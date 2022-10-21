 Skip to content
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One has to put oneself in the shoes of a guitar store worker.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: One has to put oneself in the shoes of a guitar store worker.


Ew.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No Smoke on the Water or Sunshine of Your Love?
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rev.K: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x467]


Old news is so exciting!

But really, I think people hate "Seven Nation Army" more these days.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I guitar/music shop I sometimes visit has "Absolutely No Stairway to Heaven" signs, with a small notation "OK on keyboards" below it.  But in the keyboard section of the store, they also have "No Für Elise" signs.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's like DJs refusing to play 'Brick House'. They're farking tired of hearing it.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Rev.K: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x467]


Already posted the Wayne's World? Denied!
 
Begoggle
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny
Thanks for wasting everyone's time.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny


1992 is not old
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: No Smoke on the Water or Sunshine of Your Love?


All the cool kids play Seven Nation Army anyway.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's fun to go into Guitar Center and play the choppiest, shiattiest rendition of Enter Sandman you can muster while making aggressive eye contact with any employees you see.

/hates Guitar Center
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
They don't care what you play as long as it's not too disruptive.  Most GC employees are inured to the atonal noodling their customers engage in while shopping.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny

1992 is not old


1992 WAS 40 YEARS AGO!!
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny
Thanks for wasting everyone's time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Just plug in, turn all the knobs on the amp and the guitar up to 10 and launch into Taste of Cindy by The Jesus & Mary Chain.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bostonguy: Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny

1992 is not old

1992 WAS 40 YEARS AGO!!


Are you using Obama's Time Machine to post from 2032?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Led Zeppelin sucks.
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bostonguy: Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny

1992 is not old

1992 WAS 40 YEARS AGO!!


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ and it was 30 years ago
 
Marcos P
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Does anyone buy guitars from stores anymore I thought you just went there to try them out then bought them from Sweetwater for a better price 🤔
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Yeah but if you tell the clerk your gonna try out this guitar and play "far far away", they'll still get you for shoplifting.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Rev.K: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x467]

Old news is so exciting!

But really, I think people hate "Seven Nation Army" more these days.


A few years ago Amazing Race had the season finale in Detroit. One of the challenges was for the teams to assemble a full drum kit while dozens of local bands played Seven Nation Army on a loop.  For HOURS.  It was amazing.

7 Nation Army - Rock 1000 - Detroit
Youtube 3QGL1wDKc-M
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Just to test drive a guitar I suggest the pentatonic progression from Black Sunshine. That will tell if your hand likes the fretboard and if you like the overall tone of the guitar.
 
ElwoodCuse
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
fun fact although they got permission to use a snippet of Stairway in the film, they didn't get the home video rights to it so if you watch the movie on DVD or whatever the joke doesn't make any sense since Wayne isn't actually playing Stairway
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Rev.K: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x467]

Old news is so exciting!



I would have thought the "old news" thing, too, but now that I'm no longer a know-it-all "younger person" I've come to realize that folks in the <30 range very well might never have even heard of Wayne's World (let alone seen it).
 
Curt Blizzah
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
No guitar store hate for 'Iron Man' Black Sabbath?

/Only song I can play a couple notes
//play it on every guitar I grab
 
Skyking Skyking Do Not Answer
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I like to play the National Anthem in guitar stores because anyone who complains is a commie who hates America.  Anyways, here's me playing it.  Apologies to Hendrix.


The Star Spangled Banner by Rob Duncan
Youtube j8nyefblgFE
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I knew about the "No Stairway" "Wayne's World" thing.  I just thought they'd maybe moved on to "Wonderwall" or something.  (Although "Seven Nation Army" would be a good choice for the bass department.)
 
olrasputin
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Does anyone buy guitars from stores anymore I thought you just went there to try them out then bought them from Sweetwater for a better price 🤔


I buy plenty of shiat from my local shop.

