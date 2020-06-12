 Skip to content
(CNBC)   You are not "Fully Vaccinated", but you are "Fully Naive"   (cnbc.com)
59
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have just been saying how many shots I have ever since the first one. It was plenty obvious this thing was going to become endemic with all the "BILL GATES 5G ALTER YOUR DNA WITH POISON SET TO KILL YOU IN OCTOBER" bullshiattery coming from the rank and foul Trumphumpers.
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
There's no vaccine for stupid.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Technically correct: the best kind of correct.
 
AeAe
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I have ivermectin and bleach so I'm all set
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: I have just been saying how many shots I have ever since the first one. It was plenty obvious this thing was going to become endemic with all the "BILL GATES 5G ALTER YOUR DNA WITH POISON SET TO KILL YOU IN OCTOBER" bullshiattery coming from the rank and foul Trumphumpers.


Yep - I've just said I'm on 5 with the bilvalent booster if someone asked about it.  "Fully vaccinated" means anything from "I've had more vaccinations than 27 kindergarten classrooms" to "I never got any of them but now that I realize it was dumb I pretend I did.  But I'm still not getting them!"
 
mikalmd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Double vaxed , double boosted  , wear a mask in any enclosed area and still had covid in mid Sept ..
 
Fart_Machine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
wHaT aBoUt nAtUrAl iMmUNIty?!
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Honestly the only shot I had any reaction to was the first. Since then, a bit of a sore arm and I go to bed early that night.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
How many anti vaxxers will get a flu shot?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

AeAe: I have ivermectin and bleach so I'm all set


No UV lightbulbs? Don't half ass your treatment. Whole ass it.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
There are probably things that are less important than this.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
People best be prepared to get one or two doses of Covid vaccine per year now, just like your yearly flu shot because it's an endemic disease now.

I almost wish this was a more visually horrific disease. I bet if people were shown images of Covid patients bleeding out of their eyeballs and developing purple pustules all over their body while their hair fell out in clumps that every single person in the US would've worn masks, social distanced, and gotten the damn shot.
 
fredirc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Double vaxed , double boosted  , wear a mask in any enclosed area and still had covid in mid Sept ..


Same except I'm still one of the lucky ones to never catch it (Or if I did it was asymptomatic and would have had to have been asymptomatic for my roommate as well).
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AeAe: I have ivermectin and bleach so I'm all set


Cool, so you can have sex with horses and be ok right?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
One thing I'd like to ask the vaccine makers is to find a way to make it not feel like someone slugged me in the shoulder with a two by four. Most of the other symptoms I can deal with because they pass in a day. But the shoulder pain has been a constant, daily thing since vax #1.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: "Fully vaccinated" means anything from "I've had more vaccinations than 27 kindergarten classrooms" to "I never got any of them but now that I realize it was dumb I pretend I did.  But I'm still not getting them!"


For me it's "I'm up to date".  Government here is currently suggesting an every-six-months schedule to keep your immunity up, and presumably to have the latest updated vaccine for more recent variants.

I think there's a significant chance that long COVID's going to creep up on the unvaccinated over the years through cumulative organ damage.  I intend to avoid as much damage as possible and will stay updated for as long as that is the best medical advice.
 
skyotter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
No shiat.

I stopped saying "fully vaccinated" when boosters started.  So almost exactly a year ago.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
🙄
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I have heard immunity. I listened to someone getting their shots.
 
IlGreven
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Should have been obvious from Day 1 that we'd need annual shots like the flu...
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mikalmd: Double vaxed , double boosted  , wear a mask in any enclosed area and still had covid in mid Sept ..


Wearing a mask does not protect you much from COVID, it protects other people if you have it.  My mom does not understand that.
My daughter got a mild case of COVID a year ago, my mom is still freaked out that she is somehow a carrier.  My mom is super smart with so many things, virus transmissions are not her strong point
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: One thing I'd like to ask the vaccine makers is to find a way to make it not feel like someone slugged me in the shoulder with a two by four. Most of the other symptoms I can deal with because they pass in a day. But the shoulder pain has been a constant, daily thing since vax #1.


WTF did they do, jab it all the way into the bone?

I was lucky.  Sore arm for one day on 2/4 shots, no other side effects.  Even when I had the real thing in December 2020 it was very mild for me.
 
JustSayYo
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KingKauff: How many anti vaxxers will get a flu shot?


At this point these Knuckleheads are fighting so that grade school kids don't have to have any vaccines.
They ain't getting none of them Biden flu shots!
 
proton
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Not a single jab.  Come celebrate my strong immunity system bro!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


also,

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I wish!  I don't understand why Kaiser can't get any vaccine in a predictable manner, when some little pharmacy down the road can. I think they are waiting until the government stops paying for it, then they can charge whatever they want.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DonkeyDixon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I got the J&J one shot as part of the phase 3 trial, Moderna for my booster, and the Pfizer bivalent. I figure one of each is my best shot at Firestarter-esque superpowers
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I prefer the term, Plus-Ultra Vaccinated.

I feel that it shows just how seriously I care about sharing my status with others.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: People best be prepared to get one or two doses of Covid vaccine per year now, just like your yearly flu shot because it's an endemic disease now.

I almost wish this was a more visually horrific disease. I bet if people were shown images of Covid patients bleeding out of their eyeballs and developing purple pustules all over their body while their hair fell out in clumps that every single person in the US would've worn masks, social distanced, and gotten the damn shot.


