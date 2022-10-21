 Skip to content
(WTKR)   The official cause of the death for the 4-year-old who died after eating THC gummies was delta-8 toxicity. Let the informed scientific debate begin   (wtkr.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Please describe the mechanism on a molecular level.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Bogus.  Coroner is on the take.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I do not believe THC toxicity killed the kid, IMHO.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Has THC toxicity killed any other human being in history?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Rev.K: Has THC toxicity killed any other human being in history?


No.  There's never been a recorded case of it.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
They sell delta-8 gummies? Why?
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like street-level delta and not the higher quality pharmaceutical stuff.
 
sorceror [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

cretinbob: Please describe the mechanism on a molecular level.


We can't do that for Tylenol yet.

Delta-8 is a lot less studied (and has a much shorter history of use, as apparently levels in natural hemp are low, far less than Delta-9). It's possible it's more toxic, but more data would be needed to establish that.

That said: all drugs should be kept from unsupervised access by children. So should most household cleaners.
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sorceror: That said: all drugs should be kept from unsupervised access by children


I really enjoy my edibles/gummies. I live alone with Mrs. Earguy, and we have adult children but no grandchildren to get into household mischief.

The gummies are sealed and stored in a pantry high shelf. No kid is getting anywhere near that stuff. Is that so hard?
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm not buying it
 
jars.traptone [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fake kids. Crisis actors. Interdimensional vampire pedos. Chem frogs and gay Satan trails.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Earguy: sorceror: That said: all drugs should be kept from unsupervised access by children

I really enjoy my edibles/gummies. I live alone with Mrs. Earguy, and we have adult children but no grandchildren to get into household mischief.

The gummies are sealed and stored in a pantry high shelf. No kid is getting anywhere near that stuff. Is that so hard?


The endless stories of kids shooting themselves/siblings/parents points to "Yes, keeping dangerous items away from kids is too hard".
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some states require recreational gummies to be sold in child safe bags, some do not. As long as cannabis remains taboo at the federal level there is never going to be any standardization of regulations for things like that. The feds are now officially causing more harm than they are allegedly working to prevent, IMHO.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Earguy: sorceror: That said: all drugs should be kept from unsupervised access by children

I really enjoy my edibles/gummies. I live alone with Mrs. Earguy, and we have adult children but no grandchildren to get into household mischief.

The gummies are sealed and stored in a pantry high shelf. No kid is getting anywhere near that stuff. Is that so hard?

The endless stories of kids shooting themselves/siblings/parents points to "Yes, keeping dangerous items away from kids is too hard".


shiat can happen, we are all (except for the lucky few) overworked and under paid. I've been with the puppy for almost a year, but the other night while I was sleeping he got the bag of 5 mg lemon drops. He ate about 5 and suffered a rage episode in which he tore some shiat up. I did not worry for one second he would have died, bad things can happen to the best of us.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

sorceror: That said: all drugs should be kept from unsupervised access by children. So should most household cleaners.


Also, making drugs that look exactly like a popular children's candy is just asking for trouble.  it's farking stupid and should not be done.
 
JRoo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Crap.

So it sounds like the kid was allergic to it? Like a peanut allergy?

Should we ban THC gummies like we do with peanuts?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Rev.K: Has THC toxicity killed any other human being in history?

No.  There's never been a recorded case of it.


True.

Although I had a horrible coughing fit while visiting a friend at UC Berkeley.  For a brief moment, I though I was going to die.

Thankfully, that didn't happen....I ended up on the couch...while wolfing down Wheat Thins.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Keep your kids away from gummies, dammit!"
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
See? See? SEEEEE?

Weed IS the debil's drug

/pops Xanax
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Earguy: sorceror: That said: all drugs should be kept from unsupervised access by children

I really enjoy my edibles/gummies. I live alone with Mrs. Earguy, and we have adult children but no grandchildren to get into household mischief.

The gummies are sealed and stored in a pantry high shelf. No kid is getting anywhere near that stuff. Is that so hard?


Mine are just tossed in a drawer in my bedroom, but I also have zero children around at any time so it really doesn't matter.  If they were they'd be secured more effectively
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I've seen how this goes

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Has THC toxicity killed any other human being in history?


Becky.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle: Rev.K: Has THC toxicity killed any other human being in history?

Becky.


I'm pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
