(Patch)   The police work that led to the capture of Mountain Dew Man, who if not for beverage preference, might have been called the Dr Pepper Killer or the Sunkist Orange Soda Shooter   (patch.com) divider line
14
14 Comments     (+0 »)
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ChicagoKev
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"...a witness came forward and stated she had been hiking with her dogs on the Marsh Loop Trail underneath the Eversource power lines the day of the killings and saw the Reids. They were "hiking at a faster pace than her," so she moved her dogs off the trail and let them pass. After entering the wooded entrance of the trail about five or 10 minutes later, she heard five gunshots.
The witness believed the shots came from nearby and were from a handgun as opposed to a rifle," the report said. "She and her dogs were startled, and she was initially reluctant to continue the hike but ultimately continued down the trail."
Minutes later, the witness encountered a man standing on the trail looking into the woods to her right - which was consistent with the side of the trail where the Reids were later discovered. The woman said the man stood on the trail for a bit and looked back and forth between her and the woods. As she continued to walk north, he walked south past her, exiting the trail.

She really dodged a bullet that day.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fresca Fondelr still at large...
 
El_Dan
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In late August 2020, Clegg was arrested again in Logan during a burglary in progress call after he fled from officers, according to a report. He was accused of possessing the second stolen handgun from the sporting goods store. The firearm was also seized, police said, so neither gun was suspected of being used to kill the Reids.

Clegg served four days in jail until he was released on bail. In November 2020, he was sentenced to 36 months probation on fail to stop at command of law enforcement as well as felony counts of theft by receiving stolen property, burglary, and theft. Part of the sentence required him not to possess firearms or weapons and obey state laws, the report said.

In July 2021, a warrant was issued against him for failing to report to probation services.

Another success story for bail and sentencing reform.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Beverages and Sociopathic killers go hand-in-hand. There's the Yoo-hoo Strangler and the Fresca Fanatic, also known as the Fizzy Killer, not to mention Root Beer Charlie Murder, the Ginger Ale Stabber and the Cleveland Mello Yello Cello Slayer.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is why you have to stick to really bizarre international drinks to throw the cops of the trail
Geralt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
If only Pepsiman was there to save the day.

Every Pepsiman Commercial in HD / ペプシマン CM Complete (Highest Quality)
Youtube CXRa9XD6Ygc
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is a very NH story, and it should be noted the population of black women in NH was just reduced by 25%.

/native
//got tfo
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Damn - so many opportunities - you could have the Horchata Hitter, the Dew Dispatcher, the Coke Cacker, Sprite Slayer... the possiblities are vast here.  I mean Mountain Dew Man?  That's just weak
 
tuxq
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No mention of the Barq's butcher. Good...good.
 
mrparks
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did that sketch artist nail that one or what?

More kaf-pow for them.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Helpful AI-generated image of suspect committing crime
 
ChicagoKev
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Osama bin Limbaugh: This is a very NH story, and it should be noted the population of black women in NH was just reduced by 25%.

/native
//got tfo


And Concord, NH saw their homicide rate double (as usual, perpetrated by a felon "from away")
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ChicagoKev: Osama bin Limbaugh: This is a very NH story, and it should be noted the population of black women in NH was just reduced by 25%.

/native
//got tfo

And Concord, NH saw their homicide rate double (as usual, perpetrated by a felon "from away")


Nah, NH is plenty rapey/murdery.  To quote the cop who put me on notice when I was a teen: "The woods and the quarries 'round here are full of bodies, it'd be a shame if you joined them"
Russell Banks captured it well.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

