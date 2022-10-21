 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   CBP agent killed by fellow officer at gun range was due to mixup between real guns and training guns. See, we're cool now, right?   (local10.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
That's a big whoopsie.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Training guns are pretty easy to distinguish. Everyone seeing that officer at the training exercise with a real gun should have shouted an alarm.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Well, it's not like they're real cops
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

JessieL: Training guns are pretty easy to distinguish. Everyone seeing that officer at the training exercise with a real gun should have shouted an alarm.

[Fark user image image 425x429]


That black one was a poor choice
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I, the average citizen, would likely be sitting in jail right now.

/dnrtfa
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Easy enough mistake to make

If the real gun was painted orange. And made out of hard rubber.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh well that's ok then
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Gubbo: JessieL: Training guns are pretty easy to distinguish. Everyone seeing that officer at the training exercise with a real gun should have shouted an alarm.

[Fark user image image 425x429]

That black one was a poor choice


Pretty sure the black one is a real Glock.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sources said the officer doing the exercise with Arias briefly left the room and switched back to his real gun, but forgot to swap it back out for the training weapon when he came back, leading him to accidentally shoot Arias in the chest after the exercise began.

There are no accidents involving guns. There is only negligence.
 
mistahtom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: Gubbo: JessieL: Training guns are pretty easy to distinguish. Everyone seeing that officer at the training exercise with a real gun should have shouted an alarm.

[Fark user image image 425x429]

That black one was a poor choice

Pretty sure the black one is a real Glock.


Nah that's an AK-47
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The officer who did the killing is probably kind of messed up right now.
 
Fereals
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The first rule is not to point it at anyone unless you mean it.

The first step of training failed.
 
mrparks
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Uh huh. Yeah. Sure. Okay. A "mix-up".

A totally accidental "mix-up" which totally isn't the result of gross negligence, and totally could not have been prevented by following all four rules of firearms safety.


/I'd bet a nickel that this also totally wasn't a gang execution of someone who wasn't being a team player and wasn't toeing the Thin Blue Line™
 
King Something
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Fereals: The first rule is not to point it at anyone unless you mean it.

The first step of training failed.


That's the second step.

The first step is "All guns are always loaded. Never assume otherwise."

/3 -- Never put your finger into the trigger well unless and until you are ready to shoot
//4 -- Always be sure of your target and your backstop
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: Pretty sure the black one is a real Glock.


Appears to be yep upon zooming.  Not that you'd have time to make the distinction if someone pointed it at you out of nowhere, any of those guns would get you shot outside of a training exercise.  Or inside one if you work for these guys it seems

Fereals: The first rule is not to point it at anyone unless you mean it.

The first step of training failed.


You do need to point guns at people for realistic training - 'cause it's going to happen outside of training.  But that's movie set armorer level shiat - you triple check which gun is which, and you do it again right before the exercise starts.  Or people die - like they did here
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I was at a small gun store and they had that weird blue gun. I asked, and the proprietor said he only sold them to police trainers. Because it's mostly the guts of a real gun, but chambered for the paint round. I think it would turn out you could put the regular barrel into the blue gun, which would then chamber a regular bullet and shoot a regular person.

Why he'd have the "I'm not selling this to the public" on display was a mystery. Probably because he wanted a conversation piece.
 
fatalvenom
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That dude looked like he was about 2 seconds away from REALLY getting pissed off if he got killed by another camper in Call of Duty.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: You do need to point guns at people for realistic training - 'cause it's going to happen outside of training.  But that's movie set armorer level shiat - you triple check which gun is which, and you do it again right before the exercise starts.  Or people die - like they did here


Additionally, the people involved in the exercise need to not be carrying any other weapons.  Only the fakes available.  So you don't get dumbfark wrong side grabs
 
replacementcool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
what's one dead border patrol agent at the gun range?

A good start.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: I was at a small gun store and they had that weird blue gun. I asked, and the proprietor said he only sold them to police trainers. Because it's mostly the guts of a real gun, but chambered for the paint round. I think it would turn out you could put the regular barrel into the blue gun, which would then chamber a regular bullet and shoot a regular person.

Why he'd have the "I'm not selling this to the public" on display was a mystery. Probably because he wanted a conversation piece.


You can buy the blue guns right off Amazon. They have no moving parts.

Training Gun
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Sources said the officer doing the exercise with Arias briefly left the room and switched back to his real gun, but forgot to swap it back out for the training weapon when he came back, leading him to accidentally shoot Arias in the chest after the exercise began.

There are no accidents involving guns. There is only negligence.


Or there's corruption and a desire to either cover it or to do something about it even if superiors won't.

It would not surprise me if a properly thorough investigation found that one or the other was corrupt, or even both.  That isn't to say that it's incredibly likely either, but not something to rule-out.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: wildcardjack: I was at a small gun store and they had that weird blue gun. I asked, and the proprietor said he only sold them to police trainers. Because it's mostly the guts of a real gun, but chambered for the paint round. I think it would turn out you could put the regular barrel into the blue gun, which would then chamber a regular bullet and shoot a regular person.

