(Law and Crime)   "I like beer" might work if you're a Supreme Court nominee, but "I like teenage girls" isn't going to work anywhere   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Human sexual behavior, Sexual intercourse, federal prison, sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl, Thomas John Boukamp, victim's father, Michigan man, Federal jurors  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
22 is a very young age to be that much of a smug, evil jerk. He also doesn't understand that removing braces with pliers, and beating people is not what a person does to someone they 'like'.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
With a smirk like that, and convictions like that, he's gonna have fun in Gen Pop.  They'll wipe it right off his face
 
the_rhino
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: With a smirk like that, and convictions like that, he's gonna have fun in Gen Pop.  They'll wipe it right off across his face


FTFY
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy basically said it's not enough to be a run of the mill kidnapper, rapist, and pedophile... He kicked it up a notch with orthodonistry?
 
Heamer [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should get braces put on his teeth in prison. Let them set for a month, get real snug.

Then let a couple prisoners remove them. With pliers.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine the utter terror and pain of his victims?
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He says he likes little girls.  Good thing, cause he's about to become one.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: 22 is a very young age to be that much of a smug, evil jerk. He also doesn't understand that removing braces with pliers, and beating people is not what a person does to someone they 'like'.


Take him out and shoot him.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
traded an afternoon of terror for a lifetime behind bars. damn foole.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
REMOVED HER BRACES WITH PLIERS?!?!

I spent four years in braces LET ME AT HIM LET ME AT HIIIIIIM.

/swinging hockey stick around while someone with common sense holds onto the back of my shirt
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death.  Not life behind bars, death.  Ain't no fixing this guy, just get it over with.
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: This guy basically said it's not enough to be a run of the mill kidnapper, rapist, and pedophile... He kicked it up a notch with orthodonistry?


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dentistry is definitely not for everyone.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I like teenage girls! They don't like that I like that," Boukamp said, referring to law enforcement, a recent press release says. "I frankly don't care what the morality of this current time and place says. It's not wrong. There's nothing wrong about it. And they're not going to ever convince me of its wrongness. So up theirs. I hate this nation."

Are we sure this guy isn't the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Can you imagine the utter terror and pain of his victims?


Yes, sadly
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anuran: west.la.lawyer: Can you imagine the utter terror and pain of his victims?

Yes, sadly


:(
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no reforming a werewolf.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...isn't going to work anywhere

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Can you imagine the utter terror and pain of his victims?


The one not-terrible thing about this is that he only made it to age 22 before they caught him, limiting the number of his victims.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: "I like teenage girls! They don't like that I like that,"  "I frankly don't care what the morality of this current time and place says. It's not wrong. There's nothing wrong about it. And they're not going to ever convince me of its wrongness. So up theirs. I hate this nation."

Are we sure this guy isn't Trump?


FTFY
 
Ethertap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, at least he's going to the home he deserves, not that that helps his victims or their families.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll give him 18 months before he gets offed.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Removing Her Braces with Pliers

Fark user imageView Full Size


/do us a favor and lose the key to his cage
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: ...isn't going to work anywhere

[Fark user image image 595x391]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once the lifers in prison find out about him and what he did, that smirk on his face will get wiped
off pretty quick.  Not to mention he'll never have to worry about being constipated.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Boukamp and Hendrix took turns condemning one another during the hearing, according to Lubbock For affiliate KJTV,"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ed Grubermann [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

west.la.lawyer: Can you imagine the utter terror and pain of his victims?


I would rather not. And I hope I never face anything close to that.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some folks just need killin'
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send him to russia.  Tell him if he is ever caught outside of russia he will be slowly dismembered and fed to himself.  Make him into a weapon against the orcs.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should set this guy on fire, and then put it out, and then on fire again and so on for as long as possible.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
/reads the article

Yeah, if this unrepentant POS ends up on a slab at the county coroner with a toe tag attached after being beaten to death in prison, well...he had it coming to him.
 
jaytkay [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SplittingAces: ...isn't going to work anywhere

[Fark user image 595x391]


Sadly...

CNBC - Sept 23, 2022 - "Federal prosecutors have recommended not to bring charges against Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz as part of a sex trafficking investigation, The Washington Post reported Friday, citing people familiar with the matter."
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, 25 is about where it's at. Teens are sub-prime unless you're a teen.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: REMOVED HER BRACES WITH PLIERS?!?!

I spent four years in braces LET ME AT HIM LET ME AT HIIIIIIM.


Well wouldn't you want them removed?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And yet Matt Gaetz walks free.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Are we sure this guy isn't the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee?


You gotta be shiatting me.   This guy is the definition of a Republican Congressional candidate.   You know it, everyone knows it.   What's with the Libertarian bullshiat?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder what broke his brain that badly, he's just completely farked up.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure he'll have lots 'o fun in prison. Child molesters/rapers are on the bottom of that totem pole and I'm sure there's a few adult rapers who will be happy to have a go at him.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: I wonder what broke his brain that badly, he's just completely farked up.


Dark Brandon should get some scientists to cut the pedo's skull open and poke around.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is THIS finally enough to get fark a long overdue Texas Tag?

Unlikely.

There is obviously a pro-Texas part of FARK's leadership.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: HotWingConspiracy: Are we sure this guy isn't the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee?

You gotta be shiatting me.   This guy is the definition of a Republican Congressional candidate.   You know it, everyone knows it.   What's with the Libertarian bullshiat?


Never witnessed on of their party conferences, eh?
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ambitwistor: Ringshadow: REMOVED HER BRACES WITH PLIERS?!?!

I spent four years in braces LET ME AT HIM LET ME AT HIIIIIIM.

Well wouldn't you want them removed?


I would've removed my own braces if I had third person camera powers, but a non dentist who's also raping you and threatening to kill your family ?

Life in prison might not be enough.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stud Gerbil: HotWingConspiracy: Are we sure this guy isn't the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee?

You gotta be shiatting me.   This guy is the definition of a Republican Congressional candidate.   You know it, everyone knows it.   What's with the Libertarian bullshiat?


They don't know the difference between libertarian and libertine?
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Death.  Not life behind bars, death.  Ain't no fixing this guy, just get it over with.


Mouthy is going to piss off the wrong person in prison and will get beaten to death for it.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

indy_kid: Dr Jack Badofsky: Death.  Not life behind bars, death.  Ain't no fixing this guy, just get it over with.

Mouthy is going to piss off the wrong person in prison and will get beaten to death for it.


I hope it's caught on camera. I want to see it.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: 22 is a very young age to be that much of a smug, evil jerk. He also doesn't understand that removing braces with pliers, and beating people is not what a person does to someone they 'like'.


First person in this kind of thread, every single time.
EVERY.
Single.
Time.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How the hell did this girl end up in Michigan?  Did he kidnap her?
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Dems still mad they haven't been invited to any of Kav's keggers.
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: 22 is a very young age to be that much of a smug, evil jerk. He also doesn't understand that removing braces with pliers, and beating people is not what a person does to someone they 'like'.


Tell me you don't work with children without telling me you don't work with children.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: How the hell did this girl end up in Michigan?  Did he kidnap her?


You managed to read the Texas to Michigan part and still were unable to connect the dots that transporting a minor across state lines without parental consent is....wait for it...

Kidnapping.
 
