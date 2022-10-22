 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Did you know that ice melts? Then you've got what it takes to be an... F.B.I. AGENT   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
PsychoSanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The aristocrats!
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So who's the Asinine tag for, dumbassmitter?
 
Bslim
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Smart enough? Yes. Fascist enough? No.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They replaced her ice each time? Because if they didn't, regardless how often they refilled, her ice would be melting. Otherwise, they replaced her ice and the evidence she'd been poisoned would have been tossed.

That isn't 'smart enough for the FBI' that's "ridiculous enough to write for CSI".
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'd believe it's the ice.

I don't think anyone murdered him though.

Restaurant ice machines are notoriously filthy.  He probably got listeria or e. coli
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yea it was me. I'd do it again in a heartbeat.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
