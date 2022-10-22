 Skip to content
(Cosmopolitan)   Millennial entrepreneur says Gen Z are the real snowflakes: "I have a fear that they are the least resilient generation that I've ever seen." Gen X just smilies while peering at them through window blinds   (cosmopolitan.com) divider line
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How can a millennial not have seen boomers before?
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Resilient" just means "takes abuse well" and eventually, I guess, that means we start to skew red?

Now I am distressed too.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

Why. Did you read that thread? There's a 100 things wrong with that garbage. Least of all how they don't know how old genxers are..
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh. They'll figure it out. Eventually. Some of them, anyway. Maybe.
 
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

arrogantbastich: bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

Why. Did you read that thread? There's a 100 things wrong with that garbage. Least of all how they don't know how old genxers are..


No doubt. At 56 I am at the very top end of Gen X. 64 is not Gen X.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Why. Did you read that thread?


Twitter has threads?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: arrogantbastich: Why. Did you read that thread?

Twitter has threads?


John Dillerman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

How do you not know exactly in which decade you were born?
 
Madcaplaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: arrogantbastich: bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

Why. Did you read that thread? There's a 100 things wrong with that garbage. Least of all how they don't know how old genxers are..

No doubt. At 56 I am at the very top end of Gen X. 64 is not Gen X.


Fistbump.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

People become more conservative as they age, as "it" becomes now and scary. It'll happen to you!!!
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen Xer here - I think Gen Z kicks Millennial ass completely.

Those little farkers have been raised through farking hell and they have zero farks to give and I God bless em for it.
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I fear that when I'm hiring people that are in that generation I almost need to go to an extra length to check that they can cope with a high intensity culture where demands might come on a Saturday," he emphasises. "The world doesn't stop on Saturdays and Sundays."

This Gen X-er says "GOOD!" Hustle culture must die. I work a Monday-Friday, 8-5 job; evenings and weekends are MY time and if we're understaffed it's not my problem.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His comments came after a discussion about a day-in-the-life TikTok video. It showed a snippet of a woman in her workplace, but as he describes it: "She arrives at work, takes a photo of her latte or this free muffin. It shows her doing thirty seconds of work. Then she's doing some pottery making class, then she comes back to do another 30 seconds of work."

Bartlett, who is 30 - just five years older than the oldest members of Gen Z - reflected on older generations, insinuating that their 'work ethic' was much stronger.

I at least expected this guy to be close to 40 before reading the article.  I feel like this isn't actual generational outrage so much as it is "startup founder culture" or "hustle culture".  I can't actually figure out what made this guy famous/rich.  I looked online and it seems like he is just a serial founder of companies, which okay cool yeah that can be lucrative but there's a huge gap between 'childhood' and 'founded _____' that isn't discussed.  Did he inherit money that let him become a serial entrepreneur-turned-TV personality, or did he have an early random success that lets him do this.

Anyways, whatever it is he's sh*tting on some woman a couple years younger than him for apparently using social media when at least one of his companies "leverages insights" from social media for its services. Like dude, you're crapping over the user base that made your company possible.  Taking 30 seconds in the break room isn't the hurdle preventing this woman from being CEO of 5 companies.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disrupter class expresses prejudice, hologram at 11.
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Gen X; Millennial projector like noises detected.

/I get along just fine with Gen Z.  We are unified in our exasperation with Millennials.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every previous generation craps on the next one.
 
Mouser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread should get off my lawn.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh please.

I'm a Xennial and the Zoomers are also called Doomers for a reason.

They fear not death. They fear not pain. And they're angry and lashing out. Alpha is going to be even more extreme, Alpha is flat out farking feral.

Boomers are the enemy.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Gen Xer here - I think Gen Z kicks Millennial ass completely.

Those little farkers have been raised through farking hell and they have zero farks to give and I God bless em for it.


They were born without farks to give because their parents' parents stole all the farks 40 years ago and won't let the farks trickle down like they said they would.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

John Dillerman: bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

How do you not know exactly in which decade you were born?


