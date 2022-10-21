 Skip to content
(NPR)   84% of U.S. pregnancy-related deaths deemed preventable. "We are so baby focused. Once the baby is here, it's almost like the mother is discarded." And that was before the 'fetus focused' SCOTUS overturned Roe v. Wade   (npr.org) divider line
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors and politicians in this country:

"The American People Are Tired Of Woman"- Bernie Sanders
Youtube f0xpyV143pU
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What do you mean, almost?
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
100% of pregnancy related deaths are preventable if people just stopped getting pregnant.
 
Weaver95
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Republicans don't care if women die. Some of them seem to actually derive sexual satisfaction from hurting other people.
So there's that.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: 100% of pregnancy related deaths are preventable if people just stopped getting pregnant.


agreed and username truly checks out.

Also, Catholic hospitals have long held the belief that the baby's life comes before the mom's.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Fetus Focused SCOTUS is the name of a band of assholes.

No cover band joke here, just truth.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
George Carlin about abortion and 'the sanctity of life'.
Youtube M-bLf4F0PM4
 
hammettman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
As long as the baby goes to the proper mother, the birth mother is not really needed.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I love it when articles just give you percentages and not the actual number.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not that we care about babies. We don't. Obviously. Especially brown and black ones.

It's that we as a country don't give a fark about women and never have. Especially brown and black ones.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans don't care if women die. Some of them seem to actually derive sexual satisfaction from hurting other people.
So there's that.


Some?
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I happened to read a news story the other week about how preeclampsia is treated in Canada compared to most of the developed world.  I guess most hospitals take the symptoms of preeclampsia seriously and begin treatment immediately. Here in Canada they ask you to tough it out and hope it goes away. I guess this has lead to a bunch of mothers dying unnecessarily
 
mistahtom
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Weaver95: Republicans don't care if women die. Some of them seem to actually derive sexual satisfaction from hurting other people.
So there's that.


Conservative billionaires want romantic partners to murder the female because their cronies gain a slave for the prison labor industry.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Put it on the long and ever-growing list of reasons for a general strike.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: 100% of pregnancy related deaths are preventable if people just stopped getting pregnant.


Parthenogenesis will kick in eventually. (Jebus is proof).
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Preventable because "you did not get enough Vitamin A" is very different than preventable because "You smoke 2 packs a day, or drink, or are on drugs, or are 100lbs overweight"
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The thing is, it's even worse if you happen to be a woman who is African-American.  The right likes to argue such BS that abortion is a 'holocaust' against AA babies, yet more AA women lose their children in childbirth (along with many of them also losing their lives as well).

The reality is that the right wants to return women and minorities back to the level of property.  And removing agency from them is just the first (and most important) step in their plan.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That's a brilliant analysis, Subbie.

I call them "Baby Bottles".

/ Fans of Aldous Huxley will know what a mean à demi-mot.

// Move over Orwell. You understood the UK, but Huxley understood the Society of the Spectacle, Amurika et Orbis. His futuarism was as modern as Second Rome and is more topical even in 2022.

Bon chat mérite Bon rat. If this were a Tump joke, I would say Good shiat merits a good rat.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I felt like I was treated like absolute trash when my baby was born. I was literally unable to sit or hold her because I was in so much pain because of a terrible tear. Turns out I had been stitched improperly, but that was only discovered by doctors after days of me crying and insisting I needed help. The doctors and nurses acted like I was just dramatic when infact I had been stitched improperly and needed to be cut again and restitched. America gives women terrible after care. The treatment friends have gotten when they gave birth in Germany or Italy was a thousand times more caring and loving to the mother that has just gone through one of the most horrendous medical experiences she can ever go through.
 
i_got_no_strings
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
When you have a baby on Medicaid, all of the pregnant person's prenatal treatment is paid for, right up through delivery. Once the baby is out, the baby takes the Medicaid with it so that all the baby's well-child visits and immunizations and such are covered. Parent gets a checkup at six weeks and that's it, no more medical coverage. I know it's a medical mystery why so many women die in the postnatal period but I don't think it's like Encyclopedia Brown level mystery. Maybe Blues Clues.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: I happened to read a news story the other week about how preeclampsia is treated in Canada compared to most of the developed world.  I guess most hospitals take the symptoms of preeclampsia seriously and begin treatment immediately. Here in Canada they ask you to tough it out and hope it goes away. I guess this has lead to a bunch of mothers dying unnecessarily


Preeclampsia: the treatment is giving birth, except when that doesn't work, and sometimes it develops after birth.

