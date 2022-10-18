 Skip to content
(CNN) Why you need to change your passwords now even if you are behind 7 proxies
39
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If you're in the business of making these systems and you find this video interesting or alarming, I'd like to point you to this ALREADY A DECADE OLD article that you really should read:

https://www.troyhunt.com/our-password-hashing-has-no-clothes/
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So...8 proxies?
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should just shut down the Internet.
 
CommieTaoist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boxxies don't protect passwords, doltradamus.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just having a unique password for your email account that you NEVER use anywhere else (especially when there is a login that is your email address) would go a long way to help your security.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this point, I just hand off all of my passwords to a Eastern European and just ask him, for the sake of professionalism, to let me know ahead of time he's withdrawing money or adding my computer to a botnet.

It saves time.
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Use 2FA.  Use it on email, bank accounts, Facebook, Twitter....@Drew can we get 2FA support on Fark also?

Seriously passwords can't protect your accounts anymore.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

CommieTaoist: Boxxies don't protect passwords, doltradamus.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the reminder.  I've been thinking that it's about time to change all of my passwords from "password2" to "password3".
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh. A low-information video. Yes, you should change your passwords every few months, especially if you use Windows.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: Oh. A low-information video. Yes, you should change your passwords every few months, especially if you use Windows.


Ah.  No worries then.  I'm safe.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to change mine because I lost a key. There, I have said too much. But the password is even harder because of the failure of my aging computer. Use it. Make it a feature from being a bug. That's how Microsoft and Apple do it.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every account I have now uses a unique, random password with 2 or 3 factor authentication turned on whenever possible. I have a single English word gmail account (thanks to the farker who gave me the gmail beta invite) so my account gets attacked constantly.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: WastrelWay: Oh. A low-information video. Yes, you should change your passwords every few months, especially if you use Windows.

Ah.  No worries then.  I'm safe.

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 477x267]


OK, I got it. Eventually.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1-2-3-4-6

?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Using stupid passwords gets you this, along with social engineering. If they can decrypt everybody's password file, then that is news to me. Flaws will always exist in security (and other) systems made by people, GIGO. Computers do not make mistakes, unless you have a Pentium 50MHz. I've had a few passwords compromised by flawed password systems at the host, but never have I been engineered or has someone guess my passwords. My passwords have always been meaningless combinations of letters and numbers ever since I first used a password system in 1981, at Springfield College kid's computer camp when I was 12.

/DRA
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YOU HAPLESS TECHNO WEENIES!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: [i.pinimg.com image 688x1209]


My password is perverse and I don't mean that literally or sessually.

This is not a password, like the note unde my keyboard used to say.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've always used my cat's name as my password. Normally this would be stupid, but his name is 7hU*mN@d4!2w-pG5
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My password used to be really easy to figure out, then I added doe Ubers and a special character, that only I know.
123Password!
Don't tell anyone. It's a secret.
 
tedthebellhopp
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Were going from 12 to 15 character passwords at work now. I'm a windows server admin and know of the project but haven't been a part of it. Got an email this week from the account management team with a link to change my password. I reported it to the phishing filter. unrequested email with a link to change my password? not today ISIS.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Correcthorsebatterystaple hasn't failed me yet.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So, use a password manager. Put a the strongest most unique password you can remember on it. (But not CorrectHorseBatteryStaple.)
As much as they used to say "don't write down your password", print out those passwords and store them in a secure location or use a manager with a recovery process, or some other method of retrieving them if you do forget the master password, die, or otherwise your family needs to access your data without getting lots of expensive lawyers involved. Under your keyboard is not a secure location.
Oh, and if you use cryptocurrency or anything related (no judgement in this post), copy those keys to a thumb drive and print out a copy that you can keep somewhere. Entering hundreds of characters correctly is a pain but it beats trying to sue a dump to sift though the rubbish when you throw away thousands of £ in bitcoin.

/A secure location is something like a fire safe off site or a lock box at a bank.
 
jdlenke
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

enry: So...8 proxies?


And a boxxie
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Since I have a Domain, I create a new Username for any new service or site that I sign up with that forwards to my primary email address.

