(NPR)   Hans Niemann sues Magnus Carlsen for $100 million, accusing him of defamation. Get ready for an assload of discovery   (npr.org) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
3d chess
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Chess prima donna's *eyeroll*
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hooray nuisance lawsuit time.

Meanwhile, with all the chess interest. Anyone know who won the US Championship this week
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Hooray nuisance lawsuit time.

Meanwhile, with all the chess interest. Anyone know who won the US Championship this week


Ending someone's career is the highest form of nuisance.
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Magus appears able to defend himself.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Again? He's bound to get a chessmate one of these times.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
AGAIN? He already did it in the first link today on Fark.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
These flat earthers are getting out of hand.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whatever happened to Han's hair club for men?  Did he part with it?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Soo, can anybody explain how this Hans guy allegedly cheated? Is it some kind of program that let's you know the best next move or something?
 
BeerGraduate
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Gubbo: Hooray nuisance lawsuit time.

Meanwhile, with all the chess interest. Anyone know who won the US Championship this week

Ending someone's career is the highest form of nuisance.


Hans shot first.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The cheater decided that if he could not get money by cheating, he'd try and get money by complaining about being called a cheater. In any case he has admitted to cheating in the past so calling him a cheater is the truth, not defamation.
 
jonjr215 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'm just vibrating with excitement to see how this one turns out.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Isn't defamation pretty hard to win in the United States because the burden is on the accuser to show that the accused knew for a fact what they were saying was false (as opposed to the other way round where the accused, in this case Magnus, has to prove they thought they were stating truth)?  Meaning, as long as Magnus can show he had a credible belief in his accusation he won't lose the suit?  Given Niemann's recent history of admitted cheating, plus maybe some sort of math analysis to support a 'reasonable' suspicion (or maybe better stated as 'not unreasonable') of cheating at the event, then Niemann is going to lose.

Is he just hoping for an out of court settlement?
 
