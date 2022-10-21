 Skip to content
(Axios)   Conservative 8th Circuit Court ends student loan forgiveness, legitimacy   (axios.com) divider line
161
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh Democrats? I have a campaign idea for you...
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*cking Republicans.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey Republicans, on behalf of the millions of middle-class voters you endlessly fark over, this meme is for you:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
it's a little fishy to me how quickly conservatives are able to get their cases before appeals courts when shiat doesn't go their way, just  smells a bit... rank.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Yeah, this is going to work out really well for them.
 
baorao
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Too bad. I already spent it.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

replacementcool: it's a little fishy to me how quickly conservatives are able to get their cases before appeals courts when shiat doesn't go their way, just  smells a bit... rank.


If by fishy you mean 100% planned
 
jlee4677
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Now do the farm loan forgiveness plan.
 
HoveringFungus
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Court system sides with your ethos: THIS IS A BANNER DAY FOR ALL DEMOCRACY!

Court system disagrees with your ethos: THIS IS THE END OF THE EXPERIMENT, NAZIS HAVE INFILTRATED EVERY POSITION OF ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT!
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters
 
eviljimbo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ our government is completely broken
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
temporarily blocks

!= ends
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Getting a jump start on the new "make everything worse for everyone" program for the post-midterm period.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Be sure to vote Republican if you want to make it permanent.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Are there no educated people who vote in red states, or did they all simply start out so dirt poor in life that college was already free for them and they don't feel like sharing?
 
Name_Omitted
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The coalition of Republican states said in its complaint that the Biden administration should not have established the forgiveness program without going through Congress and claimed that the plan will undercut revenue for state entities that rely on federal student loans for profit."

What.  The.  Fark?

Are state agencies collecting interest on federal money?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


But gas, gays, and guns.

//They no longer have any legitimate claim to God
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Billy Bathsalt: Getting a jump start on the new "make everything worse for everyone" program for the post-midterm period.


You get me
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

HoveringFungus: Court system sides with your ethos: THIS IS A BANNER DAY FOR ALL DEMOCRACY!

Court system disagrees with your ethos: THIS IS THE END OF THE EXPERIMENT, NAZIS HAVE INFILTRATED EVERY POSITION OF ALL LEVELS OF GOVERNMENT!


Everyone agrees that you are an idiot, however.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If you would benefit and don't vote straight Blue you're a farking idiot.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It would be awesome if every registered Republican in the country died.

Today.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size

I sensed a great disturbance in the force, as if millions of loan recipients just took the morning off to vote on election day
 
pdieten
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are there no educated people who vote in red states, or did they all simply start out so dirt poor in life that college was already free for them and they don't feel like sharing?


There are many. They get outvoted. You ever notice that there are always votes for every candidate in every election in every district?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Are there no educated people who vote in red states, or did they all simply start out so dirt poor in life that college was already free for them and they don't feel like sharing?


Red state brain drain.

You go to college, then move the fark out of the state...
 
MrFrode
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Remember a few months ago people on Fark saying the no one cares about Judges so the might not vote Dem for Senate?

Turns out the Senate and Judges are pretty dang important.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


A lot of voters are so filled with hatred that they'll happily accept any number of daggers in their back as long as they get to watch someone else suffer.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fine.  Then let's end the business loan forgiveness that cost us billions more than the student loans.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: "The coalition of Republican states said in its complaint that the Biden administration should not have established the forgiveness program without going through Congress and claimed that the plan will undercut revenue for state entities that rely on federal student loans for profit."

What.  The.  Fark?

Are state agencies collecting interest on federal money?


Did nobody tell you that higher education was a racket?
 
oyster_popsicles
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunga galunga [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I wonder how the "if you do not cancel all student debt, Biden, I will vote straight Republican this election" folk gonna suss this one out.
 
Alathea [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Name_Omitted: "The coalition of Republican states said in its complaint that the Biden administration should not have established the forgiveness program without going through Congress and claimed that the plan will undercut revenue for state entities that rely on federal student loans for profit."

What.  The.  Fark?

Are state agencies collecting interest on federal money?


Somewhat- they collect taxes on the forgiven amounts unless there is a provision against it, and they invest state funds in the debt, just like the stock market.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


Because they SAY they'll make it better.  What they actually do isn't important, there's always a 'good' excuse for the non-consensual buggery that ensues.  Usually it's a Democrat's fault.  But they SAID they were gonna make it better, so obvious you have to vote for them.  Do you think they're just going to tell lies?
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

replacementcool: it's a little fishy to me how quickly conservatives are able to get their cases before appeals courts when shiat doesn't go their way, just  smells a bit... rank.


Noticed that too huh?  Meanwhi!e, courts are still deciding Betamax or VHS.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
With the stroke of a pen! It's that easy! Why won't Biden just lead???
 
mononymous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Damn DemonRat Aktavist Judgez!

IOKIYAR.
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


The platform is still making their voters' lives worse, but it's making those other peoples lives worse as well. Kinda like how they'd feast on the bottom of a port-o-john, if only to make a lib smell it on their breath.
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Yeah, this is going to work out really well for them.


In their states it will.  Maybe not on a federal level, but they are doing exactly the work that gets them voted back in on a state level.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Who cares if it's completely trashing the general economy along with completely erasing any hope of financial stability for several generations of Americans? A handful of companies are making a shiatload of money by turning teenagers into lifelong debt slaves. Can't have anyone fixing that, now can we?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How soon do we get to find out that the judge in question already had their own student loans forgiven?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


Because their voters don't care if their lives suck as long as someone elses' lives suck more.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meat0918: fragMasterFlash: Are there no educated people who vote in red states, or did they all simply start out so dirt poor in life that college was already free for them and they don't feel like sharing?

Red state brain drain.

You go to college, then move the fark out of the state...


That's what I did. Started in Louisiana.

...now I'm in Ohio. Sigh.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who has standing to bring the case?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


Well, we deserve it.  Should have pulled harder on our bootstraps like Wellington T. Billions III did in college.
 
holybull99
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


Republicans are fine with their lives being worse as long "those" people's live are made twice as bad as theirs.
 
Master Passion Greed
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: meat0918: fragMasterFlash: Are there no educated people who vote in red states, or did they all simply start out so dirt poor in life that college was already free for them and they don't feel like sharing?

Red state brain drain.

You go to college, then move the fark out of the state...

That's what I did. Started in Louisiana.

...now I'm in Ohio. Sigh.


As a fellow resident of America's Corn and Douchebag Emporium, I'm so sorry.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Who has standing to bring the case?


No one.

Maybe the servicers but that's doubtful
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NateAsbestos: I just cannot fathom how Republican's stated platform of "fark you, I'll make your life worse at every opportunity" is somehow resonating with voters


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

a perfectly serviceable can of spooge: It would be awesome if every registered Republican in the country died.

Today.


We would still find ways to lose the election.
 
