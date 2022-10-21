 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(10TV Columbus)   Canada bans all handgun sales in an effort to piss off Americans   (10tv.com) divider line
69
    More: News, Firearm, handgun violence, Gun, handgun freeze, high-performance sports, film industry, urgent action, Rifle  
•       •       •

773 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 10:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



69 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol


Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Gubbo: sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol

Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone


One of the Ottawa occupiers from Alberta was pretty sure his 1st and 4th Amendment rights were violated by his arrest. It's not just Americans.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sno man: Gubbo: sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol

Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone

One of the Ottawa occupiers from Alberta was pretty sure his 1st and 4th Amendment rights were violated by his arrest. It's not just Americans.


Heavy sigh.

I'd normally blame the abysmal american public education system. But.... Is Canada's just as bad
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Gubbo: sno man: Gubbo: sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol

Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone

One of the Ottawa occupiers from Alberta was pretty sure his 1st and 4th Amendment rights were violated by his arrest. It's not just Americans.

Heavy sigh.

I'd normally blame the abysmal american public education system. But.... Is Canada's just as bad


Alberta was to have had a modern, state of the art curriculum, then Jason Kenny was elected. Many of the other provinces with conservative led legislatures are marching off the same cliff.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sno man: Gubbo: sno man: Gubbo: sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol

Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone

One of the Ottawa occupiers from Alberta was pretty sure his 1st and 4th Amendment rights were violated by his arrest. It's not just Americans.

Heavy sigh.

I'd normally blame the abysmal american public education system. But.... Is Canada's just as bad

Alberta was to have had a modern, state of the art curriculum, then Jason Kenny was elected. Many of the other provinces with conservative led legislatures are marching off the same cliff.


Ugh. Heavy sigh
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.


Omar coming yo.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See? The further you get from Texas, the more things make sense
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.


Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

But it's a little difficult to conceal a shotgun outside your house.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Shotguns are great for self defense at home.


They are not, but I see the myth continues.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

But it's a little difficult to conceal a shotgun outside your house.


Or maybe cowards could leave their murder toys at home.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just going to ship those guns to some shiat-hole country south of the boarder.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three toes Empty G is already screaming like an angry chicken.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

But it's a little difficult to conceal a shotgun outside your house.


ravingsfromtheblogdweller.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've already switched to footguns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: [Fark user image 850x123]

[Fark user image 299x168]


You worry too much, Bro.
 
Dagrin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Gubbo: sno man: Gubbo: sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol

Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone

One of the Ottawa occupiers from Alberta was pretty sure his 1st and 4th Amendment rights were violated by his arrest. It's not just Americans.

Heavy sigh.

I'd normally blame the abysmal american public education system. But.... Is Canada's just as bad

Alberta was to have had a modern, state of the art curriculum, then Jason Kenny was elected. Many of the other provinces with conservative led legislatures are marching off the same cliff.


I wish I could say you were wrong about Alberta, but.....*sigh*
Only bright side is the new UCP leader is pissing off *everybody*, and it's looking like the NDP has a good chance to win the next election and at least staunch some of the bleeding.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool.  I wish we could do it here.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More stabbings!
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

But it's a little difficult to conceal a shotgun outside your house.


Only if you need your wrists

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will this spare the baby seals?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet. I knew competitive shooters can get exemptions, but I can get an exemption for a prospector's carry permit. Nice.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This won't piss off any Americans.

It will just piss off Republicans.
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol


From everything I see them saying about "gun-free zones" being the most dangerous places in the world, I can only presume some large number of them are now thinking "hmmm, if we just tried to take over Canada, we wouldn't have to worry about fighting the US military..."
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

But it's a little difficult to conceal a shotgun outside your house.

[ravingsfromtheblogdweller.files.wordpress.com image 200x406]


Who is a likelier target? The person with no visible gun, or the person carrying a shotgun?

The person with the shotgun, because I'm gonna laugh your ass outta line at the supermarket you chicken ass chump!
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dagrin: Only bright side is the new UCP leader is pissing off *everybody*



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thingster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mrmopar5287: The_Sponge: Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

They are not, but I see the myth continues.


*shrug* whatever you're most comfortable with, that will do the job you need it to, within the limitations of your living situation is the best for home defense.

No gore, just language:
https://youtu.be/b4sVQ_ZwI04

The truth about terminal ballistics.
Youtube b4sVQ_ZwI04
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thealgorerhythm: SumoJeb: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

But it's a little difficult to conceal a shotgun outside your house.

[ravingsfromtheblogdweller.files.wordpress.com image 200x406]

Who is a likelier target? The person with no visible gun, or the person carrying a shotgun?

The person with the shotgun, because I'm gonna laugh your ass outta line at the supermarket you chicken ass chump!


That's Omar, from the Wire, a TV show. It was a funny. I don't give a fark about a wankfest debate over the effectiveness of guns at killing people.
 
guinsu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: Sweet. I knew competitive shooters can get exemptions, but I can get an exemption for a prospector's carry permit. Nice.


