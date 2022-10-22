 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Pilots are seeing more streetlights   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Interesting, shot  
•       •       •

551 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Oct 2022 at 10:24 AM (39 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Cool. Still just dots of light, or...?
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
With shiat getting worse in Ukraine, it's time to speed up the testing phase.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Drones?

Drones
 
gilgigamesh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

meat0918: Drones?

Drones


Drugs?

Drugs.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Close encounters of the blurry kind
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i have been telling you idiots for years. this shiat is real. new govt report coming soon. they are not drones, they are not from here. they break all laws of physics. you tell me. aliens? extra dimensional?
 
akallen404
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have been telling you idiots for years. this shiat is real. new govt report coming soon. they are not drones, they are not from here. they break all laws of physics. you tell me. aliens? extra dimensional?


Username checks out
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have been telling you idiots for years. this shiat is real. new govt report coming soon. they are not drones, they are not from here. they break all laws of physics. you tell me. aliens? extra dimensional?


Nothing burger?
 
Armchair_Invective
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The planet is dying, so lets talk about UFOs, JFK, and Jewish Space Lasers.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh, good. I hope it's Vulcans.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: i have been telling you idiots for years. this shiat is real. new govt report coming soon. they are not drones, they are not from here. they break all laws of physics. you tell me. aliens? extra dimensional?


Lasers or ghosts. Possibly laser ghosts.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, good. I hope it's Vulcans.


Please don't let Elon Musk be out Zephram Cochrane.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Close encounters of the blurry kind


C'mon. "blurred" kind. It was right there.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, good. I hope it's Vulcans.


It's Vogons
 
cwheelie
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: meat0918: Drones?

Drones

Drugs?

Drugs.


Droogies. Don't crash here.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, good. I hope it's Vulcans.

Please don't let Elon Musk be out Zephram Cochrane.


More like Harry Mudd lately
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Everyone walking around with a 12MP camera in their pocket but the videos are still all early-2000s Cricket phone 240p quality.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: The Irresponsible Captain: Oh, good. I hope it's Vulcans.

Please don't let Elon Musk be out Zephram Cochrane.


I hope it's vulvans.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheMysteriousStranger: Close encounters of the blurry kind


Flying Bigfoots?
Bigfeet?
Whatever.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gilgigamesh: meat0918: Drones?

Drones

Drugs?

Drugs.


Drones delivering drugs?

Drones delivering drugs.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: TheMysteriousStranger: Close encounters of the blurry kind

Flying Bigfoots?
Bigfeet?
Whatever.

[i.pinimg.com image 432x329]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Everyone walking around with a 12MP camera in their pocket but the videos are still all early-2000s Cricket phone 240p quality.


You're seeing the effect of the UFO's defensive system.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
One thing that none of the UFO "experts" ever seem to have any reasonable hypotheses about...or honestly even unreasonable hypotheses...is why these UFOs, were they to be extraterrestrial craft, would travel inconceivable distances through space, relying upon undoubtedly far far advanced technology compared to our own, and then upon finding intelligent sentient life on Earth, would choose to just circle around in the sky briefly before vanishing instead of either remaining hidden from the start or, alternatively, revealing themselves intentionally so there's no ambiguity about their presence.

Also, are we to understand that all these UFOs originate from a single alien civilization, or is it that multiple advanced civilizations are sending craft to earth to play the same "lol I'm not touching you" games in our atmosphere?Anyhow, I can think of a whole list of things about why it makes zero sense for them to be extraterrestrial spacecraft.  They may be actual UFOs, but it's stupid of daytime TV to give life to people implying they're not just drones, or military tests, or sensor errors, or whatever.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.