(BBC-US)   Fisher-Price My First Vape   (bbc.com) divider line
replacementcool
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Such a misleading headline. Since vapes, like them or hate them, are quite effective at quitting smoking, they're being used to help pregnant women stop smoking. Which is a good thing.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't they give them free Varenicline instead? It's on the WHO list of essential medicines ffs.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Why wouldn't they give them free Varenicline instead? It's on the WHO list of essential medicines ffs.


Because Phillip-Morris gave a discount on the vapes perhaps?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nicotine does not cause cancer. The two other ingredients in vapes commonly (like 95% of the vape juice) besides flavoring have been used in smoke machines for many decades without incident.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You know,
I get that it's a physical addiction.

But if the future health of your unborn child matters so little that you can't leverage that into quitting for 9 months, please do not have children. Nicotine itself is a poison associated with low birth weight/etc. and we we still don't know the long-term effects or issues surrounding vaping.

Same with alcohol, weed, etc.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Varenicline


LOL Chantix is known to make people crazy and is completely untested on teens, children, infants or fetuses.

Smoking cessation drug varenicline (Chantix) is not recommended for youths 16 years and under as it has not been proven effective, federal health officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is changing the label for the drug to reflect the recommendation.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Varenicline

LOL Chantix is known to make people crazy and is completely untested on teens, children, infants or fetuses.

Smoking cessation drug varenicline (Chantix) is not recommended for youths 16 years and under as it has not been proven effective, federal health officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is changing the label for the drug to reflect the recommendation.


Chantix absolutely made me crazy, with suicidal thoughts out of nowhere and a lack of emotional control the likes of which I've never seen in my life.  It made hormone swings look mild.  Also gave me nightmares the likes of which I NEVER want to experience again thanks.  That shiat is NOT for everyone.  Don't mean don't try it - do - if it can help you quit without of lot of side effects that's awesome.  But don't go pretending it's just fine for everybody - FFS it wasn't even close to fine for me - I was batshiat on that stuff - It was not ok.  Even were it a life-saving drug if I had to keep taking it for the rest of my life?  I woulda said dead it is
 
MythDragon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: johnphantom: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Varenicline

LOL Chantix is known to make people crazy and is completely untested on teens, children, infants or fetuses.

Smoking cessation drug varenicline (Chantix) is not recommended for youths 16 years and under as it has not been proven effective, federal health officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is changing the label for the drug to reflect the recommendation.

Chantix absolutely made me crazy, with suicidal thoughts out of nowhere and a lack of emotional control the likes of which I've never seen in my life.  It made hormone swings look mild.  Also gave me nightmares the likes of which I NEVER want to experience again thanks.  That shiat is NOT for everyone.  Don't mean don't try it - do - if it can help you quit without of lot of side effects that's awesome.  But don't go pretending it's just fine for everybody - FFS it wasn't even close to fine for me - I was batshiat on that stuff - It was not ok.  Even were it a life-saving drug if I had to keep taking it for the rest of my life?  I woulda said dead it is


Appropriate username...
 
replacementcool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You know,
I get that it's a physical addiction.

But if the future health of your unborn child matters so little that you can't leverage that into quitting for 9 months, please do not have children. Nicotine itself is a poison associated with low birth weight/etc. and we we still don't know the long-term effects or issues surrounding vaping.

Same with alcohol, weed, etc.


do you understand that a physical addiction means giving up is a little more difficult than just deciding to quit for most people?
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Varenicline

LOL Chantix is known to make people crazy and is completely untested on teens, children, infants or fetuses.

Smoking cessation drug varenicline (Chantix) is not recommended for youths 16 years and under as it has not been proven effective, federal health officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is changing the label for the drug to reflect the recommendation.


So what, keep addicts hooked on nicotine products instead? Because Chantix "is known to make people crazy"? Known by whom? What the fark does that even mean? The only issue with Varenicline is that it is only effective at keeping one out of eleven users abstinent from nicotine products after six months, so if users are gonna relapse, they might as well be given a smokeless alternative.

You're buying into the tobacco industry's bullshiat, they've been fighting this product tooth and nail with one bullshiat claim or another since it hit the market because it's effective at what it sets out to do without the need for nicotine.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: johnphantom: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Varenicline

LOL Chantix is known to make people crazy and is completely untested on teens, children, infants or fetuses.