Keep humping that gun or guns...
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody does it like you ... Canada.  Stigging it to the repugs since:

a) 2016
b) 2000
c) 1812
d) forever
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SumoJeb: thealgorerhythm: SumoJeb: The_Sponge: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Shotguns are great for self defense at home.

But it's a little difficult to conceal a shotgun outside your house.

[ravingsfromtheblogdweller.files.wordpress.com image 200x406]

Who is a likelier target? The person with no visible gun, or the person carrying a shotgun?

The person with the shotgun, because I'm gonna laugh your ass outta line at the supermarket you chicken ass chump!

That's Omar, from the Wire, a TV show. It was a funny. I don't give a fark about a wankfest debate over the effectiveness of guns at killing people.


I know. That's why I make fun too. We fun yes!
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.


I live less than an hour from downtown Toronto (on a good day) in a rural area. Everyone I know owns a gun or even several.  No one I know owns a farking  handgun.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gubbo:  I'd normally blame the abysmal american public education system. But.... Is Canada's just as bad

The "fine folks" who were a part of that convoy were the glue sniffers who never paid any sort of attention in school and are too drunk to really understand where they are at any given time.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds.


Canada's recognition of Manitoba as a province?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Much claps.
 
Ishkur [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.


Both are for sport.
 
HighwayBill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear Canada,

I like you.

Do you like me too?  [  ] yes  [  ] no
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlamrLama: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

I live less than an hour from downtown Toronto (on a good day) in a rural area. Everyone I know owns a gun or even several.  No one I know owns a farking  handgun.


This. Jesus.

I grew up shooting. Never shot a handgun outside a range in 35 years of being able to legally shoot.

Most responsible gun owners in Canada are the rifle and shotgun crowd. Hunters and farmers. Anyone who owns anything else is pretty much considered a psycho.

And the kinds of morons who pose for Christmas pics with their kids holding AR15s are almost non-existent.

This is what happens when adults set policy, not dribbling mah gunz hillbilly wankers.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Omar coming yo.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I won a math debate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Gubbo: sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol

Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone

One of the Ottawa occupiers from Alberta was pretty sure his 1st and 4th Amendment rights were violated by his arrest. It's not just Americans.


Judge: "You allege in this lawsuit that your first amendment rights were violated?"
Albertan Moron: "That's correct, your honour"
J: "I wasn't aware that Manitoba's status as a Canadian province was in question"
AM: "Wait, what?"
J: "The federal government hasn't passed an act recognizing that province as independent, nor has there been any act of secession passed in the Manitoba legislature. How did this violate any 1st amendment rights?"
AM: "But... the consitushun... muh freeze peach... I..."
J: "Son, this is Canada, we're the court of Alberta, and you're from Canmore"
AM: "..."
J: "..."
AM: "..."
J: "...your lawsuit is dismissed for lack of standing. The court will now take a 30 minute recess"
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are only 3 countries that guarantee in their Constitution a right to bear arms:

1. Mexico
2. Guatemala
3. United States
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: There are only 3 countries that guarantee in their Constitution a right to bear arms:

1. Mexico
2. Guatemala
3. United States


Guns in Canada are considered a responsibility, not a right.

You know. Like normal people see them.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Both are for sport.


Murder and self defense are both sports.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: There are only 3 countries that guarantee in their Constitution a right to bear arms:

1. Mexico
2. Guatemala
3. United States


So, the shiatholes.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ishkur: Tr0mBoNe: handguns are for murder. shotguns are for self defense.

Both are for sport.


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sno man: Gubbo: sno man: 2A fans are losing their tiny minds. Also R's pretending there is some mechanism the D's could use to do the same thing in the States. lol

Do these people think their beloved amendment applies to everyone

One of the Ottawa occupiers from Alberta was pretty sure his 1st and 4th Amendment rights were violated by his arrest. It's not just Americans.


Yes they do. My batshiat insane dad was upset that his first amendment rights were being violated and that's why he donated to the convoy of stupidity.

I reminded him that even though I'm a Rider fan I respect Manitoba's right to exist.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Floki: There are only 3 countries that guarantee in their Constitution a right to bear arms:

1. Mexico
2. Guatemala
3. United States

So, the shiatholes.


Where do you reside?
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Making gun ownership - and especially the kinds of gun fetishist collector losers who insist that if you don't know the difference between one variant or a gun or the other delegitimizes your opinion about the subject- a key part of your identity is a kind of mental illlness.

Like, we all make fun of the people who wear Star fleet uniforms to their weddings because they're abject morons, but at least that's harmless geekery and they're not going to ventilate the neighbour's dog with a phaser.

The "pose In front of a Christmas tree to celebrate the birth of Christ sporting an arsenal" dorks are the kinds of people who make bad neighbours, bad friends, bad citizens and eventually clog the Justice system because they just can't help themselves but pew pew something or somebody.

Jesus Christ. Get a productive hobby, you pants-wetting, antisocial, infantile losers.
 
Displayed 50 of 69 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.