 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Zillow)   This foam home rocks   (zillow.com) divider line
42
    More: Weird, Virtual tour, Square foot, Total structure area, Acre, Virtual reality, Mobile Apps, Total interior livable area, Parking features  
•       •       •

1235 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 9:38 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cool
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Perfect for your modern stone age family.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's actually kind of cool. Inside's not a nightmarish mish mash like some of the places seen on the site, either.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: That's actually kind of cool. Inside's not a nightmarish mish mash like some of the places seen on the site, either.


I like this a lot.

photos.zillowstatic.comView Full Size
 
Vhale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is neat, not something that comes on the market often.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Ooooooooooh foam home. Honest mistake.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the price include Alec Baldwin to hang out and "accidently" shoot rattlesnakes?
 
RandomAxe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The interior's nice, but I'm not paying $900k to fight a Gorn every time I go out to get the mail.
 
Ragin' Asian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're swingers. That's fine. Just bring a blacklight before you buy.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want this house, but way out of my price range.
 
ModernPrimitive01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I like the inside but that one chair with a random floor tom beside it has hippie drum circle written all over it. And once they get in your house, they're harder than termites to get out
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: That's actually kind of cool. Inside's not a nightmarish mish mash like some of the places seen on the site, either.


I don't mind the 80s melamine cupboards.  Have you seen the view?

I'd have a yabadaba doo time in that place.
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
isn't that e.t.'s house
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Mexico is such a pretty state.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I'm ok with this, not bad for an off-grid wastelands option. Interior could use updating, though, and I'd want to double-check the roof/drainage situation.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I've driven by this house (it's near my Sister's). Underneath the cool exterior is a basic Santa Fe Adobe house. Honestly, you are paying for the view.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [thumbs.gfycat.com image 240x190] [View Full Size image _x_]

Ooooooooooh foam home. Honest mistake.


foam, cum, it's all the same. no bigs.
 
phishrace
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Perfect for your modern stone age family.


That house is across town. Dinosaur out front should've told you.

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I think it looks like a house you'd see in an early episode of TNG. I like it.
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: [Fark user image 425x318]

They're swingers. That's fine. Just bring a blacklight before you buy.


Nah, just fitness hippies.  The NM aesthetic is interesting enough from afar, but it's a very static environment.  With nothing outside or inside changing it would become very claustrophobic for me quickly.  I've loved visiting NM from Texas but the stark beauty is best just sampled for a short time for me.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Does anybody else wonder what's in the garage?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
For some reason, even though it's above ground, it still makes me feel like I'd be living with Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
comicvine.gamespot.comView Full Size
interested
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cozy, spacious, and unwelcoming (1br)?

/purr
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I don't really hate anything about it. I would make this into my weird wizard abode and fill it with guitars and amps and recording equipment and d&d and weed and live like I was farking Ningauble of the Seven Eyes and eat delicious New Mexican food every farkin day.
 
selinabelina
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blondambition: bloobeary: That's actually kind of cool. Inside's not a nightmarish mish mash like some of the places seen on the site, either.

I like this a lot.

[photos.zillowstatic.com image 576x432]


I like this more than I thought I would.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good thing it has nice views so you don't see how stupid the outside looks.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I've been to Lamy, NM many times (thanks Amtrak), and I have one question.

There are outskirts of Lamy?
 
dkimball
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Watch out for graboids
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Joe USer: I've been to Lamy, NM many times (thanks Amtrak), and I have one question.

There are outskirts of Lamy?


More like petticoats
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flab: bloobeary: That's actually kind of cool. Inside's not a nightmarish mish mash like some of the places seen on the site, either.

I don't mind the 80s melamine cupboards.  Have you seen the view?

I'd have a yabadaba doo time in that place.


It looks like the entire place might be built from melamine or something close.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
After the Ghostbusters destroyed the Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man, his earthly remains were carted off to the New Mexico desert, where they solidified in the hot sun and were turned into a house by an eccentric architect named Hans
 
Badafuco [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Needs more drums and a pool.

I actually like it. The inside is much nicer than a lot of the disasters on Zillow.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$899k is a lot of money to die in next decade's drought. :/
 
Jensaarai
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Foam rocks in the desert?

m0vie.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ModernPrimitive01: I like the inside but that one chair with a random floor tom beside it has hippie drum circle written all over it. And once they get in your house, they're harder than termites to get out


Mr Nonsense is a drummer and has it on good authority that drum is a mini fridge. He's seen them for sale online.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
2400 square feet and only one bedroom?
 
GlamrLama
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Does anybody else wonder what's in the garage?


I think you mean "garage".
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: 2400 square feet and only one bedroom?


You say that like it's a problem.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tax assessment $146,831, asking prince $899K
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.