This article shows what it can do to your lungs.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/06/12/875486356/first-known-u-s-lung-transplant-for-covid-19-patient-performed-in-chicago
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Immunocompromised here. Six COVID shots plus the two EVUSHELD shots and I always wear a mask when I'm near other people, even outside.

/Still haven't had COVID.
//Not bragging, I just don't go places and take precautions when I do
///Just submitted the HR paperwork to my docs to renew my WFH accommodation for another six months
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Fart_Machine: wHaT aBoUt nAtUrAl iMmUNIty?!


You can only get that with the highest grade essential oils. PM me for info.

/No please don't.
 
ace in your face [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

KingKauff: How many anti vaxxers will get a flu shot?


Probably zero. They are all around stupid, not just singularly stupid.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll give a shiat about the distinction when horsepaste americans and their uv anal plugs get castigated regularly in the news like they should be.
 
Stargazer86
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Stargazer86: People best be prepared to get one or two doses of Covid vaccine per year now, just like your yearly flu shot because it's an endemic disease now.

I almost wish this was a more visually horrific disease. I bet if people were shown images of Covid patients bleeding out of their eyeballs and developing purple pustules all over their body while their hair fell out in clumps that every single person in the US would've worn masks, social distanced, and gotten the damn shot.

This article shows what it can do to your lungs.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/06/12/875486356/first-known-u-s-lung-transplant-for-covid-19-patient-performed-in-chicago


Sure but it's not visually visceral without needing to Xray stuff. It needed to be something like Ebola and THEN people would've probably done the right things.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
experts say the term no longer means being the most protected you can be.

No that's exactly what it means. I can't be any more vaccinated than what's available
 
waxbeans
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

brokenbiscuits: I have just been saying how many shots I have ever since the first one. It was plenty obvious this thing was going to become endemic with all the "BILL GATES 5G ALTER YOUR DNA WITH POISON SET TO KILL YOU IN OCTOBER" bullshiattery coming from the rank and foul Trumphumpers.


I've gotten four.  Need to start getting booster.  But they demand proof of the other shot.
That is so silly
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fully Farked:

Fark user imageView Full Size
We are far, far to the right of that which is displayed.
 
vrax
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm just going to say "reached max level for this expansion pack".
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The next gamechanger will be the nasal spray vaccine.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: AeAe: I have ivermectin and bleach so I'm all set

No UV lightbulbs? Don't half ass your treatment. Whole ass it.


dihydrogen monoxide, for the win
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Stargazer86: Ivo Shandor: Stargazer86: People best be prepared to get one or two doses of Covid vaccine per year now, just like your yearly flu shot because it's an endemic disease now.

I almost wish this was a more visually horrific disease. I bet if people were shown images of Covid patients bleeding out of their eyeballs and developing purple pustules all over their body while their hair fell out in clumps that every single person in the US would've worn masks, social distanced, and gotten the damn shot.

This article shows what it can do to your lungs.

https://www.npr.org/sections/health-shots/2020/06/12/875486356/first-known-u-s-lung-transplant-for-covid-19-patient-performed-in-chicago

Sure but it's not visually visceral without needing to Xray stuff. It needed to be something like Ebola and THEN people would've probably done the right things.


There's a photo of the old lung which was removed when they did the transplant.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How many boosters do we need?

I'm on my sixth round already ... probably will do #7 in January. At that point I'll be on my 3rd fully filled out CDC card.
 
Flincher
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AeAe: I have ivermectin and bleach so I'm all set


Anally douche with the bleach.


You will thank me later.


For realzies!
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I get the shots I'm supposed to media farkers.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: AeAe: I have ivermectin and bleach so I'm all set

No UV lightbulbs? Don't half ass your treatment. Hole ass it.


FTFY.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BMFPitt: We Ate the Necco Wafers: One thing I'd like to ask the vaccine makers is to find a way to make it not feel like someone slugged me in the shoulder with a two by four. Most of the other symptoms I can deal with because they pass in a day. But the shoulder pain has been a constant, daily thing since vax #1.

WTF did they do, jab it all the way into the bone?

I was lucky.  Sore arm for one day on 2/4 shots, no other side effects.  Even when I had the real thing in December 2020 it was very mild for me.


I guess everyone has a slightly different reaction. Mine was to make it feel like I had a rotator cuff injury.

I had COVID back in June, and it went by pretty easily. There was one day I felt like I might die, but it passed after a night of fitful sleep. Getting it without the vaccine wouldn't have been an easy fight, I think.

Getting the vaccine was the right choice, and it still is, of course. I would just prefer not to have those long-lasting side effects in my arms.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Got my 5th shot about 2 hours ago. Supposed to be the latest Moderna vaccine.
Hoping the side effects in the morning are minimal.
 
ctighe2353
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This is why people hate the people in charge.

At the beginning of the article
"experts say the term no longer means being the most protected you can be."

Later on
"meaning you're the most protected you can be in that moment."

So it does in fact mean you are the most protected you can be.  It can't mean both.
Fully vaccinated to me means up to date with the latest shot, nothing more.  They need to stop over analyzing it, antivaxers are not getting shots and many are sick of getting poked.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Phil McKraken: There's no vaccine for stupid.


Well, that's not what TFA is about, but thanks for chiming in anyway!
 
