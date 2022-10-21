 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   Ex-US General says he knows why Mad Vlad WON'T be able to launch nuclear weapons on Ukraine   (thesun.ie) divider line
    More: Interesting, Nuclear warfare, Nuclear weapon, World War II, Russia, VLADIMIR Putin, nuclear weapon, Nuclear weapons, US Lt. General Ben Hodges  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has this General not experienced the last few years of this timeline? In a sane and rational world, this would likely be the case. We ain't living in that one though.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Christ!  DIdn't we just this crap from the Scottish Sun?
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wishful thinking does not make it so.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You know what I like about people who are confident that "cooler heads" will act to keep malignant actors in positions of power from doing something horrible?

How they ignore how very, very, very frequently that DOESN'T happen, so they can tell you their feel-good fiction.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not saying he's wrong, only that it's no more than a reasonable hypothesis that I don't want us to test.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"The Russian General Staff is professional enough to know that if they use a tactical nuclear weapon - it would be impossible for the US to not become further involved.

Depends on which U.S. Political Party is in control of the White House. It's incredibly possible the U.S. won't become further involved if there's a Republican president.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Yeah just remember that 49.999% are below average and those above have a huge bell curve down.
 
vrax
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is it because of this ancient POS?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murkanen
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Was it because they're all non-functional?  Because that's what should have been the explanation.
 
goodncold
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

vrax: Is it because of this ancient POS?

[Fark user image image 539x356]


I think that is a tape to tape deck.
 
mudesi
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
While that is the most likely outcome, it's by no means guaranteed.
 
sillydragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is it because russia's nuclear arsenal is in the same shape as the rest of it's military equipment?
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

goodncold: vrax: Is it because of this ancient POS?

[Fark user image image 539x356]

I think that is a tape to tape deck.


8-track.
 
Trik
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Russia has generals left?
 
Mithiwithi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Murkanen: Was it because they're all non-functional?  Because that's what should have been the explanation.


I'd certainly consider that a more likely reason than "someone's going to stop him", yes.

I would say the chances of Putin nuking Ukraine are low enough for my tastes, but the chances of him dirty bombing Ukraine are distressingly high. I hope Ukraine's bomb damage response crews have someone with a Geiger counter.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Oh, so the general staff that has gone along with all this goose shoot so far won't launch nuclear weapons just to see if they still work? That's why I'm going into debt buying survival supplies. I figure paper money won't be worth anything by the time the payment is due, so I can dig up a case of Spam to pay off the rest of my stash.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

mudesi: While that is the most likely outcome, it's by no means guaranteed.


I think we should taunt him and point out that he can't, and dare him to do it.

/s.... but also a bit serious.
 
Underwater Bystander
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Right. It's not as if Putin is surrounded by lackeys and enablers or anything.

/5 megaton eyeroll
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sillydragon: Is it because russia's nuclear arsenal is in the same shape as the rest of it's military equipment?


Yeah, but just because Russia is holding onto a 2-7 offhand and everyone at the card table knows it doesn't mean we shouldn't cower and fear and let them do whatever the fark they want militarily.
 
olorin604
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That could never happen there are too many things preventing it, until it happens.

Refrain from the past decade.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Is it because they don't have any planes left that are strong enough to carry the Tsar Bomba III, the only nuke they still posess?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: sillydragon: Is it because russia's nuclear arsenal is in the same shape as the rest of it's military equipment?

Yeah, but just because Russia is holding onto a 2-7 offhand and everyone at the card table knows it doesn't mean we shouldn't cower and fear and let them do whatever the fark they want militarily.


Yeah, but they've got a 2-7 plus a nuclear arsenal.
 
goodncold
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: goodncold: vrax: Is it because of this ancient POS?

[Fark user image image 539x356]

I think that is a tape to tape deck.

8-track.


This system was an upgrade from an earlier model (depicted below) that would end up in a loop and wouldn't issue the final command.

static3.lot-art.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mithiwithi: Murkanen: Was it because they're all non-functional?  Because that's what should have been the explanation.

I'd certainly consider that a more likely reason than "someone's going to stop him", yes.

I would say the chances of Putin nuking Ukraine are low enough for my tastes, but the chances of him dirty bombing Ukraine are distressingly high. I hope Ukraine's bomb damage response crews have someone with a Geiger counter.


The dirty bomb he's been playing with has been the world's largest nuclear complex. Also he's apparently trying to blow up a hydro dam to flood Kherson, stop the counteroffense headed towards Crimea, and further deny the Ukrainians access to a functioning grid heading into winter. Oh, and the lake the damn forms is also the primary source of fresh water for the nuclear plant mentioned before.
 
King Something
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
This is the same "level-headed" thinking that said Putin wouldn't invade Ukraine in the first place because it would be a monumentally stupid move.

Putin would have to be a complete and utter moron to order a nuclear attack against Ukraine. This does not mean he won't try to nuke Ukraine.
 
demonlag
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: "The Russian General Staff is professional enough to know that if they use a tactical nuclear weapon - it would be impossible for the US to not become further involved.

Depends on which U.S. Political Party is in control of the White House. It's incredibly possible the U.S. won't become further involved if there's a Republican president.


Depending on which party is involved, if Russia launches nukes at Ukraine the US may join in launching nukes at Ukraine.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

King Something: This is the same "level-headed" thinking that said Putin wouldn't invade Ukraine in the first place because it would be a monumentally stupid move.

Putin would have to be a complete and utter moron to order a nuclear attack against Ukraine. This does not mean he won't try to nuke Ukraine.


Republicans have been calling him a genius for invading Ukraine the whole time. Even now.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
literally nothing from the sun can be taken farking seriously so why does it keep getting greenlit? this is the same dumbass publication that is regularly posting proof of aliens and ghosts.
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I'm not saying he's wrong, only that it's no more than a reasonable hypothesis that I don't want us to test.


Username does not check out.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Vlad knows if he orders a nuke launch  outcomes are:

a - military refuses which is likely the end of his regime
b- military overthrows him
c - nuke is launched, which means he has to go before he can launch any more. Likely his own military tosses him fearing the NATO response, but if not NATO bombs enough of Russia to eliminate their ability to project force at all
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Just try and launch a missile - we've been providing the Ukrainians with supersonic tractors.
 
R.O.U.S
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vrax: Is it because of this ancient POS?

[Fark user image 539x356]


I got one of those for $10 at Goodwill the other day! Then I got eaten by a Grue.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Massa Damnata
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"I've got an opinion that everyone's already discovered, and realized is hopeful thinking. But I'm going to say anyway."
 
