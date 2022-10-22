 Skip to content
(CNN)   Good news, everyone: You can now put even more money you don't have into the retirement plan you don't have   (cnn.com) divider line
IamSporko
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great!

Wait...I just got laid off so... shiat
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My retirement plan is to die of very likely burn pit cancer by 60 and have my wife get life insurance payouts from both our personal plan and her work so we can burn money until then.


NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I have NM PERA.  I wish I could cash iat out, it just sits there and I could use it to really tamp down my debts.  I'll never get to retire anyway so it feels like a waste to divert so much of my paycheck to it.  Not to mention that the student loan people look at my AGI and not my [AGI minus PERA minus minus employer insurance minus rent minus utilities etc etc etc].
 
limeyfellow
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What do you mean? That what, like 2-4% of our salary for the middle class. Less for anyone who works full time.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Why won't the government ever do anything good?!?!?!"

*government does something good*

"Why won't the government ever do anything good?!?!?!"
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Shaggy_C
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This will be the first year I ever max out 401k contributions. I'm looking forward to a "bonus" on my December paystub as my employer won't withhold any more than the legal limit.

Between this and the increase in Social Security limit, the back half of next year is going to feel a lot less comfortable. Thanks, IRS!
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No more plain ol blackjack.  We've all been invited to the high stakes blackjack table!

/what's a pension?
//is it pretty?
///do I wear it on a chain?
 
