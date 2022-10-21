 Skip to content
Farktography Theme of Farktography Contest No. 912: "In the Pink" Details and rules in first post
posted to Main » on 27 Oct 2022 at 12:01 AM



Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 days ago  
Welcome to Farktography!

This Week's Theme: In the Pink

Description: Show us photos with a dominant pink theme.

We ask that before submitting your photos you read and adhere to the following submission rules, including but not limited to the following:
- Submissions must be photographs; screen captures do not count as photographs.
- You must be the original photographer of your entry. Do not submit anyone else's photography as your own.
- You are only allowed to enter a photograph once. Do not submit the same photo to another contest later.
- You may enter 3 photos in each contest as long as each photo is of a different composition.
- Please post each photo separately so they can be voted for individually.

Please note:
The overarching ideal behind Farktography is that image corrections are acceptable, while adding or removing elements in the image (e.g. removing telephone poles, adding Elvis) is not acceptable. Levels, curves, contrast, saturation, crop, and black-and-white conversion tools may be used judiciously, but not to cartoonish or unrealistic extremes. Avoid applying artistic filters for the purpose of mimicking film, tilt-shift, toy camera, etc type effects. HDR and panorama stitching either in-camera or in post processing are not allowed unless specified for a particular theme (true multiple exposures done in-camera are acceptable, however).See the rules for more information on acceptable modifications, or check in at the Farktography Forums.

Legal: All photographers submitting photos to this contest are the legal copyright holders for the photos submitted and the photos are not to be considered free for any other use without written consent from the submitting photographers.
- Drop by the Farktography Forum on Fark (new window) or or Farktography.com (for chatting, critique, techtalk and so on)
- Check stats or review whether you've used a photo before at Bibliostats .
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Purple and Pink"

From a sunset last year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Pink Pig"

From the Millerstown, Pennsylvania lighted Christmas trail last year.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size


"Pink Triangle"

Something random I found at Janes Island State Park near Crisfield, Maryland back in August.
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
RIMG1074 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/Hawksbill Turtle
//sunlight through the water turned this guy pink as he neared the surface.
//he was a totally different color when at the bottom
///St Thomas USVI
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Havana Nights
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Sandstone Formation

Pastel Canyon, Valley of Fire, Nevada
 
orionid [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
live.staticflickr.comView Full Size

Under the Cherry Blossoms
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Painted Lady on sweet pea
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Rose and friend
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0168 by jambayalajo, on Flickr

/water lily
//Biltmore Gardens, Asheville, NC
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Canadian Lance Stroll in his F1 car in Montreal
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Petra, Jordan
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DorisLessingCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
The incomparable Orville Peck
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Crocheted Link and Navi
From the same shoot as an entry in Farktography #900
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Roses at one of the many parks in town
Lomochrome Purple XR film
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 days ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A random find while out playing Pokemon
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


DSC_0161 by jambayalajo, on Flickr
 
Elsinore [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In the pink, but not the way I wanted to be this week...
Fark user imageView Full Size

In the Pink by Elsinore, on Flickr
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Mum's the word.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inelegy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Moonset, September 28, 2022, Ofu Island, American Samoa
 
