(KCBY Coos Bay)   Phillip Frye killed in massive pileup. Suspicious foghat grey robot wanted for questioning   (kcby.com) divider line
    Sad, Car safety, Driver, number of vehicles, Interstate 805  
787 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Oct 2022 at 7:47 PM



Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Should have taken a slow ride.

/take it easy
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHERE'S THE DOG
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did anyone get the number of that shiny metal ass?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was the old Phillip Frye.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Futurama - Fry crashes a 20th century car
Youtube mAF4NihChRw
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Should have taken a slow ride.

/take it easy


Maybe they had a bad case of road fever

cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was he delivering a pizza to I. C. Weiner?
 
Fano
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
But what about Zoidberg, maybe?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Haze grey and underway...
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Those massive car pileups are scary as shiat.  Saw a video of one in a raging snowstorm, just semi trailer after semitrailer appearing out of the whiteout snow and smashing into things.  If you get stuck in one of those crash situations, get your ass out of the car and get off the road before someone smashes into you.
 
jonas opines
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well it's a good thing he hit something.  I thought we'd never stop.
 
tuxq
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: [Fark user image image 413x232]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
