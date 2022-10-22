 Skip to content
(NBC News) Illegal aliens are allowed to pay taxes, but not have cable, according to this chedderhead
holdmybones
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The master race.
bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.comView Full Size

Imagine being such a loser that where you happened to be born is your only source of pride.
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Facts: He admitted to cutting the cable with scissors and reiterated that he believed his neighbors were in the country illegally because they don't speak English.

Reporter: It was not specifically clear why Pearson had an issue with his neighbors

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Wow what a detective, he should be given a job in Trump's underground INS. I hate busy bodies like this, can't mind their own farking business and leave others be. Just because they didn't speak English they were illegally here.
 
Bslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

holdmybones: The master race.
[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 400x225]
Imagine being such a loser that where you happened to be born is your only source of pride.


That's a real hard 48 going on 70. Gonna take a wild guess his employment consists of collecting disability for the last 30 years and day drinking at  O' Houlihan's
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

holdmybones: The master race.
[bloximages.newyork1.vip.townnews.com image 400x225]
Imagine being such a loser that where you happened to be born is your only source of pride.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
