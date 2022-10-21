 Skip to content
(WSOCTV)   She does know her fraud   (wsoctv.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Steal chump change go to prison.
Steal a million .... Get a fine.

Put her in prison.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Steal chump change go to prison.
Steal a million .... Get a fine.

Put her in prison.


When does she run for office?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OldRod: vudukungfu: Steal chump change go to prison.
Steal a million .... Get a fine.

Put her in prison.

When does she run for office?


Need to get the case done first so she can use that as an example about how she's persecuted by the deep state with false charges
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Slick
 
overthinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Greed knows no bounds.On the same page, a link to a pastor who committed fraud. And this is in the same city where I know multiple people of a lighter persuasion who openly admit to lying on taxes just to pay less. Still fraud. They all should be locked up.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Lots of people have done this and will get away with it.
If it wasn't such an absurdly high amount, she probably would have got away with it too.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Paula Deen's Buttery Males now available in your Grosser's Freezer Aisle.
 