Smoking cessation drug varenicline (Chantix) is not recommended for youths 16 years and under as it has not been proven effective, federal health officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is changing the label for the drug to reflect the recommendation.

Chantix absolutely made me crazy, with suicidal thoughts out of nowhere and a lack of emotional control the likes of which I've never seen in my life.  It made hormone swings look mild.  Also gave me nightmares the likes of which I NEVER want to experience again thanks.  That shiat is NOT for everyone.  Don't mean don't try it - do - if it can help you quit without of lot of side effects that's awesome.  But don't go pretending it's just fine for everybody - FFS it wasn't even close to fine for me - I was batshiat on that stuff - It was not ok.  Even were it a life-saving drug if I had to keep taking it for the rest of my life?  I woulda said dead it is

Appropriate username...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: johnphantom: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Varenicline

LOL Chantix is known to make people crazy and is completely untested on teens, children, infants or fetuses.

Smoking cessation drug varenicline (Chantix) is not recommended for youths 16 years and under as it has not been proven effective, federal health officials said Monday. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is changing the label for the drug to reflect the recommendation.

So what, keep addicts hooked on nicotine products instead? Because Chantix "is known to make people crazy"? Known by whom? What the fark does that even mean? The only issue with Varenicline is that it is only effective at keeping one out of eleven users abstinent from nicotine products after six months, so if users are gonna relapse, they might as well be given a smokeless alternative.

You're buying into the tobacco industry's bullshiat, they've been fighting this product tooth and nail with one bullshiat claim or another since it hit the market because it's effective at what it sets out to do without the need for nicotine.


Try googling "Chantix made me crazy" Google will even autocomplete it for you.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Because Chantix "is known to make people crazy"? Known by whom? What the fark does that even mean?


By me.  Out of direct personal experience.  It means it makes some people farking crazy.  Not even metaphorically.  It's like taking anti-psychotics without actually needing them - bad farking shiat happens.  Same thing with Chantix.  So settle down
 
johnphantom
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Because Chantix "is known to make people crazy"? Known by whom? What the fark does that even mean?

By me.  Out of direct personal experience.  It means it makes some people farking crazy.  Not even metaphorically.  It's like taking anti-psychotics without actually needing them - bad farking shiat happens.  Same thing with Chantix.  So settle down


Me too. I'm lucky it didn't make me suicidal like it does many.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: Because Chantix "is known to make people crazy"? Known by whom? What the fark does that even mean?
By me.  Out of direct personal experience.  It means it makes some people farking crazy.  Not even metaphorically.  It's like taking anti-psychotics without actually needing them - bad farking shiat happens.  Same thing with Chantix.  So settle down


The stories I've heard on here about Ambien, I wouldn't touch the stuff.  I don't mess with my sleep, more than taking some melatonin.  I don't know why people do that.
Yea, I know you need your sleep.  Maybe try changing everything else, before you have to take drugs like that just to go to work in the morning.  People are so casual now about drugs, even the prescribed ones.  Your doctor doesn't always know how things interact.  Your doctor may be really quick to prescribe drugs.  That's their job.

Your Best Life is the one where you don't need to take drugs.  Not micro-dosing some shiat every day to get one with your aura or whatever the fark these people are doing now.  Stop it, Karen.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We need to fight the real dangers. Windmills and jackhammers.

us-east-1.tchyn.ioView Full Size
 
ieerto
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
First I thought, wait, why are there Kentuckians in England?

Then I remembered England Kentuckyized the whole world with their tobacco plantations.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: You know,
I get that it's a physical addiction.

But if the future health of your unborn child matters so little that you can't leverage that into quitting for 9 months, please do not have children. Nicotine itself is a poison associated with low birth weight/etc. and we we still don't know the long-term effects or issues surrounding vaping.

Same with alcohol, weed, etc.


That's the same BS as abstinence-only education. It only works in the minds of its proponents and not actually in practice. In your case you've completely ignored the addictiveness of nicotine despite saying you get that it's a physical addiction. You say it, but then you dispose of that fact like it means nothing.
 
