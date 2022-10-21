 Skip to content
(Jalopnik)   Great news for everyone who uses home heating oil: we're headed into winter and the USA has only a 25-day supply of Diesel fuel, the lowest supply since 2008   (jalopnik.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Everybody panic!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
*chuckles in electric vehicle*
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*


You won't laughing when the trucks have no diesel to deliver the electrons for your EV!
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*

You won't laughing when the trucks have no diesel to deliver the electrons for your EV!


Dawut

pv-magazine.comView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
The US produces enough oil in the US to be energy independent.  Stopping exports would give the US all the fuel needed. The effect on the prices dropping would be a positive.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

eurotrader: The US produces enough oil in the US to be energy independent.  Stopping exports would give the US all the fuel needed. The effect on the prices dropping would be a positive.


Then we would also be breaking our promise to Europe to stand with Ukraine by cutting off Russian supplies and saying we would supply the difference.

It's not as easy as you're saying.
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I remember. Obama's smile brought warmth to those cold winter days.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
NewportBarGuy:

It's not as easy as you're saying.

As Gandalf said in Star Wars, we must choose to do what's right, or what's easy.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

make me some tea: Petit_Merdeux: make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*

You won't laughing when the trucks have no diesel to deliver the electrons for your EV!

Dawut

[pv-magazine.com image 850x422]


What do solar powered porta-potties have to do with anything?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Time to invest in wool pants and wool blankets.  It's never a bad time to buy wool.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: The US produces enough oil in the US to be energy independent.  Stopping exports would give the US all the fuel needed. The effect on the prices dropping would be a positive.

Then we would also be breaking our promise to Europe to stand with Ukraine by cutting off Russian supplies and saying we would supply the difference.

It's not as easy as you're saying.


Maybe we could steal the Russian oil?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing global warming as meant an end to winter, once and for all. Praise Odin!
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is #1 heating fuel the same as diesel?

I paid $505 for a hundred gallons this month.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Time to split some atoms!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Time to invest in wool pants and wool blankets.  It's never a bad time to buy wool.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

make me some tea: Petit_Merdeux: make me some tea: *chuckles in electric vehicle*

You won't laughing when the trucks have no diesel to deliver the electrons for your EV!

Dawut

[pv-magazine.com image 850x422]


But then when it rains, you won't get that free car wash that rids the car of honeydew, which means the car will attract flies, which will then get in your car and buzz around in your face as you drive home, causing you to crash.  You gotta think these things through, solar panels are dangerous.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This could spell some serious issues for the Biden Administration and Democratic Party as a whole leading into the November midterm elections.

Could it also indicate some kind of disarray?
 
Electrode [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
NM Volunteer:

Maybe we could steal the Russian oilLIBERATE them and take their oil as payment for their FREEDOM?

FTFY.
 
gas giant
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: The US produces enough oil in the US to be energy independent.  Stopping exports would give the US all the fuel needed. The effect on the prices dropping would be a positive.

Then we would also be breaking our promise to Europe to stand with Ukraine by cutting off Russian supplies and saying we would supply the difference.

It's not as easy as you're saying.


Wouldn't the the us petroleum industry have be nationalized as well?
I mean, oil companies probably wouldn't pull everything they produce here off the international market just to be nice...
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It sounds to me like it's good policy to move EVEN FASTER toward EV production and
away from gasoline and diesel fuel..The faster we're off that need, the better..Exxon and BP
Shell better get off their asses and get into the renewable energy production game.Because that's
where the money is going..Not into dinosaur juices...
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Electrode: NM Volunteer:

Maybe we could steal the Russian oilLIBERATE them and take their oil as payment for their FREEDOM?

FTFY.


And then we'll liberate the people of Scotland, then England! You'll no longer need a passport to visit Harry Potter Land
 
TrashcanMan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Um Subby?  We used heating oil growing up and it was not diesel.  It was kerosene.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

gas giant: NewportBarGuy: eurotrader: The US produces enough oil in the US to be energy independent.  Stopping exports would give the US all the fuel needed. The effect on the prices dropping would be a positive.

Then we would also be breaking our promise to Europe to stand with Ukraine by cutting off Russian supplies and saying we would supply the difference.

It's not as easy as you're saying.

Wouldn't the the us petroleum industry have be nationalized as well?
I mean, oil companies probably wouldn't pull everything they produce here off the international market just to be nice...


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
replacementcool
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: Good thing global warming as meant an end to winter, once and for all. Praise Odin!


nobody but conservative idiots has ever claimed this.
 
gas giant
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

shinji3i: media.tenor.com


Nope.
It's not going happen anytime soon though.
 
Floki
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So why don't energy companies just produce more fuel?

"Wu-u-u-t?! Profits? Price gouging?!"
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Render the Rich. Biodiesel FTW.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Is #1 heating fuel the same as diesel?


Subby here.

Largely, yes. For simplicity of supply chains, home heating oil is now #2 Diesel fuel. Specifically, ultra low sulfur Diesel fuel. It's easier to make one product for both specifications (Diesel fuel for transportation and for home heating oil) without having to make two different products and store/transport them separately.

#1 heating fuel might be a synonym for kerosene, which is very similar to both #1 Diesel and Jet-A fuels. The only difference is that kerosene can have higher sulfur content than Diesel and it has a specification for being "wickable," meaning it can be used in lamps or burners with wicks.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I thought the whole Iraq war was so that we could have cheap oil. Whatever happened to that? You mean that entire thing was a waste of time?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll just split and stack more wood for the stove. I'll be fine.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

TrashcanMan: Um Subby?  We used heating oil growing up and it was not diesel.  It was kerosene.


Kerosene and heating oil (Diesel fuel) are separate products.

There is *SOME* overlap with #1 Diesel fuel and kerosene, but they are still separate products.
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mrmopar5287: Badafuco: Is #1 heating fuel the same as diesel?

Subby here.

Largely, yes. For simplicity of supply chains, home heating oil is now #2 Diesel fuel. Specifically, ultra low sulfur Diesel fuel. It's easier to make one product for both specifications (Diesel fuel for transportation and for home heating oil) without having to make two different products and store/transport them separately.

#1 heating fuel might be a synonym for kerosene, which is very similar to both #1 Diesel and Jet-A fuels. The only difference is that kerosene can have higher sulfur content than Diesel and it has a specification for being "wickable," meaning it can be used in lamps or burners with wicks.


Thank you.

My cabin uses #1 heating fuel only. I wish I had a wood stove sometimes but the furnace works great. And the cabin is well insulated.
 