Not awesome.
 
ghettodwarf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
say fetus focused scotus five times fast
 
sniderman
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Once the baby is here, it's almost like the mother is discarded.

Once the baby is here, Republicans discard both it and the mother.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Preventable because "you did not get enough Vitamin A" is very different than preventable because "You smoke 2 packs a day, or drink, or are on drugs, or are 100lbs overweight"


And 23% of that 84% is exactly what that is.  They also include murder as a pregnancy related death.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Last time I check, which was some time ago, the U.S. did not even crack the Top 30 list of safest countries to give birth in. But at least millions and millions of people got upset about something truly important: taking a knee during the national anthem. Yay!
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

i_got_no_strings: When you have a baby on Medicaid, all of the pregnant person's prenatal treatment is paid for, right up through delivery. Once the baby is out, the baby takes the Medicaid with it so that all the baby's well-child visits and immunizations and such are covered. Parent gets a checkup at six weeks and that's it, no more medical coverage. I know it's a medical mystery why so many women die in the postnatal period but I don't think it's like Encyclopedia Brown level mystery. Maybe Blues Clues.


FTFA: Now, 36 states have either extended or plan to extend Medicaid coverage to a full year postpartum,
 
mcsiegs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Preventable because "you did not get enough Vitamin A" is very different than preventable because "You smoke 2 packs a day, or drink, or are on drugs, or are 100lbs overweight"


Mental illness is a tough one too.  "Preventable" is really debatable when someone is fine for months, then hides a mental breakdown.
 
King Something
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

LineNoise: Preventable because "you did not get enough Vitamin A" is very different than preventable because "You smoke 2 packs a day, or drink, or are on drugs, or are 100lbs overweight"


And nowadays in some states it's "she died of easily preventable sepsis because the doctors had to wait until her body was in the process of dying before removing the fetus which had died days earlier, because they couldn't legally remove the corpse from her uterus before sepsis set in"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

misanthropicsob: 100% of pregnancy related deaths are preventable if people just stopped getting pregnant.


And some 80 to 100 years after that, no people would die at all.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sleeper_agent: misanthropicsob: 100% of pregnancy related deaths are preventable if people just stopped getting pregnant.

Parthenogenesis will kick in eventually. (Jebus is proof).


Without a human Y chromosome, Jesus is a transexual. Science for the win. That's the problem with parthenogenis in mammals. (Look to the Ant and) Consider Her Ways. Either Jebus was a human man-god and trans or a reptilian alien human hybrid and thus male due to the temperature at his conception. Take your pick between theology and science.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rich women get the best care in the world. Poor women have death rates comparable to third world countries.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Did Adam have a belly-button? See Freud.
 
Kangaroo_Ralph [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Someone should get Congress to write a law or something.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 Fark could use an Existential Votey for things that are too serious to be funny and too absurd not to be funny.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Funny Cosmic, not Funny Ha-Ha, to coin a phrase.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

The Reverend Sam Hill: misanthropicsob: 100% of pregnancy related deaths are preventable if people just stopped getting pregnant.

And some 80 to 100 years after that, no people would die at all.


Depends on if we restore the cryogenically frozen people...
 
basscomm [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I love it when articles just give you percentages and not the actual number.


The numbers are in the report linked in the third paragraph of the article

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

basscomm: Jeebus Saves: I love it when articles just give you percentages and not the actual number.

The numbers are in the report linked in the third paragraph of the article

[Fark user image 850x285]


I know where they are.  The article should have included it.  They use percentages to skew your opinion.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I love it when articles just give you percentages and not the actual number.


Fark user image
The words in "blue" are called "hyperlinks".  Place your mouse pointer over the blue text and click with the left button.
 