Whatever
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I should be in the kitchen: "I fear that when I'm hiring people that are in that generation I almost need to go to an extra length to check that they can cope with a high intensity culture where demands might come on a Saturday," he emphasises. "The world doesn't stop on Saturdays and Sundays."

This Gen X-er says "GOOD!" Hustle culture must die. I work a Monday-Friday, 8-5 job; evenings and weekends are MY time and if we're understaffed it's not my problem.


I want someone to ask the guy how much more he's going to pay people who are expected to work occasional weekends.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I reflect on the storms that my father went through at work and I just know so deeply inside of me, some of these younger Gen Z people couldn't weather such a storm without quitting, or doing a long LinkedIn post to criticise their employer."

The horror of a LinkedIn post!  They should just shoot up the office like grandpa did.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: Oh please.

I'm a Xennial and the Zoomers are also called Doomers for a reason.

They fear not death. They fear not pain. And they're angry and lashing out. Alpha is going to be even more extreme, Alpha is flat out farking feral.

Boomers are the enemy.


lol, no. Every generation says that, then they all grow up and conform.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These articles:
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

Pro tip: nobody cares what is wrong with GenX.

Let them drink absinthe and stumble home at 10pm in time for mydol and a nap, or whatever.

It's not like their mom is going to drive them to the voting station.  They have a tv-dinner and that's good enough.
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All [insert generation] are all [insert stereotype]. I am very smart
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The generational divides are insignificant compared to individual variance. I don't know why everyone is so focused on bucketing people into arbitrary groups.

Race and ethnicity are a stronger predictor of lots of things than generation...but nobody writes articles about the pros and cons of hiring an X instead of a Y.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bostonguy: John Dillerman: bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

How do you not know exactly in which decade you were born?

Whatever


Liam Lynch: United States of Whatever
Youtube Xz7_3n7xyDg
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reslience is built between parties who understand, trust & communicate with one another during times of crisis. Assuming one in group or out group has it based on (handwaving gesture) is bollocks.
 
theToadMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Gen Xer here - I think Gen Z kicks Millennial ass completely.

Those little farkers have been raised through farking hell and they have zero farks to give and I God bless em for it.


Absolutely this. Especially the ZFTG when it comes to work. Business has, for the most part, had zero loyalty to employees for a long time. Gen Z is the first to fully utilize the "straight back at ya" strategy.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess it's been a couple days since we had a "generation" thread.
Gotta have 'em. Keep the peasants fighting each other.
"Which generation is my worst enemy?"
As long as they can keep you asking the wrong questions, they don't have to worry about the answers.
 
uberaverage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Resilience is not doing whatever the boss asks anytime they ask it.
Sometimes resilience is saying Fark This, I'll go find a better situation.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a millennial, I also want to not have to work hard.  I'm pretty sure that's cross generational.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aardvark Inc.: Reslience is built between parties who understand, trust & communicate with one another during times of crisis. Assuming one in group or out group has it based on (handwaving gesture) is bollocks.


Yeah, but the media is owned by the richest 1% of the population - they don't want you blaming them for the state of your existence. They want you to blame yourself and other poor people.
 
August11
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids these days are little snowflakes. They don't know how to really hunt, always relying on their special new bows and arrows.
                              --Chief Gondo
                                      100,000 BC
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: buster_v: Gen Xer here - I think Gen Z kicks Millennial ass completely.

Those little farkers have been raised through farking hell and they have zero farks to give and I God bless em for it.

They were born without farks to give because their parents' parents stole all the farks 40 years ago and won't let the farks trickle down like they said they would.


Gen X was also the first generation to grow up being told that the money they pay into Social Security would be gone by the time they reached retirement age, especially what with the increases in retirement age and the decline in life expectancy in this country.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should spend less time trying to generalize about generations and more time shiatting on "entrepreneurs" who just build and sell off startups creating nothing of real value.
 
nemisonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I should be in the kitchen: "I fear that when I'm hiring people that are in that generation I almost need to go to an extra length to check that they can cope with a high intensity culture where demands might come on a Saturday," he emphasises. "The world doesn't stop on Saturdays and Sundays."

This Gen X-er says "GOOD!" Hustle culture must die. I work a Monday-Friday, 8-5 job; evenings and weekends are MY time and if we're understaffed it's not my problem.