Why he'd have the "I'm not selling this to the public" on display was a mystery. Probably because he wanted a conversation piece.

You can buy the blue guns right off Amazon. They have no moving parts.

Training Gun


I'm guessing it was a simunition converted pistol.
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

TheVirginMarty: liquidsiphon: wildcardjack: I was at a small gun store and they had that weird blue gun. I asked, and the proprietor said he only sold them to police trainers. Because it's mostly the guts of a real gun, but chambered for the paint round. I think it would turn out you could put the regular barrel into the blue gun, which would then chamber a regular bullet and shoot a regular person.

Why he'd have the "I'm not selling this to the public" on display was a mystery. Probably because he wanted a conversation piece.

You can buy the blue guns right off Amazon. They have no moving parts.

Training Gun

I'm guessing it was a simunition converted pistol.


Never seen those before. Everyday is a school day. :)
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Everything is a gun to police.

Except actual guns
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

liquidsiphon: TheVirginMarty: liquidsiphon: wildcardjack: I was at a small gun store and they had that weird blue gun. I asked, and the proprietor said he only sold them to police trainers. Because it's mostly the guts of a real gun, but chambered for the paint round. I think it would turn out you could put the regular barrel into the blue gun, which would then chamber a regular bullet and shoot a regular person.

Why he'd have the "I'm not selling this to the public" on display was a mystery. Probably because he wanted a conversation piece.

You can buy the blue guns right off Amazon. They have no moving parts.

Training Gun

I'm guessing it was a simunition converted pistol.

Never seen those before. Everyday is a school day. :)


They handle and cycle much like live weapons. Not 100% safe but it's better than yelling bang at someone during training.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, sorry eh.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

King Something: Uh huh. Yeah. Sure. Okay. A "mix-up".

A totally accidental "mix-up" which totally isn't the result of gross negligence, and totally could not have been prevented by following all four rules of firearms safety.


/I'd bet a nickel that this also totally wasn't a gang execution of someone who wasn't being a team player and wasn't toeing the Thin Blue Line™


A nickle? You honestly think a cop killed another cop just because he was going to point out corruption in the force? You honestly would bet that cops do things like that?

media.tenor.comView Full Size


I'll toss in a thousand that they did.
 
Birnone
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: Sources said the officer doing the exercise with Arias briefly left the room and switched back to his real gun, but forgot to swap it back out for the training weapon when he came back, leading him to accidentally shoot Arias in the chest after the exercise began.

There are no accidents involving guns. There is only negligence.


If you're training with fake guns, why would you 'switch back' to a real gun when training isn't over yet? That is beyond stupid and thoughtless, which I agree means negligence.
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Birnone: Gordon Bennett: Sources said the officer doing the exercise with Arias briefly left the room and switched back to his real gun, but forgot to swap it back out for the training weapon when he came back, leading him to accidentally shoot Arias in the chest after the exercise began.

There are no accidents involving guns. There is only negligence.

If you're training with fake guns, why would you 'switch back' to a real gun when training isn't over yet? That is beyond stupid and thoughtless, which I agree means negligence.


why would 'briefly leaving the room' necessitate having a real gun
under any circumstances?

I mean, where is this room?  what's right outside the door??!
 
liquidsiphon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Lady J: Birnone: Gordon Bennett: Sources said the officer doing the exercise with Arias briefly left the room and switched back to his real gun, but forgot to swap it back out for the training weapon when he came back, leading him to accidentally shoot Arias in the chest after the exercise began.

There are no accidents involving guns. There is only negligence.

If you're training with fake guns, why would you 'switch back' to a real gun when training isn't over yet? That is beyond stupid and thoughtless, which I agree means negligence.

why would 'briefly leaving the room' necessitate having a real gun
under any circumstances?

I mean, where is this room?  what's right outside the door??!


Maybe he went to the bathroom that the dirty masses had access to. Better get the real gun again! This whole thing was ridiculously avoidable.
 
Fereals
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

King Something: Fereals: The first rule is not to point it at anyone unless you mean it.

The first step of training failed.

That's the second step.

The first step is "All guns are always loaded. Never assume otherwise."

/3 -- Never put your finger into the trigger well unless and until you are ready to shoot
//4 -- Always be sure of your target and your backstop


Why you don't point it at anyone is because you assume its loaded.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Birnone: Gordon Bennett: Sources said the officer doing the exercise with Arias briefly left the room and switched back to his real gun, but forgot to swap it back out for the training weapon when he came back, leading him to accidentally shoot Arias in the chest after the exercise began.

There are no accidents involving guns. There is only negligence.

If you're training with fake guns, why would you 'switch back' to a real gun when training isn't over yet? That is beyond stupid and thoughtless, which I agree means negligence.


It's full on criminal negligence. He should absolutely be brought up on charges since that was a case of involuntary homicide. Plus there should be an investigation to see if it wasn't accidental but intended to look accidental.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's hard to decide which is worse:
* Deliberate assassination for some nefarious reason, or
* The most colossal incompetence imaginable at a place whose sole purpose is the inculcation of the principles of firearms safety among people ALREADY certified as armed LEOs.
 