Because

A) I want them to stay in business so I have somewhere cool to actually try shiat out

B) They're good guys who can provide great conversation about gear + recommendations

C) Their used stock moves pretty quickly, and they usually have 1 or 2 amazing guitars that I otherwise wouldn't even consider buying new. And I ain't buying a used guitar over the internet.
 
jclaggett
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bostonguy: Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny

1992 is not old

1992 WAS 40 YEARS AGO!!


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Abox
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Man plays Van Halen's Eruption without actually learning it
Youtube myf9lNXr3T0
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Smithereens - A Girl Like You
Youtube OwvEYtzV23k
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: fun fact although they got permission to use a snippet of Stairway in the film, they didn't get the home video rights to it so if you watch the movie on DVD or whatever the joke doesn't make any sense since Wayne isn't actually playing Stairway


Cool info! I never looked into it but always wondered why it wasn't in the video.

Now the article makes a tiny bit more sense informatively... i.e., since only the sign is shown (sans music) the joke falls flat.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Subtonic: bostonguy: Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny

1992 is not old

1992 WAS 40 YEARS AGO!!


92 plus 22 is 120 years, dude.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: [Fark user image image 806x806]


Quite frankly my size 15(US) feet don't like stairs.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Subtonic: bostonguy: Begoggle: tldr; because it's a (now very old) movie reference people think is funny

1992 is not old

1992 WAS 40 YEARS AGO!!

[Fark user image 398x250] [View Full Size image _x_]

/ and it was 30 years ago


I remember that we could have pizza delivered in class before that movie. But now it's prohibited as an homage to it.

/not serious
 
The Wack [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: fun fact although they got permission to use a snippet of Stairway in the film, they didn't get the home video rights to it so if you watch the movie on DVD or whatever the joke doesn't make any sense since Wayne isn't actually playing Stairway


Thanks for that! I always wondered why they cut him off since it sounded nothing like Stairway
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Semi-serious question for guitar players, not being one myself.  What are you going to play to test out an instrument?  I would assume you'd have a different choice for acoustic vs. electric.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never a problem for me. I don't care for LZ.
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Blert hitched up his trousers again.
'And then go down to the docks and hire a troll and tell him to stand in the corner and if anyone else comes in and tries to play...' he paused, and then remembered, 'Pathway to Paradise, I think they said it's called... he's to pull their head off.'
'Shouldn't he give them a warning?' said Gibbsson.
'That will be the warning.'

(Soul Music)
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Goth DJs refuse to play Bella Lugosi's Dead even though it hasn't been played for so long in these clubs, but they'll play that one The Cure song over and over again that pisses me off ("Close to Me").
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Semi-serious question for guitar players, not being one myself.  What are you going to play to test out an instrument?  I would assume you'd have a different choice for acoustic vs. electric.


I like the wide action on the fretboard to ensure I have room for windmills and power chords. Telescoping necks are really nice too for longer solos in power ballads.

That's why I make my own custom air guitars when I shred.
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Does it smell like Teen Spirit in here, or is it just me?
 
olrasputin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Semi-serious question for guitar players, not being one myself.  What are you going to play to test out an instrument?  I would assume you'd have a different choice for acoustic vs. electric.


I usually just improv using a range of techniques that're appropriate for the style I intend to use the instrument for. Try to hit most of the frets, gauge comfort and ease of various chords, neck transition speed, how the different pickup configurations perform, etc. I'll also stretch the strings to make sure it's as in tune as it's gonna get with likely dead strings, then put it through the paces to see how well it holds up (multiple 1.5 to 2 whole step bends with wide vibrato on the unwound strings, and so on).
 
Abox
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Myk-House of El: Semi-serious question for guitar players, not being one myself.  What are you going to play to test out an instrument?  I would assume you'd have a different choice for acoustic vs. electric.


Something that goes all over the neck.  I have my own material I use for that, same progression on both acoustic and electric whether I'm testing a new guitar or just checking one worked on at a shop.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

bostonguy: Rev.K: [64.media.tumblr.com image 850x467]

Old news is so exciting!

But really, I think people hate "Seven Nation Army" more these days.


Cruise Ship playing Seven Nation Army
Youtube sTlTxFio6DY
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
For older, harder rocking players who are just playing for fun, it's "Smoke on the Water" or "Enter Sandman."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Man On Pink Corner: Does it smell like Teen Spirit in here, or is it just me?


Sorry, I've been using a lot of Axe body spray because fark showers.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: I knew about the "No Stairway" "Wayne's World" thing.  I just thought they'd maybe moved on to "Wonderwall" or something.  (Although "Seven Nation Army" would be a good choice for the bass department.)


My guess for overplayed mangled riff in Guitar Center would be Sweet Child of Mine.
 
