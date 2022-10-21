 Skip to content
(Missoulian)   The game's afoot as officials await DNA results to confirm identity of human appendage found in shoe floating atop Yellowstone hot spring. Authorities have been stumped for some time but remain confident they're looking for a sole victim   (missoulian.com) divider line
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
As an esteemed National Park, it occurs to me they're going to have to call in some Federal Dick.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Could lead to the agony of de feet
 
Snort
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can you get DNA from cooked meat and bones?

With fried green tomatoes?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Incident on 57th Street: As an esteemed National Park, it occurs to me they're going to have to call in some Federal Dick.


You're an esteemed national park?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The man has been identified as Peter "Pete" Re
 
fat boy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
140 Degrees is one of the cooler thermal pools
 
Katwang
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Was the person's name Stew?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
fat boy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Incident on 57th Street: As an esteemed National Park, it occurs to me they're going to have to call in some Federal Dick.

You're an esteemed national park?

[Fark user image 132x132]


Indeed.  Tucked in there between 56th and 58th.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Do not attempt to use the thermal features in or around Yellowstone as hot tubs. Some of them get 200+ degrees Fahrenheit. And some of them:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Are so acidic that your body would entirely dissolve before they could fish you out.

/ it was 30 degrees Fahrenheit that day. You could feel how hot the pool was from 25 feet away. The pretty blue water means that it is SUPER acidic.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Did the rest of the person just dissolve?
 
mavexe
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Did the rest of the person just dissolve?


Yes
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Incident on 57th Street: As an esteemed National Park, it occurs to me they're going to have to call in some Federal Dick.

You're an esteemed national park?

[Fark user image image 132x132]


They're going to have to call in a dick to handle his dangling participle.
 
