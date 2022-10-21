 Skip to content
Pizza, drugs, cars, weird pets, and other things that make for a fun weekend in Vegas are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, October 13-19 Instant Potatoes Edition
Moderator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1440

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I bought some instant potatoes this week because I'm lazy and didn't want to buy a whole bag of real potatoes just to make two servings to go with some chicken fried steak and gravy. This made me curious about why exactly instant potatoes are a thing and how long they've been that way.

It turns out that French's (the mustard company) actually created "Mashed Potato Granules" in the 1950s.

Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm not sure what they used for the illustration there, but it looks more like Twinkie filling than any mashed taters I've ever seen.

Anyway, the product most of us enj - "enjoy" today, mashed potato flakes, came from a Dutch-Canadian food scientist named Edward Asselbergs, who patented the process before moving on to more useful things like an infrared apple peeler. (really!)

Fark user imageView Full Size



From this interview:

http://www.myrectumisnotagrave.com/100videos3/68drasselberg.html (site is unsecured, so no direct link)

Fark user image

I'm not sure if we should be giving food scientists more or less of a budget, considering they've went from zapping apples with 4000°C infrared rays to slapping raw cookie dough into a processed pastry:

Fark user imageView Full Size



Where was I... Oh yeah, instant potatoes. You can now buy dehydrated potatoes in diced (for soup)

Fark user imageView Full Size

Sliced (for au gratin)

Fark user imageView Full Size

And shredded (for hash browns, in a convenient 4-gallon bucket)

Fark user imageView Full Size

But I have to wonder if at some point the rehydration procedure before they can even be cooked is more work than it would be to just peel some potatoes.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your thoughts on instant potatoes.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
My ceramic coffee cups came with plates and bowls.  The 16-piece set cost $39.98.  I can't imagine spending more than that for a single cup.
 
