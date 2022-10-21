 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Sir, this is an Arby's   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well, Thanksgiving is going to be awkward
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That joke still has a ton of life in it.  😀
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Notabunny: Well, Thanksgiving is going to be awkward


Maybe wherever he found the hitman phone # has a good food taster listed
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Ohio. Lived there seven years. Crime on the radio makes NY/NJ seem like a laid back resort area.
 
PsychoSanta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"bout tree-fitty"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Westlake Police are investigating after they say a Cleveland father accidentally called a business to hire someone to murder his son.

I mean, if it were an Arby's, they could make it happen. Might take a few years, though.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
But his son is made of meat!
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Putting a hit on someone doesn't seem like a voice mail type thing.
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
If someone's going to kill me, I'd like it to be with Arby's. Take me to that Big Montana in the sky.
 
Bannanaslug
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A show is a classic if a season 2 (iirc) joke still lands 20 years later.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: But his son is made of meat!


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Putting a hit on someone doesn't seem like a voice mail type thing.


Definitely not - send a text man!
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Putting a hit on someone doesn't seem like a voice mail type thing.


I can see you're an old hand at this
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We're sorry we are unable to take your call, thank you for calling Diebold Services have a great day!


/Beeeeeep
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: But his son is made of meat!

[i.imgflip.com image 630x396]


Moose meat

/just in case you wanted to feel old - Christine McGlade is 59 now
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: mcsiegs: Putting a hit on someone doesn't seem like a voice mail type thing.

Definitely not - send a text man!


🤡🍆👩‍❤‍👨🔫💀🪚🪚🚽🦈💰💰💰🤷‍♂🙌
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh, shoot.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mcsiegs: Putting a hit on someone doesn't seem like a voice mail type thing.


You have no idea how busy a good hitman is.
And it is a good idea to wait patiently in line.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That reminded me I wanted to try their prime rib philly.  But I guess I missed it.  That "limited time" crap is annoying but I guess it makes sense with current supply chain shiat.  Got no idea how long they'll be able to source the new meat so they just sell them until they can't get that meat any more then move on to the next special.  Something smaller with more legs.
 
