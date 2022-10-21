 Skip to content
(WAFF Huntsville)   Holding hayride fundraiser for local JROTC? Sounds cool until parents realized property owner where event will be held is "registered sex offender"   (waff.com) divider line
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I mean, everybody on this road and in this community knows my dad and knows that he is not like that."

Conviction says otherwise.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ewwwww
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that just the what3words location?
 
Floki
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hutchen says he plans to hosts another fundraiser next week when his father is out on [the] town, sexually offending the residents of Lacey's Spring...
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On father's land is way different than including presence of sex registered father.

Good job journalist on collecting any facts beyond what you saw in a nextdoor post.
 
reyreyrey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JOROTC :(
 
crumblecat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He "thought in his head"?

Better than thinking with his dick like his dad I suppose.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WyDave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: On father's land is way different than including presence of sex registered father.

Good job journalist on collecting any facts beyond what you saw in a nextdoor post.


Journalist couldn't be arsed to look up the father in the sex offender registry.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: "I mean, everybody on this road and in this community knows my dad and knows that he is not like that."

Conviction says otherwise.


I dunno.  Did he rape someone at knifepoint, or did he get caught with his 15yo girlfriend at the age of 16?  Not quite the same thing.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

olorin604: On father's land is way different than including presence of sex registered father.

Good job journalist on collecting any facts beyond what you saw in a nextdoor post.


As far as the terms that sex offenders need to follow once they're released?  No... no it isn't actually.  It's very much something that's liable to end your ass up back in jail
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: olorin604: On father's land is way different than including presence of sex registered father.

Good job journalist on collecting any facts beyond what you saw in a nextdoor post.

As far as the terms that sex offenders need to follow once they're released?  No... no it isn't actually.  It's very much something that's liable to end your ass up back in jail


Not even talking is caution actually warranted or not btw - just that sex offenders on the registry have to follow some serious rules if they don't want to end up in jail
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what was the crime? If he was caught smelling elderly women's feet at the retirement home, then the JROTC should be safe. Chasing kids dressed as GI Joe on Halloween, then you might have a problem.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are we talking drunk in public pissing sex offender or child rapist sex offender?
 
peachpicker
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I don't see why people had concerns about it..."

If only the reporter had the opportunity to find someone who could respond substantially to this question 🤷‍♂

Also, why the fark does the JROTC, which is funded by the gargantuan budget of the DoD, need a hayride fundraiser?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Dave2042: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: "I mean, everybody on this road and in this community knows my dad and knows that he is not like that."

Conviction says otherwise.

I dunno.  Did he rape someone at knifepoint, or did he get caught with his 15yo girlfriend at the age of 16?  Not quite the same thing.


I managed to find him on the Alabama sex registry.

Convicted 1992 - 2nd degree sodomy with a 12 year old.

So...yeah.
 
Floki
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: Dave2042: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: "I mean, everybody on this road and in this community knows my dad and knows that he is not like that."

Conviction says otherwise.

I dunno.  Did he rape someone at knifepoint, or did he get caught with his 15yo girlfriend at the age of 16?  Not quite the same thing.

I managed to find him on the Alabama sex registry.

Convicted 1992 - 2nd degree sodomy with a 12 year old.

So...yeah.


... 12 yr. old boy.
 
olorin604
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: olorin604: On father's land is way different than including presence of sex registered father.

Good job journalist on collecting any facts beyond what you saw in a nextdoor post.

As far as the terms that sex offenders need to follow once they're released?  No... no it isn't actually.  It's very much something that's liable to end your ass up back in jail

Not even talking is caution actually warranted or not btw - just that sex offenders on the registry have to follow some serious rules if they don't want to end up in jail


Right, so was the land in his backyard or a random field that was empty halfway across the county.

Was the father involved, did he even know about it. The story gives none of these details, not even a hint of if there was a possible violation of terms.

The reporting was shiatty as hell was the main point I was making, it is precisely the right amount to cover a attention grabbing headline without actually informing anyone of anything.
 
Salmon
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

thatboyoverthere: Are we talking drunk in public pissing sex offender or child rapist sex offender?


exactly.

Something innocent like masterbating on a bus.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

olorin604: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: olorin604: On father's land is way different than including presence of sex registered father.

Good job journalist on collecting any facts beyond what you saw in a nextdoor post.

As far as the terms that sex offenders need to follow once they're released?  No... no it isn't actually.  It's very much something that's liable to end your ass up back in jail

Not even talking is caution actually warranted or not btw - just that sex offenders on the registry have to follow some serious rules if they don't want to end up in jail

Right, so was the land in his backyard or a random field that was empty halfway across the county.

Was the father involved, did he even know about it. The story gives none of these details, not even a hint of if there was a possible violation of terms.

The reporting was shiatty as hell was the main point I was making, it is precisely the right amount to cover a attention grabbing headline without actually informing anyone of anything.


You're right, it was thin as hell on details - but every single thing you brought up would not matter in a lot of cases.  At all.  They'd still be screwed and likely heading inside.  Sex offender laws are farking DRACONIAN
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: So what was the crime? If he was caught smelling elderly women's feet at the retirement home, then the JROTC should be safe. Chasing kids dressed as GI Joe on Halloween, then you might have a problem.


I picked the wrong week to dress up as Zoltan.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Salmon: thatboyoverthere: Are we talking drunk in public pissing sex offender or child rapist sex offender?

exactly.

Something innocent like masterbating on a bus.


Fully nude or just unzipped?
 
UristBloodofArmok
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i mean, its BAMA.

isnt that the state where the age of consent is 16, the anti-abortion anti-prophylactic crowd hang out, and its almost statutory that you kiss your cousin?

damn, they only rank FIFTH, Stay classy Mississippi

https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/pressroom/sosmap/teen-births/teenbirths.htm
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If everyone keeps looking into who is a registered sex offender in Alabama there won't be anymore hayride. You are only hurting the children.
 
