 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Can we slaves join your confederate reenactment?   (twitter.com) divider line
24
    More: Amusing, shot  
•       •       •

731 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 11:31 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lol, I think that was my cousin.
I gotta call and ask, l o L.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love this
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Lol, I think that was my cousin.
I gotta call and ask, l o L.


I hope so. This would be way better than when I asked Grandpa Joe's nephew about whether he remembered his uncle's coke nails and he actually responded with a no.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Their outfits are farby.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Their outfits are farby.


I learned a new word today.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Where you from?
Candyland

LUL
 
pheelix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sir, we're just here to celebrate States rights

States right to do what?

States rights!
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

king of vegas: NM Volunteer: Their outfits are farby.

I learned a new word today.


Yeah, me too.
Thanks NM Volunteer.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The lamest LARPers who ever existed. And that's saying a lot.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Where you guys from?"

"My daddy's balls."

Aaaaaaaaand that's it. Lost it. Done. We're out. Have a nice weekend, all.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Wow.  The bravest thing I did today was nod hello to a guy smoking a joint in public.
 
Vhale
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I rather hope that catches on and spreads and spreads and spreads XD
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If Civil War Reenactments Were Honest - Key & Peele
Youtube wjs68UszPh4
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
As god as my witness, I didn't know TikTok allowed horizontal video.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OMG when the one dude gets on his knees in front of the ugly "Southern Belle" and she backs up in disgust..
That is ULTIMATE TROLLING! Those guys are awesome...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Camera phones are like bully proof vests in this day and age. No livestream and people would disappear.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That was pretty awesome.

"Where are you from?"
"My daddy's balls."

That cracked me up.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I wonder if the white woman who told the farking police that they were "trying to get people to fight them" was named Karen.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Didn't Eric Andre already do this?
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.