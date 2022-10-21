 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   British police unveil canine unit that can find the sock under your bed   (bbc.com) divider line
    More: Spiffy, Semen, Skill, DNA, Lead trainer, PC Gunn, piece of material, Metallica, Seminal vesicle  
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better not let her near Star-Lord's ship, then. She'd probably have a nervous breakdown, the poor thing.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do we want to know exactly how you train a dog like that?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even mine? Poor dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline though.  I can't even. Like a teenage girl - I can't even.

/and we aren't going to discuss teenage boys
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh thank goodness. Semen-producing folks seem to have a real issue keeping track of that stuff so it's a good thing that dogs can help.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you tell him "come" what does he do?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: When you tell him "come" what does he do?


Sorry, she.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess subby's mom was busy.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have been a cocker spaniel.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: When you tell him "come" what does he do?


no the joke goes like this...

I'm going to name my dog, Stain.

so i can call to him "come Stain!"
 
cheeseaholic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't take a bloodhound to smell that.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why this headline doesn't have more votes is beyond me. I regret that I only have one to give subby. Bravo!
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: I guess subby's mom was busy.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwowheelinTim: Why this headline doesn't have more votes is beyond me. I regret that I only have one to give subby. Bravo!


I lent my vote to your plight, fellow farker. May you proceed in peace and good humor.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size
 
Lemmy's Warts
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Great photo in TFA too.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Psychostick - Dogs Like Socks [official music video] "I'm a dog and I like socks"
Youtube swmuqGWgZCc


Oblig
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Ha! Not! Joke is on subby. I use cotton T-shirts instead of a sock.
:O
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It sounds like they plan to use the dog in applications where they can't use luminol (large outdoor areas for example)

The problem with that is that the UV rays from the sun destroy DNA when it's directly exposed to sunlight.

I'm dubious that they could retrieve any useful DNA after more than 8 hours of sunlight.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sock sailors should just make it obvious, no need for a dog

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oops.....
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
They trained it to plant evidence. I don't even have socks!
 
mungo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Golden Labrador April qualified as a sexual crime scene Police Dog (PD) following six weeks of training from specialist officer PC Steve Gunn."

/ What. was. he. doing.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