Agree: fark that guy.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't fit neatly into any generation, but for a millennial to say "I think Gen Z are the real snowflakes" is just incredible. Everything I've seen from Gen Z suggests that they're the most stable & well-adjusted generation currently living.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: As a millennial, I also want to not have to work hard.  I'm pretty sure that's cross generational.


In the spirit of disclosure, I really like my job.  I had a series of a few really great managers who broke HR rules to quickly funnel me to a position that's a great fit.

The bank doesn't care in the least about me, so I draw a hard line between my team's job and not our job and I turn away anything that's not.  But the things that are our job, we enjoy.

I still don't want to work hard.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I should be in the kitchen: "I fear that when I'm hiring people that are in that generation I almost need to go to an extra length to check that they can cope with a high intensity culture where demands might come on a Saturday," he emphasises. "The world doesn't stop on Saturdays and Sundays."

This Gen X-er says "GOOD!" Hustle culture must die. I work a Monday-Friday, 8-5 job; evenings and weekends are MY time and if we're understaffed it's not my problem.


...your company doesn't make you work overtime?

...are they hiring?
 
middleoftheday [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buster_v: Gen Xer here - I think Gen Z kicks Millennial ass completely.

Those little farkers have been raised through farking hell and they have zero farks to give and I God bless em for it.


Yeah that was exactly my first thought but I couldn't remember if I had the generation right.  They're all starting to run together or something... I really, really hate the generational b*tching.

Also whoever posted something about how we get more conservative as we age.... I thought that was sh*t people quit repeating because it's not as true as whoever said it thinks it is.
 
Marksrevenge
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Expecting to show up and depart at the agreed upon times is not being a snowflake. Work/life balance is a thing. And it's not a bad thing that young people today understand that their employers have the better deal to begin with and are already making money off the employees.

I'd like to see more employees unionize. They can bargain far more effectively with their employers as a group. A group can seriously affect a company's ability to operate if they're not being treated well, while an individual is a small part that can be replaced relatively easily.
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: Gen X was also the first generation to grow up being told that the money they pay into Social Security would be gone by the time they reached retirement age, especially what with the increases in retirement age and the decline in life expectancy in this country.


You do understand that that's a lie/self-fulfilling-prophecy, right?
It's only true if you keep voting for the people who tell you that.
Social Security can be saved easily if anyone cares to do it.
 
Big 900
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

theToadMan: Business has, for the most part, had zero loyalty to employees for a long time. Gen Z is the first to fully utilize the "straight back at ya" strategy.


This. My father in law is repeatedly farking incensed that "young workers these days" will just jump ship for another job at the drop of a hat. "Whatever happened to loyalty?? Paying your dues??"

Of course this is the same guy who also has openly mused about converting the employees of his business over to 1099 workers so he doesn't have to worry about Healthcare benefits, retirement, or unemployment. And doesn't at all understand when I call him a hypocrite 🙄
 
I should be in the kitchen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

bostonguy: I should be in the kitchen: "I fear that when I'm hiring people that are in that generation I almost need to go to an extra length to check that they can cope with a high intensity culture where demands might come on a Saturday," he emphasises. "The world doesn't stop on Saturdays and Sundays."

This Gen X-er says "GOOD!" Hustle culture must die. I work a Monday-Friday, 8-5 job; evenings and weekends are MY time and if we're understaffed it's not my problem.

I want someone to ask the guy how much more he's going to pay people who are expected to work occasional weekends.


I would also ask how frequently employees are expected to work OT. Because for an occasional emergency "all hands on deck" situation, I will absolutely come in. But if it's every weekend, fark you pay me (or, fark you hire more people.)
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Although I'm an Xennial (born in the late '70s or early '80s), I identify with Gen X.

But perhaps we should not be so haughty. This really distressed me.

Yeah, that's farked up, and a stain on our generation right there.
 
NuvvuNikki [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Time to whip out this oldie, but goodie:

fark account name
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Wow, what an original concept.  The generation after me are just a bunch of lazy, snot-nosed babies.
 