Of course they all have different passwords as well.   A few years ago when I was chatting with Support at my Host, they "noticed" that I had ... a LOT of usernames that forwarded to my primary.

"That's not a good idea" they typed.  They could not really explain why though.  Do they have interns manually forwarding my email and they were complaining about the increased work load?  I hardly ever get any emails anyways.
 
Greylight
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

meat0918: Just having a unique password for your email account that you NEVER use anywhere else (especially when there is a login that is your email address) would go a long way to help your security.


Don't sign up for anything with the same passwords.  Or at least have different levels of passwords that you use.  Oh ya, 16 characters too.  Remember, EVERYTHING is broken.

The best passwords that are easy to remember and complex ... pick a phrase

xkcd HorseBatteryStapler.jpg
 
rpm
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I've always used my cat's name as my password. Normally this would be stupid, but his name is 7hU*mN@d4!2w-pG5


DAMMIT!

off to go change my goldfishes name.
 
Alec Beevers
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Johnson: Since I have a Domain, I create a new Username for any new service or site that I sign up with that forwards to my primary email address.

Of course they all have different passwords as well.   A few years ago when I was chatting with Support at my Host, they "noticed" that I had ... a LOT of usernames that forwarded to my primary.

"That's not a good idea" they typed.  They could not really explain why though.  Do they have interns manually forwarding my email and they were complaining about the increased work load?  I hardly ever get any emails anyways.


Same here.
Bonus is you know who has sold or lost your email address!
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
We should blame the horse battery staple, correct?
 
UberSmyth
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Johnson: Since I have a Domain, I create a new Username for any new service or site that I sign up with that forwards to my primary email address.

Of course they all have different passwords as well.   A few years ago when I was chatting with Support at my Host, they "noticed" that I had ... a LOT of usernames that forwarded to my primary.

"That's not a good idea" they typed.  They could not really explain why though.  Do they have interns manually forwarding my email and they were complaining about the increased work load?  I hardly ever get any emails anyways.


I do a similar thing. I have a primary e-mail(s) then I have numerous e-mail forwarders for various purposes. There's one that I use for multiple unimportant websites I couldn't care less about. For bigger sites, they might get their own e-mail forwarder. And the addresses aren't simple words, either. Some of them actually trip spam filters, though only if I send through them, which I generally don't.

Anyway, I don't have many, largely because I don't sign up for a lot of sites and the "couldn't care less" address gets all the piddly sites. But I'd also be curious to know why this isn't a good idea.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My yahoo account (my lawn, off it) got data breached, and some asshat in farking Russia (hope Ukraine doesn't stop until Moscow you farks) cashed in all the gamestop points I had. Also logged into a bunch of other game sites like Bungie and Blizzard to steal shiat there too, but I never used my cc for anything on those sites. Only had them because battle.net and so on.

I happened to wake up one morning at 3am and couldn't get back to sleep, so I checked my email to see a bunch of password reset requests. I spent the next hour playing password catchup with that asshole (after I changed my yahoo password.)

/I hope you got conscripted you dickwad, and are now growing sunflowers.
//did managed to get my gamestop points back.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Vlad_the_Inaner: We should blame the horse battery staple, correct?


That sounds like something a Tr0ub4d0ur would do.
 
Madeup Farkname
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
limeyferg
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Why they hell do these sites want me to watch a video versus providing the article as text so I can read it?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I've always used my cat's name as my password. Normally this would be stupid, but his name is 7hU*mN@d4!2w-pG5


I always thought you named him Ph'nglui.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

limeyferg: Why they hell do these sites want me to watch a video versus providing the article as text so I can read it?


Much of the internet is not aimed at the willfully literate.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

limeyferg: Why they hell do these sites want me to watch a video versus providing the article as text so I can read it?


The longer you stay on a web page, the more ads can be served to you and also this demonstrates to advertisers that viewers will stay a long time on the site looking at the "content" so they are an excellent choice for ads.
 
Devo Cornholiosky
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I use my mother's maiden name but backwards as my password.  No one would ever guess it.  Her name was Drowssap.
 
