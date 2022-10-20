 Skip to content
(AutoBlog)   Dozens of drivers get flat tires on California highway from loose box of roofing nails. Police charge the ones who missed the hazard with tacks evasion   (autoblog.com) divider line
23
23 Comments     (+0 »)
SBinRR [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh, Subby, you're a sharp one!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*rimshot*
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't try to tar a bunch of drivers as being the same.  I'm sure several were flashing their lights or trying to get to the ridge of the road to avoid the obstacles in their way.  I bet a lot of them had the shakes after this and maybe needed to vent their frustration.  Hopefully they all got to their homes for a nice quiet eavening.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More since yesterday? Or is this YET ANOTHER repeat?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BeerGraduate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those poor cars got roofied
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tacksation without retreadization is tyranny!
 
Earguy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe it's because I'm high, but I think this is a HOTY contender.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't like the donut spare and especially dislike cars without them at all. I squeeze in a full size when I can, sometimes just cutting the foam spacer will do it. I've had a couple of flats in the last few years so it's worked out.
I keep winter tires and have used one for a couple of days instead of a donut when I had to. It's nice being able to drop off the flat (or pair if you need to) on the way somewhere and picking it up the next day and not worry or have to be there before 5:00.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mikey1969: More since yesterday? Or is this YET ANOTHER repeat?


Repeat submission are tacksing you patience then?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earguy: Maybe it's because I'm high, but I think this is a HOTY contender.


It's because you're high. Subby needs to be taken out back and flogged for this one.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Mikey1969: More since yesterday? Or is this YET ANOTHER repeat?

Repeat submission are tacksing you patience then?


This guy gets the point.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boo[!]
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they didn't drop nails in their lungs.

Who the hell would that ever happen to?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread again. Oh boy.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Subby should be thrown in the pokey.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
REPEAT tag must have been stuck on the side of the road waiting for roadside assistance like everybody else.
 
b0rg9
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's "tax avoision".
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Unless you have a car where the manufacturer put on run-flats so they could save weight by completely ditching a spare. In which case you're farked because most shops won't fix/plug them making you buy a goddam whole new tire every farking time you pick up a nail.

Ask me how I know this.

/farking run flats
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: More since yesterday? Or is this YET ANOTHER repeat?


Subby is trying to hammer the issue home.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Peat, Peat you ok?
 
