus at this point, but always welcome. The bridges and generators are greatly needed, and timely. Hats off to Germany this time.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Knocking out all the power stations is Russian SOP.  It's part of what makes them so utterly heinous.
 
Creoena
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My order for this shirt just came in:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Should be well-worn even in winter.
 
FarkKnuckleDos
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TeddyRooseveltsMustache: Launch an airstrike on Putin's nutsack right now. And a shoulder-fired rocket to his short shriveled peen for every day the war has lasted.

A curse upon this fark-knuckle in particular.


Careful with that Farkknuckle talk...we're not all evil dictators.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Germany handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine

Ukraine received five armored evacuation vehicles, seven heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand cartridges for firearms, 100 tents, 183 generators, 116 thousand winter jackets, 80 thousand winter pants and 240 thousand winter hats.

And the Russian troops have what, again?


Weapons, dicks, and the desire to rape, murder and steal.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Harlee: fasahd: Germany handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine

Ukraine received five armored evacuation vehicles, seven heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand cartridges for firearms, 100 tents, 183 generators, 116 thousand winter jackets, 80 thousand winter pants and 240 thousand winter hats.

And the Russian troops have what, again?


The ephemeral glory of being carbonized in an armored vehicle so that your leader can afford another dacha.
 
Creoena
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Wessoman: Harlee: fasahd: Germany handed over a new batch of aid to Ukraine

Ukraine received five armored evacuation vehicles, seven heavy and medium bridge systems, 167 thousand cartridges for firearms, 100 tents, 183 generators, 116 thousand winter jackets, 80 thousand winter pants and 240 thousand winter hats.

And the Russian troops have what, again?

The ephemeral glory of being carbonized in an armored vehicle so that your leader can afford another dacha. try in vain to get back to what he views as the glory days before dying by rabid howler monkeys eating his dick before finishing off his insides
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

